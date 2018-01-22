Log in
Sampo Oyj Sampo Plc : Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

01/22/2018 | 07:31am CET
TIDMSAMPO 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC      STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE       22 January 2018 at 8:15 AM 
 
   Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act 
(BlackRock, Inc.) 
 
   Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under 
Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which 
the number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or 
through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) 
and its funds increased on 18 January 2018 above five (5) per cent of 
all Sampo plc's shares. In addition, the disclosure obligation arose due 
to Sampo A shares owned directly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds, going 
above 5 per cent of all shares. 
 
   Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 
are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its 
holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the 
total number of votes is 560,151,850. 
 
   Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to the 
notification: 
 
 
 
 
                                                    % of shares and voting   % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments  Total of both in % 
                                                    rights (total of A)       (total of B)                                                (A+B) 
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold  5.02% shares             0.01% shares                                                 5.03% shares 
 was crossed or reached                              Below 5% voting rights   Below 5% voting rights                                       Below 5% voting rights 
Positions of previous notification (if applicable)  Below 5% shares          Below 5% shares                                              Below 5% shares 
                                                     Below 5% voting rights   Below 5% voting rights                                       Below 5% voting rights 
 
 
   Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the 
threshold was crossed: 
 
   A: Shares and voting rights: 
 
 
 
 
Class/type of shares  Number of shares and voting rights   % of shares and voting rights 
 ISIN code 
                      Direct      Indirect                 Direct      Indirect 
                       (SMA 9:5)   (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)        (SMA 9:5)   (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 
FI0009003305                      27,872,981 shares                    5.02% shares 
                                   Below 5% voting rights               Below 5% voting rights 
SUBTOTAL A            27,872,981 shares                    5.02% shares 
                       Below 5% voting rights               Below 5% voting rights 
 
 
   B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a: 
 
 
 
 
Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/           Physical or       Number of shares         % of shares and 
 instrument        date         Conversion Period   cash settlement   and voting rights        voting rights 
CFD                N/A         N/A                 Cash              78,806 shares            0.01% shares 
                                                                      Below 5% voting rights   Below 5% voting rights 
                                                   SUBTOTAL B        78,806 shares            0.01% shares 
                                                                      Below 5% voting rights   Below 5% voting rights 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Jarmo Salonen 
 
   Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications 
 
   tel. +358 10 516 0030 
 
   Distribution: 
 
   Nasdaq Helsinki 
 
   London stock exchange 
 
   The principal media 
 
   Financial Supervisory Authority 
 
   www.sampo.com 
 
   This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf 
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. 
 
   The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely 
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information 
contained therein. 
 
   Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire 
 
 
  http://www.sampo.com

