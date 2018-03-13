Sampo Oyj : Sampo's Annual Report 2017 Has Been Published

TIDMSAMPO
Sampo's Annual Report 2017 has been published
Sampo Group has published its Annual Report for 2017 at
www.sampo.com/annualreport. The Annual Reports of Sampo plc's
subsidiaries If P&C Insurance, Topdanmark and Mandatum Life, the
Environmental Report of If P&C and the CSR Report of Topdanmark are also
available at the above mentioned address.
Sampo has also published its Corporate Governance Statement at
www.sampo.com/statement and its Remuneration Report 2017 at
www.sampo.com/remunerationreport. The Remuneration Report 2017 is part
of the Remuneration Statement, which is available at
www.sampo.com/remunerationstatement.
The PDF files of Sampo's Annual Report 2017, Corporate Governance
Statement and Remuneration Report 2017 are attached to this release.
Sampo Group will issue a report on non-financial information in
accordance with Chapter 3a, Section 5 of the Accounting Act. The report
(Corporate Responsibility Report 2017) will be separate from the Board
of Directors' Report and be published before the end of June 2018.
Corporate Governance Statement 2017:
http://hugin.info/3096/R/2175715/839247.pdf
Remuneration Report 2017: http://hugin.info/3096/R/2175715/839248.pdf
Sampo Annual Report 2017: http://hugin.info/3096/R/2175715/839246.pdf
