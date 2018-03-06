Log in
SALESFORCE.COM (CRM)
Salesforce com : U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform

03/06/2018 | 02:01pm CET

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), the global leader in CRM, today announced that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)—the largest federal law enforcement agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security—is deploying Salesforce Analytics, Community Cloud and Service Cloud to modernize its recruiting process, from hire to retire, and manage border activities and digital engagement with citizens.

Salesforce (PRNewsFoto/salesforce.com) (PRNewsfoto/Salesforce)

Using Community Cloud, the agency will embark on an aggressive transformation effort to increase core human resources information technology capabilities for current and prospective employees, while at the same time, driving efficiencies throughout the process. Current employees will also be able to access information such as onboarding materials, benefits, payroll and more. In addition, CBP will use Salesforce Analytics dashboards to get a quick view of its recruiting efforts, which can then be segmented by demographics, regions and more, helping them better understand where there is a recruiting need and more accurately target potential employees.

CBP will use Service Cloud to drive efficiencies around how U.S. border activities are managed, and handle feedback from citizens across a variety of channels.

"In this competitive hiring environment, it is critical for law enforcement agencies to embrace new technologies as a tool for accomplishing their mission—and CBP is no exception," said Assistant Commissioner Linda Jacksta, Office of Human Resource Management, CBP. "We are committed to investing in innovative technologies and solutions, such as Salesforce, to improve our business in the most cost effective and efficient manner possible." 

"There is a huge opportunity for government agencies to modernize so they can meet the expectations of today's digitally savvy employees and citizens," said Dave Rey, EVP, Public Sector, Salesforce. "By deploying Salesforce, CBP is empowering its employees with a modern CRM platform that will boost engagement, information sharing and productivity."

About CBP
U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the management, control and protection of our nation's borders at and between the official ports of entry. CBP is charged with keeping terrorists and terrorist weapons out of the country while enforcing hundreds of U.S. laws.

About Salesforce
Salesforce, the global CRM leader, empowers companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit: http://www.salesforce.com.  

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/us-customs-and-border-protection-agency-selects-salesforce-as-digital-modernization-platform-300608614.html

SOURCE Salesforce


© PRNewswire 2018
