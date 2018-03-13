Log in
SAMPO OYJ (SAMPO)
Sampo Oyj : Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

03/13/2018

SAMPO PLC    STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE    13 March 2018 at 4:50 pm

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of voting rights attached to Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) owned directly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 12 March 2018 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total number of shares.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.98% shares

4.94% voting rights 		0.06% shares

0.06% voting rights 		5.05% shares

5.00% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 4.95% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		0.06% shares

Below 5% voting rights 		5.01% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305   27,677,944 shares

27,677,944 voting rights 		  4.98% shares

4.94% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A   27,677,944 shares

27,677,944 voting rights 		  4.98% shares

4.94% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument 		Expiration date Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement 		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 159,006 shares

159,006 voting rights 		0.03% shares

0.03% voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash 182,746 shares

182,746 voting rights 		0.03% shares

0.03% voting rights
      SUBTOTAL B 341,752 shares

341,752 voting rights 		0.06% shares

0.06% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 5 399 M
EBIT 2018 1 801 M
Net income 2018 1 746 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,93%
P/E ratio 2018 14,40
P/E ratio 2019 15,17
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,65x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,55x
Capitalization 25 081 M
