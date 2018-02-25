Log in
SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S.A. (1910)
02/23
34.8 HKD   +1.90%
Samsonite International S A : Date of Board Meeting

02/25/2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S.A.

新秀麗國際有限公司

13-15 Avenue de la Liberté, L-1931 Luxembourg

R.C.S. LUXEMBOURG: B 159.469 (Incorporated in Luxembourg with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1910)

DATE OF BOARD MEETING

The board of directors (the "Board") of Samsonite International S.A. 新秀麗國際有限公司 (the "Company") hereby announces that a meeting of the Board of the Company will be held on Wednesday, March 14, 2018 for the purposes of (i) considering and approving the final results of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2017, (ii) considering the recommendation of a cash distribution to shareholders, and (iii) transacting any other business.

By Order of the Board

SAMSONITE INTERNATIONAL S.A.

John B. Livingston

Joint Company Secretary

Mansfield, Massachusetts, February 26, 2018

As of the date of this announcement, the Executive Directors are Ramesh Dungarmal Tainwala and Kyle Francis Gendreau, the Non-Executive Directors are Timothy Charles Parker, Tom Korbas and Jerome Squire Griffith and the Independent Non-Executive Directors are Paul Kenneth Etchells, Keith Hamill, Bruce Hardy McLain (Hardy) and Ying Yeh.

Samsonite International SA published this content on 26 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2018 22:56:01 UTC.

