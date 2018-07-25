REGULATED INFORMATION
Saipem: Calendar and Presentation for meetings with the financial community
San Donato Milanese (Milan) July 25, 2018 - Saipem informs that the attached schedule of meetings with the financial community, starting today in Milan, is also posted at www.saipem.com under the section "Investor Relations - Regulated Information - Saipem: Calendar of meetings with the financial community" .
The "SAIPEM FIRST HALF 2018 RESULTS PRESENTATION ", which will be illustrated during the meetings, is already available for download from www.saipem.com,under the section "Investor Relations - Financial Information - Presentation".
All documents can also be downloaded from the authorised storage system "eMarket Storage"
(www.emarketstorage.com)and from Borsa Italiana(www.borsaitaliana.it ).
Saipem is a world leader in drilling services, as well as in the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore, in the oil & gas market. The company has distinctive competences in operations in harsh environments, remote areas and deep water.
Saipem provides a full range of services with "EPC" and "EPCI" contracts (on a "turn-key" basis) and has distinctive capabilities and unique assets with a high technological content.
Website: www.saipem.com
Switchboard: +39 0244231
Media relations
Tel: +39 0244234088; E-mail: [email protected]
Relations with institutional investors and financial analysts
Tel: +39 0244234653; Fax: +39 0244254295; E-mail: [email protected]
Contact point for retail investors
E-mail: [email protected]
Saipem Meetings with the Financial Community - July 2018
25 MILAN
Press release and webcast
Roadshow Equita SIM 1:1 Meetings
Saipem Meetings with the Financial Community - Aug. 2018
1 LONDON
Roadshow Morgan Staley
1:1 Meetings
NEW YORKBarcalys Ceo Energy Conference
1:1 Meetings
26 LONDON Bernstein Strategy Decision CEO Conference 1:1 Meetings
