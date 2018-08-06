Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Samson Oil & Gas Ltd    SSN   AU000000SSN0

SAMSON OIL & GAS LTD (SSN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 04/11
0.001 AUD   --.--%
12:26aSAMSON OIL & GA : Suspension Announcement - System Upgrade
PU
07/02SAMSON OIL & GA : Refinancing
AQ
06/27SAMSON OIL & GA : Refinancing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Samson Oil & Gas : Suspension Announcement - System Upgrade

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 12:26am CEST

Market Announcement

6 August 2018

ASX Market Announcements Platform Upgrade

Description

Following a scheduled ASX internal system change affecting the Market Announcements Platform, it has been necessary to re-apply the 'Suspend' session state. This announcement serves to re-confirm the securities of this entity remain suspended.

Issued by

Andrew McLeod

Senior Manager, Surveillance & Market Announcements

6 August 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Samson Oil & Gas Limited published this content on 06 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2018 22:25:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSON OIL & GAS LTD
12:26aSAMSON OIL & GAS : Suspension Announcement - System Upgrade
PU
08/01SAMSON OIL & GAS LTD : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
07/02SAMSON OIL & GAS : Refinancing
AQ
06/29SAMSON OIL & GAS : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Dis..
AQ
06/27SAMSON OIL & GAS : Refinancing
PU
06/27SAMSON OIL & GAS : Refinancing
BU
06/21SAMSON OIL & GAS : Extension of Voluntary Suspension
PU
06/20SAMSON OIL & GAS LTD : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Sta..
AQ
06/07SAMSON OIL & GAS : Extension of Voluntary Suspension
PU
05/24SAMSON OIL & GAS LTD : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017NYSE to begin proceedings to delist Samson Oil & Gas 
2017Samson Oil & Gas (SSN) Presents At EnerCom Oil & Gas Conference - Slideshow 
2017Samson Oil posts record daily production at Foreman Butte 
2017Samson Oil & Gas Limited (SSN) Presents At EnerCom Dallas Investment Conferen.. 
2017Samson Oil & Gas reports FQ2 results 
Chart SAMSON OIL & GAS LTD
Duration : Period :
Samson Oil & Gas Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Terence Maxwell Barr President, Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Peter John Hill Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Ulmer Vice President-Engineering & Operations
Robyn Lamont Chief Financial Officer
Denis Ivan Rakich Secretary & Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSON OIL & GAS LTD-50.00%4
CONOCOPHILLIPS30.37%83 414
EOG RESOURCES13.44%70 858
CNOOC LTD10.52%70 605
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION11.72%63 015
WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP19.21%44 275
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.