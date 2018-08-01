Log in
SAINT-GOBAIN (SGO)
  Report  
08/01 09:02:40 am
38.028 EUR   -0.12%
Saint Gobain : Buys German Insulation Maker HKO

08/01/2018 | 08:34am CEST

By Nathan Allen

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (SGO.FR) said Wednesday that it has bought German thermal-insulation and fire-protection specialist HKO.

HKO posted sales of 39 million euros ($45.7 million) in 2017 and employs 225 people across its two plants in Germany and sales operations in France, the U.S. and China.

It manufactures glass-fiber insulating products that can withstand temperatures of up to 1,000 degrees Celsius, according to Saint-Gobain.

"This acquisition is in line with the Group's strategy of developing technological niches," Saint-Gobain said.

Neither company disclosed a sale price.

Write to Nathan Allen at [email protected]

ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN SA --End-of-day quote.
SAINT-GOBAIN 1.22% 38.075 Real-time Quote.-17.19%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 41 958 M
EBIT 2018 3 190 M
Net income 2018 2 065 M
Debt 2018 6 900 M
Yield 2018 3,54%
P/E ratio 2018 10,60
P/E ratio 2019 10,72
EV / Sales 2018 0,66x
EV / Sales 2019 0,62x
Capitalization 20 786 M
Chart SAINT-GOBAIN
Duration : Period :
Saint-Gobain Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAINT-GOBAIN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 48,9 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pierre-André de Chalendar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claude Imauven Chief Operating Officer
Guillaume Jean Philippe Texier Chief Financial Officer
Armand Ajdari Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Frédéric Verger Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAINT-GOBAIN-17.19%24 276
ASSA ABLOY AB2.55%21 194
MASCO-8.22%12 004
AGC INC-6.13%9 683
TOTO LTD-22.81%8 277
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY-15.25%7 875
