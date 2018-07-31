Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (005930)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Samsung Electronics : Posts Flat Second-Quarter Net Profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 03:17am CEST

By Timothy W. Martin

SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. reported flat second-quarter net profits, as a big drop in mobile phone profits dragged down results that were again buoyed by its strength in memory chips.

The world's largest handset maker ships one of every five smartphones globally. But consumers are holding on to their devices longer than before, and balking at price tags for new high-end phones at $1,000 or more.

For the quarter ended June 30, Samsung said its mobile division revenue declined 20% to 24 trillion South Korean won, from 30.01 trillion won a year ago. The unit's operating profit fell to 2.67 trillion won from the year-earlier total of 4.06 trillion won.

Samsung, in its earnings release, said it would try to rejuvenate sales by moving up the release of its flagship Galaxy Note 9 phone, as the large-screen handset is debuting at a New York event on Aug. 9, weeks earlier than the previous year's model. The company also signaled it would get more aggressive on pricing.

The Suwon, South Korea-based company said overall net profit was 11.04 trillion won, versus 11.05 trillion won a year earlier. Revenue declined to 58.5 trillion from 61 trillion.

Analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence had expected the company to post net profit of 11.1 trillion won and revenue of 58.8 trillion won for the quarter.

The firm's overall results were enough to halt what had been four straight quarters of record-breaking profits. The performance was largely fueled by strong demand for Samsung-made memory chips, which go in rivals' smartphones, self-driving cars and data servers. Last year, Samsung surpassed Intel Corp. as the world's largest chip maker by revenue.

For the current quarter, Samsung's dominance as a memory-chip supplier helped cushion the blow from its smartphone struggles. Semiconductors accounted for 78% of the firm's operating profits, growing to 11.61 trillion won, the division's best-ever results.

With smartphones, weaker sales of Samsung's high-end devices, though particularly of its latest flagship device, the Galaxy S9, surprised mobile executives, The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month. Sales of the Galaxy S9, which hit shelves in March, could be 20% or more lower than that of the previous year's model, analysts say.

The souring market has prompted a greater sense of internal urgency at Samsung, spurring executives to pursue plans to introduce a foldable-screen phone by early next year. Such a device would create an entirely new product category and boast a screen roughly the size of a tablet, which can be folded into a consumer's pocket.

Samsung's handset division is particularly threatened by a phone sales slowdown because it predominantly makes money from selling new devices to consumers. Unlike rival Apple Inc., Samsung has no significant business selling services, such as an app store or streaming music, which can bring in revenues from existing phone users holding off on upgrades.

The outlook for the soon-to-be-released Galaxy Note 9 isn't strong, analysts say. In a recent research note, Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini expected shipments of the large-screen Galaxy Note 9 to reach just 5 million devices this year, a steep decline from the 12 million Galaxy Note 8 units sold last year.

Samsung Electronics shares, which underwent a 50-to-1 stock split in May, are down about 9% this year, as investors wonder how much staying power the recent memory-chip success will last.

Write to Timothy W. Martin at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) -0.29% 1041 Delayed Quote.-13.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
03:43aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Q2 Profit Rises; But Revenue Down
AQ
03:21aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : second-quarter profit up 5.7 percent on-year, buoyed by ch..
AQ
03:17aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Posts Flat Second-Quarter Net Profit
DJ
02:41aSamsung Electronics profit growth slows despite stellar chip sales
RE
02:34aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : misses forecast on lower phone sales
AQ
02:34aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : reports 2 per cent gain in 2Q net income
AQ
07/30APPLE : You can now pay your RTA fines using Apple Pay
AQ
07/30SMARTPHONES EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN AU : From Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to Moto Z3
AQ
07/30SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy Note 9 price leak points to high cost once again
AQ
07/30SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Procurement of Different Items Branded Bluetooth Speaker e..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30APPLE EARNINGS : New High Coming? 
07/25SEMICONDUCTORS : DRAM Price Decline, A Precursor To Stock Re-Rating 
07/24Reviewing TSMC's Q2 Results 
07/24Samsung reaches compensation deal over chip worker illnesses 
07/23Sonos Proposes Terms For $250 Million IPO 
Financials (KRW)
Sales 2018 252 118 B
EBIT 2018 64 514 B
Net income 2018 48 499 B
Finance 2018 88 590 B
Yield 2018 3,06%
P/E ratio 2018 6,52
P/E ratio 2019 6,42
EV / Sales 2018 0,97x
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capitalization 332 618 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 66 688  KRW
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Dongjin Koh Co-President, Co-CEO & Director
Kinam Kim President, Co-CEO & Director
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Jae-Yong Lee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD301 031
HTC CORP--.--%1 469
FITBIT INC0.70%1 443
FIH MOBILE LTD-52.30%1 217
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 002
VUZIX CORP4.80%196
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.