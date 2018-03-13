Log in
SAMPO OYJ (SAMPO)

SAMPO OYJ (SAMPO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/13 09:24:01 am
44.64 EUR   -1.37%
09:07aFinland takes stake in Nokia to boost national ownership
RE
08:46aSAMPO OYJ : Sampo's Annual Report 2017 Has Been Published
DJ
08:31aSAMPO OYJ : Annual Report 2017 has been published
GL
Sampo Oyj : Annual Report 2017 has been published

03/13/2018 | 08:31am CET

SAMPO PLC                 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT       13 March 2018 at 9:30 am

Sampo's Annual Report 2017 has been published

Sampo Group has published its Annual Report for 2017 at www.sampo.com/annualreport. The Annual Reports of Sampo plc's subsidiaries If P&C Insurance, Topdanmark and Mandatum Life, the Environmental Report of If P&C and the CSR Report of Topdanmark are also available at the above mentioned address.

Sampo has also published its Corporate Governance Statement at www.sampo.com/statement and its Remuneration Report 2017 at www.sampo.com/remunerationreport. The Remuneration Report 2017 is part of the Remuneration Statement, which is available at www.sampo.com/remunerationstatement.

The PDF files of Sampo's Annual Report 2017, Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Report 2017 are attached to this release.

Sampo Group will issue a report on non-financial information in accordance with Chapter 3a, Section 5 of the Accounting Act. The report (Corporate Responsibility Report 2017) will be separate from the Board of Directors' Report and be published before the end of June 2018.

SAMPO PLC

Mirko Hurmerinta
IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 5 399 M
EBIT 2018 1 801 M
Net income 2018 1 746 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,93%
P/E ratio 2018 14,40
P/E ratio 2019 15,17
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,65x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,55x
Capitalization 25 081 M
Chart SAMPO OYJ
Duration : Period :
Sampo Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | SAMPO | FI0009003305 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 48,3 €
Spread / Average Target 6,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kari Henrik Stadigh President, Group Chief Executive Officer & MD
Björn Arne Christer Wahlroos Chairman
Peter Kristian Johansson Group Chief Financial Officer
Veli-Matti Johannes Mattila Independent Director
Eira Palin-Lehtinen Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMPO OYJ0.00%30 922
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY6.77%527 090
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES4.31%38 624
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC-4.47%34 850
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-9.42%34 458
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC-13.52%18 462
