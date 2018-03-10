Log in
SALESFORCE.COM (CRM)

SALESFORCE.COM (CRM)
News 
Salesforce com : Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target

03/10/2018 | 03:09am CET

By Maria Armental

Salesforce.com Inc.'s (CRM) investment arm, Salesforce Ventures, is investing $100 million in a late-stage company--one of Salesforce's largest strategic investments to date.

Salesforce, which didn't initially disclose the company's name, said it expects its ownership interest to be less than 5%. The disclosure, in Salesforce's 10-K filing, comes hours after the company and Dropbox Inc. said they were forming a strategic partnership.

Salesforce Ventures has been an investor in Dropbox since 2014.

Earlier Friday, Salesforce's outside public-relations firm sent an email about the expanded Dropbox partnership, noting that "Salesforce Ventures is making a $100M strategic investment in Dropbox." About five hours later, the PR firm recalled that email, and followed with another that didn't include any information about a $100 million investment.

A Salesforce spokesperson declined comment.

--Jay Greene contributed to this article.

Write to Maria Armental at [email protected]

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 12 663 M
EBIT 2019 2 010 M
Net income 2019 473 M
Finance 2019 5 012 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 208,02
P/E ratio 2020 125,51
EV / Sales 2019 6,87x
EV / Sales 2020 5,55x
Capitalization 92 028 M
Chart SALESFORCE.COM
Duration : Period :
Salesforce.com Technical Analysis Chart | CRM | US79466L3024 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SALESFORCE.COM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 46
Average target price 135 $
Spread / Average Target 6,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Russell Benioff Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alexandre Dayon Co-President & Chief Strategy Officer
Bret Steven Taylor Co-President & Chief Product Officer
Keith G. Block Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Mark J. Hawkins Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SALESFORCE.COM23.60%92 028
NUTANIX INC31.29%7 323
QUALYS INC30.92%2 943
CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND, INC.25.96%2 545
GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC18.96%2 427
SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.12.42%469
