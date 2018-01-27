Log in
Samsung Electronics : to close one of two assembly plants in Slovakia

01/27/2018 | 03:26am CET
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul

South Korea's Samsung Electronics said on Saturday that it would consolidate its TV production plants in Slovakia, closing one of the two facilities in the European country.

Samsung has two assembly plants in Slovakia - at Galanta and Voderady - primarily making LCD TVs.

Samsung said combining the two plants was to improve efficiency. All workers at the Voderady plant would be offered the chance to move to Galanta on a voluntary basis with equal working condition, the company said.

"Samsung Electronics is consolidating its production facilities in Voderady and Galanta in order to enhance its synergy and efficiency, " it said in an emailed statement.

The announcement followed a local media report in Slovakia that the South Korean electronic giant would close one of the plants and all 568 core employees would be offered a transfer to another facility.

(Reporting By Tatiana Jancarikova in BRATISLAVA and Ju-min Park in SEOUL; Editing by Susan Fenton and Tom Hogue)

Financials ( KRW)
Sales 2017 239 960 B
EBIT 2017 54 059 B
Net income 2017 40 780 B
Finance 2017 62 141 B
Yield 2017 1,37%
P/E ratio 2017 8,48
P/E ratio 2018 6,99
EV / Sales 2017 1,26x
EV / Sales 2018 1,06x
Capitalization 365 560 B
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 3 454 730  KRW
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Dongjin Koh Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kinam Kim Vice Chairman, President & Co-CEO
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Jae-Yong Lee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD343 992
FIH MOBILE LTD-2.51%2 423
HTC CORP--.--%1 957
FITBIT INC-5.08%1 283
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 204
VUZIX CORP72.80%237
