Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc : Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

TIDMSAMPO SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 22 January 2018 at 8:15 AM Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 18 January 2018 above five (5) per cent of all Sampo plc's shares. In addition, the disclosure obligation arose due to Sampo A shares owned directly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds, going above 5 per cent of all shares. Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850. Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to the notification: % of shares and voting % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % rights (total of A) (total of B) (A+B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold 5.02% shares 0.01% shares 5.03% shares was crossed or reached Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights Positions of previous notification (if applicable) Below 5% shares Below 5% shares Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed: A: Shares and voting rights: Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights ISIN code Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009003305 27,872,981 shares 5.02% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights SUBTOTAL A 27,872,981 shares 5.02% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a: Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or Number of shares % of shares and instrument date Conversion Period cash settlement and voting rights voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 78,806 shares 0.01% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights SUBTOTAL B 78,806 shares 0.01% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights SAMPO PLC Jarmo Salonen Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications tel. +358 10 516 0030 Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki London stock exchange The principal media Financial Supervisory Authority www.sampo.com This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein. Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire http://www.sampo.com