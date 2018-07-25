Log in
Saipem: Calendar and Presentation for meetings with the financial community

07/25/2018 | 08:54am CEST

REGULATED INFORMATION

Saipem: Calendar and Presentation for meetings with the financial community

San Donato Milanese (Milan) July 25, 2018 - Saipem informs that the attached schedule of meetings with the financial community, starting today in Milan, is also posted at www.saipem.com under the section "Investor Relations - Regulated Information - Saipem: Calendar of meetings with the financial community" .

The "SAIPEM FIRST HALF 2018 RESULTS PRESENTATION ", which will be illustrated during the meetings, is already available for download from www.saipem.com,under the section "Investor Relations - Financial Information - Presentation".

All documents can also be downloaded from the authorised storage system "eMarket Storage"

(www.emarketstorage.com)and from Borsa Italiana(www.borsaitaliana.it ).

Saipem is a world leader in drilling services, as well as in the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore, in the oil & gas market. The company has distinctive competences in operations in harsh environments, remote areas and deep water.

Saipem provides a full range of services with "EPC" and "EPCI" contracts (on a "turn-key" basis) and has distinctive capabilities and unique assets with a high technological content.

Website: www.saipem.com

Switchboard: +39 0244231

Media relations

Tel: +39 0244234088; E-mail: [email protected]

Relations with institutional investors and financial analysts

Tel: +39 0244234653; Fax: +39 0244254295; E-mail: [email protected]

Contact point for retail investors

E-mail: [email protected]

Saipem Meetings with the Financial Community - July 2018

Mon

Tue

Wed

Thu

Fri

Sat

Sun

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25 MILAN

Press release and webcast

Roadshow Equita SIM 1:1 Meetings

26

27

28

29

30

31

Saipem Meetings with the Financial Community - Aug. 2018

Mon

Tue

Wed

Thu

Fri

Sat

Sun

1 LONDON

Roadshow Morgan Staley

1:1 Meetings

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

31

Saipem Meetings with the Financial Community - Sept. 2018

Mon

Tue

Wed

Thu

Fri

Sat

Sun

1

2

3

4

5

NEW YORKBarcalys Ceo Energy Conference

1:1 Meetings

6

NEW YORKBarcalys Ceo Energy Conference

1:1 Meetings

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26 LONDON Bernstein Strategy Decision CEO Conference 1:1 Meetings

27 LONDON Bernstein Strategy Decision CEO Conference 1:1 Meetings

28

29

30

Disclaimer

Saipem S.p.A. published this content on 25 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2018 06:53:06 UTC
