SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
EU regulators to study need for action on common mobile phone charger

08/06/2018 | 07:43pm CEST
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU regulators plan to study whether there is a need for action in the push for a common mobile phone charger following a lack of progress by phone makers towards this goal, EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager said.

The European Commission has been pushing for a common charger for nearly a decade as it cited the more than 51,000 tons of electronic waste yearly from old chargers as well as the inconvenience to consumers.

IPhone and Android users have long complained about using different chargers for their phones.

In response to EU pressure, 14 companies including Apple, Samsung, Huawei [HWT.UL] and Nokia signed a voluntary memorandum of understanding (MoU) in 2009, agreeing to harmonise chargers for new models of smartphones coming into the market in 2011.

Some of the companies subsequently signed letters of intent in 2013 and 2014 after the MoU expired in 2012.

The EU executive said it was not happy with the status quo.

"Given the unsatisfactory progress with this voluntary approach, the Commission will shortly launch an impact assessment study to evaluate costs and benefits of different other options," Vestager said in an Aug. 1 response to a query from an EU lawmaker.

Such studies help the Commission decide whether there is a need for action and analyse the impact of various options.

Vestager's internal market colleague Elzbieta Bienkowska is in charge of the issue.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by David Evans)
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 0.39% 208.8 Delayed Quote.22.90%
NOKIA OYJ 0.09% 4.627 Delayed Quote.18.72%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 251 414 B
EBIT 2018 64 861 B
Net income 2018 48 344 B
Finance 2018 86 586 B
Yield 2018 3,13%
P/E ratio 2018 6,39
P/E ratio 2019 6,32
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
Capitalization 327 932 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 66 328  KRW
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Jae-Yong Lee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD292 187
HTC CORP--.--%1 468
FITBIT INC-4.38%1 428
FIH MOBILE LTD-53.14%1 155
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 100
VUZIX CORP0.80%170
