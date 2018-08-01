Saint Gobain : Buys German Insulation Maker HKO

By Nathan Allen



Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA (SGO.FR) said Wednesday that it has bought German thermal-insulation and fire-protection specialist HKO.

HKO posted sales of 39 million euros ($45.7 million) in 2017 and employs 225 people across its two plants in Germany and sales operations in France, the U.S. and China.

It manufactures glass-fiber insulating products that can withstand temperatures of up to 1,000 degrees Celsius, according to Saint-Gobain.

"This acquisition is in line with the Group's strategy of developing technological niches," Saint-Gobain said.

Neither company disclosed a sale price.

