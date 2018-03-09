Dropbox : and Salesforce Form Strategic Partnership

Today Dropbox and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) announced a strategic partnership to connect Salesforce’s #1 CRM platform with Dropbox’s leading collaboration platform, enabling companies of all types and sizes to collaborate and more deeply connect with their customers across sales, service, marketing, commerce, and more.

The companies will initially deliver two new integrations to drive brand engagement and boost team productivity:

Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud + Dropbox: Create branded, customized Dropbox folders within Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud with the new digital asset engagement solution. Folders can be accessed by both internal teams and external partners. With two-way workflows, content stays relevant and up-to-date, whether the user is working in Dropbox or Salesforce. For example, a retailer using Salesforce Commerce Cloud may create a Dropbox folder to access product images or creative briefs from an external creative agency. The retailer is notified if the agency makes changes or additions and can then update their online storefront in order to deliver a superior shopping experience.

Create branded, customized Dropbox folders within Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Marketing Cloud with the new digital asset engagement solution. Folders can be accessed by both internal teams and external partners. With two-way workflows, content stays relevant and up-to-date, whether the user is working in Dropbox or Salesforce. For example, a retailer using Salesforce Commerce Cloud may create a Dropbox folder to access product images or creative briefs from an external creative agency. The retailer is notified if the agency makes changes or additions and can then update their online storefront in order to deliver a superior shopping experience. Quip + Dropbox: Access Dropbox content, such as photos, videos and slides, directly within Salesforce Quip. Dropbox will also add support for Quip documents, allowing joint users to work on Quip files that live in Dropbox, furthering Dropbox’s effort to build a unified home for work.

In addition to these new integrations, Salesforce will use Dropbox Enterprise and Dropbox will significantly extend its use of Salesforce products including Salesforce Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud and PRM across its business.

Expanding Partnership with Continued Focus on Customer Success

Today’s announcement builds on the existing relationship between Salesforce and Dropbox, including the Dropbox for Salesforce app available on the Salesforce AppExchange. Additionally, Salesforce Ventures, Salesforce’s corporate investment group, has been an investor in Dropbox since 2014.

Comments on the News

“Customer success is core to everything we do at Salesforce and it inspires our partnerships,” said Ryan Aytay, EVP Global Business Development & Strategy, Salesforce. “When you bring together the world’s leading CRM and collaboration platforms, the possibilities to create more value for our customers are endless.”

“This deeper partnership with Salesforce is a great opportunity to build new value for our mutual customers,” said Quentin Clark, SVP of Engineering, Product and Design at Dropbox. “We’re looking forward to delivering these new integrations so our customers can get the most out of their tools.”

“Salesforce has completely changed the way businesses connect with their customers through the use of cloud, social, mobile IoT, and AI technologies,” said Dennis Woodside, Chief Operating Officer at Dropbox. “Together, we have the opportunity to fundamentally change how people work.”

Pricing & Availability

New integrations are expected to begin rolling out the second half of 2018. To sign up for the Digital Asset Engagement pilot, please sign up here.

Pricing will be announced at general availability.

Additional Resources

Dropbox joins Salesforce at the Salesforce World Tours in top cities around the world this spring and at Dreamforce September 25-28 in San Francisco.

Follow Dropbox on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Follow Salesforce on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Dropbox

Dropbox is a leading global collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. With more than 500 million registered users across 180 countries, we’re on a mission to unleash the world’s creative energy by designing a more enlightened way of working. Dropbox is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and has 12 offices around the world. For more information on our mission and products, visit dropbox.com.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: http://www.salesforce.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements about potential future offerings and features. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the company’s ability to continue to release, gain customer acceptance of and provide support for new and improved versions of the company’s services and the company’s ability to realize benefits from strategic partnerships. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, the company’s results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. Further information on these and other factors that could affect the company’s financial results is included in the reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any unreleased services or features referenced in this or other press releases or public statements are not currently available and may not be delivered on time or at all. Customers who purchase Salesforce or Dropbox applications should make their purchase decisions based upon features that are currently available. Salesforce has headquarters in San Francisco, with offices in Europe and Asia, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “CRM.” For more information please visit http://www.salesforce.com, or call 1-800-NO-SOFTWARE.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005323/en/