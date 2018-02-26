Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (005930)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Samsung Electronics : launches Galaxy S9 with focus on social media

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2018 | 12:32am CET
DJ Koh, Samsung's Mobile Communications Business president, holds up new S9Plus devicesduring presentation ceremony in Barcelona

BARCELONA/SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (>> Samsung Electronics Co Ltd) unveiled its flagship Galaxy S9 smartphone on Sunday with an emphasis on visual applications for social media, hoping to attract tech savvy young consumers to weather a market slowdown.

BARCELONA/SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd unveiled its flagship Galaxy S9 smartphone on Sunday with an emphasis on visual applications for social media, hoping to attract tech savvy young consumers to weather a market slowdown.

With the global smartphone market set to stay flat or even shrink after meagre growth of one percent last year, vendors are focusing on features designed to encourage consumers to ditch their old phones earlier than they would have previously.

Samsung launched the S9 at the mobile gadget fair in Barcelona, attracting thousands of reporters to see how the world's biggest smartphone maker could innovate in a category in which the big players are technologically closer than ever.

DJ Koh, Samsung's president of IT and mobile communications, said the most important function of a phone today was "visual communication", and the Galaxy S9 had been designed for the visual and social generation.

It features improved cameras, an artificial intelligence-powered voice tool, and social media functions that are easier to deploy than previous offerings.

New features include an automatic super-slow motion camera setting that looks primed to show up on Instagram feeds soon, and software that turns selfies into instant emojis.

Analyst Ben Wood from CCS Insight said the S9 and larger screened S9 Plus were all about incremental gains over the S8.

"The S9 underlines the dilemma all leading smartphone makers are facing. Innovation in smartphones has plateaued and now it is all about marginal gains be that screen technology, camera features and processing power," he said.

"This is potentially a tough sell for Samsung but the real goal of the S9 is making an already good product even better as Samsung takes the fight to Apple," he said.

Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, Samsung's Chinese rival which ranked third globally in sales last year, launched a notebook PC and two Android tablets earlier on Sunday. It is launching its new flagship in Paris next month.

"With the absence of any flagship smartphone announcement from any of its major competitors, Samsung had a great marketing window of opportunity to claim leadership in the high-end smartphone market, coming back in the race with Apple's iPhone X," said Forrester analyst Thomas Husson.

But he expected Huawei to launch a highly competitive new smartphone differentiated by the use of more advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies and more aggressive pricing.

"To truly lead the space, I continue to believe Samsung must accelerate its transition towards more content, services, software innovation and partnerships," he said.  

SOCIAL GENERATION

Samsung's AI-powered Bixby service allows S9 users to point its camera to translate a foreign-language sign, without having to swipe through menus or choose settings every time.

Samsung also plans to boost smartphone accessories such as wireless chargers and mobile docking station that allows smartphone features on desktop, a senior Samsung executive said.

Younghee Lee, head of Samsung's Marketing for the Mobile Business, declined to provide a sales forecast for the S9.

Research firm Counterpoint forecasts it will sell 43 million sets in 2018, 23 percent more than the 35 million S8 models shipped last year.

Global smartphone sales saw an unprecedented decline of 9 percent in the fourth quarter, averaging 2017 growth to just 1 percent, a far cry from growth of about 40 percent between 2011 and 2015, according to research provider Strategy Analytics.

While Samsung kept its supremacy over Apple Inc with about 21 percent of market share, Counterpoint says, it faces tough competition after it lost ground in markets such as India, China and Western Europe in the fourth quarter.

Chinese rivals such as Huawei and Xiaomi Inc are making major inroads in these markets, aided by strong sales of affordable products that boast many high-end features and sturdy design.

Lee said Samsung's huge scale and its "agility to listen and learn" ensured it would continue to grow in China and India.

The two versions of the Galaxy S9 have 6.2-inch (15.8 cm) and 5.8-inch wrap-around screens, and will go on sale on March 16 in most countries.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates and David Evans)

By Paul Sandle and Joyce Lee

Stocks treated in this article : Apple, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 1.74% 175.5 Delayed Quote.1.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
12:32aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : launches Galaxy S9 with focus on social media
RE
12:30aAlibaba turns heads as it joins Games sponsorship waltz
RE
02/25APPLE : Have We Seen Peak Prices for Smartphones?
DJ
02/25SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : launches S9 with a focus on camera and features
AQ
02/25SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : It's too easy to say the Samsung Galaxy S9 is boring
AQ
02/25SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Virgin announces its Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus plans f..
AQ
02/25SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy S8
AQ
02/25SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy S9 Plus vs Galaxy Note 8
AQ
02/25SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Galaxy S9 vs Galaxy S9 Plus
AQ
02/25SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Correction to Samsung Galaxy S9 Story
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/25Apple Investors Should Focus On Big Picture - Andrés Cardenal's Idea Of The M.. 
02/24Race to 5G gets started with small rollouts 
02/23Like Apple, Samsung Can Sell 30 Million Units Of Its $1,000 Smartphones 
02/23Samsung will invest $6B in next-gen ICs 
02/22QUALCOMM : No Deal Is Preferred 
Financials ( KRW)
Sales 2018 262 084 B
EBIT 2018 62 269 B
Net income 2018 46 106 B
Finance 2018 85 124 B
Yield 2018 3,04%
P/E ratio 2018 6,63
P/E ratio 2019 6,60
EV / Sales 2018 0,96x
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
Capitalization 335 861 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 3 390 179  KRW
Spread / Average Target 45%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Dongjin Koh Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kinam Kim Vice Chairman, President & Co-CEO
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Jae-Yong Lee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD312 351
FIH MOBILE LTD-8.37%2 265
HTC CORP--.--%1 741
FITBIT INC-8.93%1 281
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 169
VUZIX CORP35.20%226
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.