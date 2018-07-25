REGULATED INFORMATION

Saipem: Calendar and Presentation for meetings with the financial community

San Donato Milanese (Milan) July 25, 2018 - Saipem informs that the attached schedule of meetings with the financial community, starting today in Milan, is also posted at www.saipem.com under the section "Investor Relations - Regulated Information - Saipem: Calendar of meetings with the financial community" .

The "SAIPEM FIRST HALF 2018 RESULTS PRESENTATION ", which will be illustrated during the meetings, is already available for download from www.saipem.com,under the section "Investor Relations - Financial Information - Presentation".

All documents can also be downloaded from the authorised storage system "eMarket Storage"

(www.emarketstorage.com)and from Borsa Italiana(www.borsaitaliana.it ).

Saipem is a world leader in drilling services, as well as in the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore, in the oil & gas market. The company has distinctive competences in operations in harsh environments, remote areas and deep water.

Saipem provides a full range of services with "EPC" and "EPCI" contracts (on a "turn-key" basis) and has distinctive capabilities and unique assets with a high technological content.

Saipem Meetings with the Financial Community - July 2018

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 MILAN Press release and webcast Roadshow Equita SIM 1:1 Meetings 26 27 28 29 30 31

Saipem Meetings with the Financial Community - Aug. 2018

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun 1 LONDON Roadshow Morgan Staley 1:1 Meetings 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Saipem Meetings with the Financial Community - Sept. 2018