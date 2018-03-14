Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

03/14/2018 | 02:11pm CET

SAMPO PLC           STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE       14 March 2018 at 3:10 pm

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares owned directly by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds and the related voting rights increased on 13 March 2018 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock and voting rights.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

  % of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B)
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.47% shares

5.42% voting rights 		0.06% shares

0.06% voting rights 		5.53% shares

5.48% voting rights
Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 4.98% shares

4.94% voting rights 		0.06% shares

0.06% voting rights 		5.05% shares

5.00% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares
ISIN code 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
  Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009003305   30,382,009 shares

30,382,009 voting rights 		  5.47% shares

5.42% voting rights
SUBTOTAL A   30,382,009 shares

30,382,009 voting rights 		  5.47% shares

5.42% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial
instrument 		Expiration date Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or
cash settlement 		Number of shares
and voting rights 		% of shares and
voting rights
Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 136,060 shares

136,060 voting rights 		0.02% shares

0.02% voting rights
CFD N/A N/A Cash 181,872 shares

181,872 voting rights 		0.03% shares

0.03% voting rights
      SUBTOTAL B 317,932 shares

317,932 voting rights 		0.06% shares

0.06% voting rights

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London stock exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Sampo Oyj via Globenewswire
