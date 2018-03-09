Dropbox : and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership

Today Dropbox and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) announced a strategic
partnership to connect Salesforce’s #1 CRM platform with Dropbox’s
leading collaboration platform, enabling companies of all types and
sizes to collaborate and more deeply connect with their customers across
sales, service, marketing, commerce, and more.
The companies will initially deliver two new integrations to drive brand
engagement and boost team productivity:
-
Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud + Dropbox: Create branded,
customized Dropbox folders within Salesforce Commerce Cloud and
Marketing Cloud with the new digital asset engagement solution.
Folders can be accessed by both internal teams and external partners.
With two-way workflows, content stays relevant and up-to-date, whether
the user is working in Dropbox or Salesforce. For example, a retailer
using Salesforce Commerce Cloud may create a Dropbox folder to access
product images or creative briefs from an external creative agency.
The retailer is notified if the agency makes changes or additions and
can then update their online storefront in order to deliver a superior
shopping experience.
-
Quip + Dropbox: Access Dropbox content, such as photos, videos
and slides, directly within Salesforce Quip. Dropbox will also add
support for Quip documents, allowing joint users to work on Quip files
that live in Dropbox, furthering Dropbox’s effort to build a unified
home for work.
In addition to these new integrations, Salesforce will use Dropbox
Enterprise and Dropbox will significantly extend its use of Salesforce
products including Salesforce Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud and PRM
across its business.
Expanding Partnership with Continued Focus on Customer Success
Today’s announcement builds on the existing relationship between
Salesforce and Dropbox, including the Dropbox for Salesforce app
available on the Salesforce AppExchange. Additionally, Salesforce
Ventures, Salesforce’s corporate investment group, has been an investor
in Dropbox since 2014.
Comments on the News
-
“Customer success is core to everything we do at Salesforce and it
inspires our partnerships,” said Ryan Aytay, EVP Global Business
Development & Strategy, Salesforce. “When you bring together the
world’s leading CRM and collaboration platforms, the possibilities to
create more value for our customers are endless.”
-
“This deeper partnership with Salesforce is a great opportunity to
build new value for our mutual customers,” said Quentin Clark, SVP of
Engineering, Product and Design at Dropbox. “We’re looking forward to
delivering these new integrations so our customers can get the most
out of their tools.”
-
“Salesforce has completely changed the way businesses connect with
their customers through the use of cloud, social, mobile IoT, and AI
technologies,” said Dennis Woodside, Chief Operating Officer at
Dropbox. “Together, we have the opportunity to fundamentally change
how people work.”
Pricing & Availability
-
New integrations are expected to begin rolling out the second half of
2018. To sign up for the Digital Asset Engagement pilot, please sign
up here.
-
Pricing will be announced at general availability.
