SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (005930)
Asian shares, dollar fall as U.S. trade fears eclipse strong China data

03/14/2018 | 06:33am CET
FILE PHOTO - A man walks past an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Shares faltered and the dollar skidded on Wednesday as investors fretted over the threat of new U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports, brushing aside data that showed the Asian economy got off to a solid start in 2018.

Investor appetite for risk was also hit by U.S. President Donald Trump's move to fire his Secretary of State, regarded as a moderate in his administration, reinforcing market uncertainty about Trump's future policies.

In a sign the equity market sell-off would extend elsewhere, S&P E-Mini futures <ESc1> were down 0.1 percent while FTSE futures <FFIc1> slipped 0.3 percent.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> stumbled 0.7 percent, retreating from a 1-1/2 month high on Tuesday, with the technology sector the biggest drag.

Japan's Nikkei <.N225> dropped 0.8 percent. China's SSE Composite index <.SSEC> and the blue-chip CSI 300 <.CSI300> fell 0.5 percent each.

The MSCI Asia ex-Japan IT index <MIAX0IT00PUS> declined 0.5 percent as Trump sought to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion against information technology, consumer electronics and telecoms.

Large Asian technology stocks such as LG Display, Tencent Holdings and Taiwan Semiconductor were all down by more than 1 percent.

"A full-on global trade war is unlikely but there may not be much peace on the trade front either," said Sydney-based AMP Chief Economist Shane Oliver. "A U.S.-China trade war is the main risk."

Investors suspect policymakers who favor protectionism will also seek to use the currency as a trade weapon, if not overtly then through benign neglect.

As news from the United States dominated, the market shrugged off stronger-than-expected data from China which showed the country's industrial output expanded at a surprisingly faster pace at the start of the year. Fixed asset investment also handily beat forecasts, while retail sales improved from December.

"The latest Chinese economic data is very encouraging," said Craig James, Sydney-based chief economist at CommSec.

"The economy is well placed to weather any increase in U.S. tariff rates. In fact, the Chinese statistical bureau is tipping 'relatively fast growth' for both exports and consumption in 2018."

Still, investors were inconsolable and followed overnight losses on Wall Street with the Dow <.DJI> off 0.7 percent, the S&P 500 <.SPX> down 0.6 percent and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> falling 1.0 percent.

The selling intensified after Trump dismissed Tillerson following a series of public rifts over policy on North Korea, Russia and Iran. He was replaced with loyalist CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

The move comes only days after the exit of White House economic advisor Gary Cohn who was a strong proponent of free trade.

"Tillerson's departure has left some worrying that it provides a green light to those in the office pushing for more protectionist measures," analysts at ANZ Bank said in a note to clients. "Protectionism is on the rise."

Since Trump took office in 2017 as many as 35 senior officials from his administration have walked out, including Tillerson, according to Citi.

INFLATION

Tillerson's dismissal and the risk of new import duties on China coincided with subdued U.S. consumer price data on Tuesday with annual core inflation, at 1.8 percent, meeting expectations.

The in-line reading should have been positive for risky assets as it was the fear of a pick-up in inflation and in-turn faster U.S. rate hikes that had hit global shares in early February.

But the inflation data did little to move market expectations of Fed rate rises with an increase next week now fully priced-in.

All that put together meant dollar weakness across a basket of currencies <.DXY>. It eased a tad to 106.5 yen. <JPY=>

The yen did dip briefly after minutes of the Bank of Japan's January meeting showed most policymakers shared the view that the central bank should "persistently" pursue powerful monetary easing.

The euro rose overnight to edge toward a recent one-month top of $1.2446 <EUR=>. It was last at $1.2405, while the pound <GBP=> was firmer at $1.3989.

In commodities, oil prices were mixed U.S. crude <CLcv1> up 2 cents at $60.73. Brent <LCOc1> fell 10 cents to $64.54.

Spot gold <XAU=> was a touch firmer at $1,327.82 an ounce.

(GRAPHIC: MSCI global equities index through the year - http://reut.rs/2Dqy4wO)

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sam Holmes)

By Swati Pandey
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.68% 25007.03 Delayed Quote.1.86%
LG DISPLAY CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
NASDAQ 100 -1.19% 7046.5111 Delayed Quote.11.49%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.02% 7511.0119 Delayed Quote.9.52%
NIKKEI 225 -0.87% 21777.29 Real-time Quote.-4.13%
S&P 500 -0.64% 2765.31 Real-time Quote.4.22%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. --End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 0.61% 462.8 End-of-day quote.13.49%
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
07:21aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : brand at a high with S9
AQ
06:55aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : LG to launch G7 smartphone with iPhone X-like design in Ma..
AQ
06:33aAsian shares, dollar fall as U.S. trade fears eclipse strong China data
RE
05:29aXiaomi looks to India amid overseas expansion drive
AQ
05:19aXiaomi looks to India amid overseas expansion drive
AQ
05:10aBHARTI AIRTEL : Airtel expands VoLTE footprint
AQ
02:25aVW assigns 20 billion euros in battery orders in electric car drive
RE
03/13Volkswagen assigns $25 billion in battery orders in electric car drive
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/13Samsung's SmartThings hub out for many in North America 
03/13Mizuho raises Micron target to 11% upside 
03/13ETFS IN FOCUS : Top Ideas For The Week Of 3/12/2018 - Part 2 
03/12JEFFERIES : This upcoming film could serve as Nvidia, AMD catalyst 
03/12Why Semiconductors Are Hot And 'Retail' Tech Is Not - Yet 
Financials ( KRW)
Sales 2018 261 375 B
EBIT 2018 62 262 B
Net income 2018 46 454 B
Finance 2018 83 415 B
Yield 2018 2,74%
P/E ratio 2018 7,33
P/E ratio 2019 7,24
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
Capitalization 370 822 B
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 005930 | KR7005930003 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 3 377 532  KRW
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Dongjin Koh Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kinam Kim Vice Chairman, President & Co-CEO
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Jae-Yong Lee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD335 185
FIH MOBILE LTD-14.23%2 159
HTC CORP--.--%1 739
FITBIT INC-7.01%1 229
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 110
VUZIX CORP38.40%237
