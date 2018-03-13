Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX HELSINKI LTD.  >  Sampo Oyj    SAMPO   FI0009003305

SAMPO OYJ (SAMPO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Sampo Oyj : Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 04:06pm CET
TIDMSAMPO 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC    STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE    13 March 2018 at 4:50 pm 
 
   Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act 
(BlackRock, Inc.) 
 
   Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under 
Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which 
the total number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: 
FI009003305) owned directly or through financial instruments by 
BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 12 
March 2018 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total number of 
shares. 
 
   Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 
are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its 
holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the 
total number of votes is 560,151,850. 
 
   Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the 
notification: 
 
 
 
 
                                                    % of shares and voting   % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments  Total of both in % 
                                                    rights (total of A)       (total of B)                                                (A+B) 
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold  4.98% shares             0.06% shares                                                 5.05% shares 
 was crossed or reached                              4.94% voting rights      0.06% voting rights                                          5.00% voting rights 
Positions of previous notification (if applicable)  4.95% shares             0.06% shares                                                 5.01% shares 
                                                     Below 5% voting rights   Below 5% voting rights                                       Below 5% voting rights 
 
 
   Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the 
threshold was crossed: 
 
   A: Shares and voting rights: 
 
 
 
 
Class/type of shares  Number of shares and voting rights     % of shares and voting rights 
 ISIN code 
                      Direct      Indirect                   Direct      Indirect 
                       (SMA 9:5)   (SMA 9:6 and 9:7)          (SMA 9:5)   (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 
FI0009003305                      27,677,944 shares                      4.98% shares 
                                   27,677,944 voting rights               4.94% voting rights 
SUBTOTAL A                        27,677,944 shares                      4.98% shares 
                                   27,677,944 voting rights               4.94% voting rights 
 
 
   B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a: 
 
 
 
 
Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/           Physical or       Number of shares        % of shares and 
 instrument        date         Conversion Period   cash settlement   and voting rights       voting rights 
Securities Lent    N/A         N/A                 Physical          159,006 shares          0.03% shares 
                                                                      159,006 voting rights   0.03% voting rights 
CFD                N/A         N/A                 Cash              182,746 shares          0.03% shares 
                                                                      182,746 voting rights   0.03% voting rights 
                                                   SUBTOTAL B        341,752 shares          0.06% shares 
                                                                      341,752 voting rights   0.06% voting rights 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Jarmo Salonen 
 
   Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications 
 
   tel. +358 10 516 0030 
 
   Distribution: 
 
   Nasdaq Helsinki 
 
   London stock exchange 
 
   The principal media 
 
   Financial Supervisory Authority 
 
   www.sampo.com 
 
   This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf 
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. 
 
   The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely 
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information 
contained therein. 
 
   Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire 
 
 
  http://www.sampo.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK 0.72% 574.23 Delayed Quote.11.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMPO OYJ
04:06pSAMPO OYJ : Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 Of The Securities Market Act (B..
DJ
03:51pSAMPO OYJ : Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (B..
GL
03:19pFinland boosts influence on Nokia with $1 billion investment
RE
08:46aSAMPO OYJ : Sampo's Annual Report 2017 Has Been Published
DJ
08:31aSAMPO OYJ : Annual Report 2017 has been published
GL
More news
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.