SAMPO OYJ (SAMPO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/13 09:23:13 am
44.655 EUR   -1.34%
Sampo Oyj : Sampo's Annual Report 2017 Has Been Published

03/13/2018 | 08:46am CET
TIDMSAMPO 
 
 
   SAMPO PLC                 ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT       13 March 2018 at 
9:30 am 
 
   Sampo's Annual Report 2017 has been published 
 
   Sampo Group has published its Annual Report for 2017 at 
www.sampo.com/annualreport. The Annual Reports of Sampo plc's 
subsidiaries If P&C Insurance, Topdanmark and Mandatum Life, the 
Environmental Report of If P&C and the CSR Report of Topdanmark are also 
available at the above mentioned address. 
 
   Sampo has also published its Corporate Governance Statement at 
www.sampo.com/statement and its Remuneration Report 2017 at 
www.sampo.com/remunerationreport. The Remuneration Report 2017 is part 
of the Remuneration Statement, which is available at 
www.sampo.com/remunerationstatement. 
 
   The PDF files of Sampo's Annual Report 2017, Corporate Governance 
Statement and Remuneration Report 2017 are attached to this release. 
 
   Sampo Group will issue a report on non-financial information in 
accordance with Chapter 3a, Section 5 of the Accounting Act. The report 
(Corporate Responsibility Report 2017) will be separate from the Board 
of Directors' Report and be published before the end of June 2018. 
 
   SAMPO PLC 
 
   Mirko Hurmerinta 
 
   IR & Communications Specialist, Media Relations 
 
   tel. +358 10 516 0032 
 
   Distribution: 
 
   Nasdaq Helsinki 
 
   London Stock Exchange 
 
   The principal media 
 
   Financial Supervisory Authority 
 
   www.sampo.com 
 
   Corporate Governance Statement 2017: 
http://hugin.info/3096/R/2175715/839247.pdf 
   Remuneration Report 2017: http://hugin.info/3096/R/2175715/839248.pdf 
   Sampo Annual Report 2017: http://hugin.info/3096/R/2175715/839246.pdf 
 
   This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf 
of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. 
 
   The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely 
responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information 
contained therein. 
 
   Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire 
 
 
  http://www.sampo.com

