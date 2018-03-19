Log in
SAINT-GOBAIN
Saint Gobain : Acquires Italian Company Logli Massimo

03/19/2018

By Anthony Shevlin

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (SGO.FR) said Monday that it has acquired Italian company Logli Massimo for an undisclosed amount.

The French company said the acquisition is consistent with its strategy of expanding its range of downstream products towards high value-added solutions.

Logli Massimo, which was founded in 1989 and employs nearly 60 people, is a specialist in glass systems and accessories for the fixing and assembly of glass panels, according to Saint-Gobain.

Its integration with Saint-Gobain will enable the company to accelerate its growth in Europe, the French company said.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at [email protected]

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 42 097 M
EBIT 2018 3 324 M
Net income 2018 1 791 M
Debt 2018 5 446 M
Yield 2018 3,05%
P/E ratio 2018 14,18
P/E ratio 2019 12,26
EV / Sales 2018 0,73x
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
Capitalization 25 458 M
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claude Imauven Chief Operating Officer
Guillaume Jean Philippe Texier Chief Financial Officer
Armand Ajdari Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Frédéric Verger Chief Purchasing & Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAINT-GOBAIN0.02%31 517
ASSA ABLOY AB6.37%23 738
MASCO-5.39%13 040
ASAHI GLASS CO LTD-13.77%9 513
TOTO LTD-15.56%9 512
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY-9.29%9 369
