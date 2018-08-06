Samson Oil & Gas : Suspension Announcement - System Upgrade

Market Announcement
6 August 2018
ASX Market Announcements Platform Upgrade
Description
Following a scheduled ASX internal system change affecting the Market Announcements Platform, it has been necessary to re-apply the 'Suspend' session state. This announcement serves to re-confirm the securities of this entity remain suspended.
Issued by
Andrew McLeod
Senior Manager, Surveillance & Market Announcements
6 August 2018
Market Announcement 1/1
ASX Limited
ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au
Disclaimer
Samson Oil & Gas Limited published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2018 22:25:08 UTC