Saint Gobain : Acquires Italian Company Logli Massimo

By Anthony Shevlin

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (SGO.FR) said Monday that it has acquired Italian company Logli Massimo for an undisclosed amount.

The French company said the acquisition is consistent with its strategy of expanding its range of downstream products towards high value-added solutions.

Logli Massimo, which was founded in 1989 and employs nearly 60 people, is a specialist in glass systems and accessories for the fixing and assembly of glass panels, according to Saint-Gobain.

Its integration with Saint-Gobain will enable the company to accelerate its growth in Europe, the French company said.

