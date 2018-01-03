Samsung's U.S. washing machine factory to begin operations in January - executive

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (>> Samsung Electronics Co Ltd) plans to begin operating its new washing machine factory in the United States this month, a top executive said on Wednesday, as it awaits a U.S. government decision on curbing imports of washers.

The U.S. International Trade Commision recommended in November tariffs to keep Samsung and its home rival LG Electronics Inc (>> LG Electronics Inc.) from flooding the U.S. market with inexpensive washers, a step that would benefit American appliance giant Whirlpool Corp (>> Whirlpool Corporation).

Samsung said at the time that any tariffs would raise prices and impair job creation at its $380 million (£280 million) plant in South Carolina, which was announced in June to produce washing machines and other appliances.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to make a decision on the recommendation early this year.

When asked about whether the plant will begin operations this month, Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Yoon Boo-keun confirmed the plan to reporters on Wednesday. He did not elaborate.

The plant, Samsung's first U.S. appliances factory in more than three decades, was among a long list of investment pledges by global companies reacting to pressure from Trump to create more U.S. jobs.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)