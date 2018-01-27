Samsung Electronics : to close one of two assembly plants in Slovakia

Samsung has two assembly plants in Slovakia - at Galanta and Voderady - primarily making LCD TVs.

Samsung said combining the two plants was to improve efficiency. All workers at the Voderady plant would be offered the chance to move to Galanta on a voluntary basis with equal working condition, the company said.

"Samsung Electronics is consolidating its production facilities in Voderady and Galanta in order to enhance its synergy and efficiency, " it said in an emailed statement.

The announcement followed a local media report in Slovakia that the South Korean electronic giant would close one of the plants and all 568 core employees would be offered a transfer to another facility.

