4-Traders Homepage
>
Equities
>
Euronext Paris
>
Saint-Gobain
SGO
FR0000125007
SAINT-GOBAIN (SGO)
07/27 10:54:25 am
07/27 10:54:25 am
38.315
EUR
+3.11%
10:19a
Shares in Saint-Gobain Climb After First-Half Results
DJ
07/26
Saint-Gobain 1st Half Profit Rises Sharply on Sika Stake Sale
DJ
07/26
SAINT GOBAIN
: French group St Gobain to step up sales and acquisiti..
RE
Shares in Saint-Gobain Climb After First-Half Results
0
07/27/2018 | 10:19am CEST
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT GOBAIN SA
-
-
SAINT-GOBAIN
3.61%
38.495
-19.18%
SIKA AG
0.00%
-
0.00%
0
Latest news on SAINT-GOBAIN
10:19a
Shares in Saint-Gobain Climb After First-Half Results
DJ
07/26
SAINT GOBAIN
: Patent Issued for Nonwoven Abrasive Article with Extended Life (U..
AQ
07/26
Saint-Gobain 1st Half Profit Rises Sharply on Sika Stake Sale
DJ
07/26
SAINT GOBAIN
: French group St Gobain to step up sales and acquisitions as H1 pr..
RE
07/26
SAINT GOBAIN
: Sika ready to accelerate M&A activity with bigger deals
RE
07/24
SAINT GOBAIN
: CertainTeed Expands Partnership With Solar Energy International
AQ
07/23
SAINT GOBAIN
: U.S. Patents Awarded to Inventors in Massachusetts (July 23)
AQ
07/17
SAINT GOBAIN
: CertainTeed RoofRunner Underlayment Customization Lets Companies ..
AQ
07/17
SAINT GOBAIN
: CertainTeed(R) RoofRunner(TM) Underlayment Customization Lets Com..
AQ
07/16
SAINT GOBAIN
: CertainTeed® RoofRunner™ Underlayment Customization Lets Co..
AQ
News from SeekingAlpha
06/08
Saint-Gobain (CODYY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow
06/08
Saint-Gobain (CODYY) Investor Presentation - Slideshow
03/25
SAINT GOBAIN
: Re-Establishing Itself As A DGI Company With A Current 3% Dividen..
02/24
Saint-Gobain's (CODGF) CEO Pierre-Andre de Chalendar on Q4 2017 Results - Ear..
02/23
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain ADR 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides
Financials (€)
Sales 2018
41 896 M
EBIT 2018
3 186 M
Net income 2018
2 061 M
Debt 2018
6 635 M
Yield 2018
3,63%
P/E ratio 2018
10,38
P/E ratio 2019
10,39
EV / Sales 2018
0,65x
EV / Sales 2019
0,61x
Capitalization
20 391 M
Chart SAINT-GOBAIN
Technical analysis trends SAINT-GOBAIN
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
20
Average target price
49,7 €
Spread / Average Target
34%
Consensus details
EPS Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Pierre-André de Chalendar
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Claude Imauven
Chief Operating Officer
Guillaume Jean Philippe Texier
Chief Financial Officer
Armand Ajdari
Vice President-Innovation, Research & Development
Frédéric Verger
Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
SAINT-GOBAIN
-19.18%
23 747
ASSA ABLOY AB
2.05%
20 839
MASCO
-12.02%
11 761
AGC INC
-7.44%
9 611
TOTO LTD
-21.93%
8 391
FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY
-21.14%
7 870
