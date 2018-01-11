Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Saint-Gobain    SGO   FR0000125007

SAINT-GOBAIN (SGO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Saint Gobain : Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Acquisition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2018 | 12:28pm EST

TIDMCOD

RNS Number : 6680B

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

11 January 2018

PRESS RELEASE

January 11, 2018

Saint-Gobain takes a leading position

in Middle East Insulation market

Saint-Gobain and the Kuwait-based company Alghanim Industries who are already partners in insulation manufacturing joint-ventures in Turkey (Izocam) and Saudi Arabia (SIIMCO), have decided to extend their partnership to Kuwait: as of 11 January 2018, they have become joint-venture partners in KIMMCO. This company, as the other common joint-ventures, will be managed jointly by both partners and will be consolidated in Saint-Gobain's accounts.

KIMMCO is the regional leader in Insulation with a glasswool manufacturing plant in Shuaiba-Kuwait, operating under license from Saint-Gobain ISOVER. It reported total sales close to 24 million Kuwaiti dinar in 2016 (about EUR70 million), selling in Kuwait and to the Middle East. The market is dynamic, driven by increasing awareness around energy efficiency and insulation needs, and regional weather conditions.

This acquisition is in line with the Group's strategy of expanding its presence in new geographies. It will enable Saint-Gobain Construction Products and Alghanim Industries to take a leading role in offering solutions to the energy and sustainable development challenges in the Gulf countries.

ABOUT SAINT-GOBAIN

Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures and distributes materials and solutions which are key ingredients in the wellbeing of each of us and the future of all. They can be found everywhere in our living places and our daily life: in buildings, transportation, infrastructure and in many industrial applications. They provide comfort, performance and safety while addressing the challenges of sustainable construction, resource efficiency and climate change.

EUR39.1 billion in sales in 2016

Operates in 67 countries

More than 170,000 employees

www.saint-gobain.com

@saintgobain 

 
 
       Analyst/Investor relations                Media relations 
------------------------------------  --------------------------------- 
                           +33 1 47 
                            62 44 29 
                            +33 1 47                          +33 1 47 
 Vivien Dardel              62 30 93                           62 30 10 
  Florent Nouveau           +33 1 47   Laurence Pernot         +33 1 47 
  Floriana Michalowska      62 35 98    Susanne Trabitzsch     62 43 25 
-----------------------  -----------  --------------------  -----------

This information is provided by RNS

The company news service from the London Stock Exchange

END

ACQBBMRTMBBBBBP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAINT-GOBAIN
12:28p SAINT GOBAIN : Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Acquisition
12:09p SAINT GOBAIN : takes a leading position in Middle East Insulation market
01/03 SAINT GOBAIN : Beck proud of his years as a firefighter
01/03 SAINT GOBAIN : Receives Corporate Citizenship Award
2017 SAINT GOBAIN : Federal Contracts Awarded to Companies in New Hampshire (Dec. 22)
2017 SAINT GOBAIN : MILITARY $240,984 Federal Contract Awarded to Saint-Gobain Cerami..
2017 SAINT GOBAIN : announces winners of its second Business Challenge, organized wit..
2017 SAINT GOBAIN : Remodelers Give Top Rankings to CertainTeed Siding and Roofing Pr..
2017 SAINT GOBAIN : extends the maturity and reduces the cost of its euro 4 billion u..
2017 SAINT GOBAIN : goes on display at the Louvre Abu Dhabi
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Saint-Gobain's (CODGF) CEO Pierre-André de Chalendar on Q3 2017 Results - Ear..
2017 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain reports Q3 results
2017 Compagnie de Saint Gobain's (CODGF) CEO Pierre-Andre de Chalendar on Q2 2017 ..
2017 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain 2017 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
2017 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain reports 1H results
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.