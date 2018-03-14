Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  KOREA EXCHANGE  >  Samsung Electronics Co Ltd    005930   KR7005930003

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (005930)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Trade war concerns flatten yields, roil stocks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
03/14/2018 | 05:18pm CET
Traders work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Simmering fears of a global trade war on Wednesday overshadowed robust data from China and kept government bond yields low in the U.S. and Europe, with U.S. stocks sinking into the red amid a drop in industrial shares.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, seen as a free-trade proponent, replacing him with the more hawkish former Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo.

Later on Tuesday, Reuters reported that the U.S. was seeking to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion of Chinese imports.

The news contributed to a continued flattening on Wednesday of the U.S. yield curve, a move also aided by a third consecutive monthly decrease in retail sales data.

The spread between five-year notes and 30-year bonds, an indicator of the shape of the yield curve, lowered to 44.9 basis points on Wednesday, 3 basis points below its last close.

Benchmark 10-year notes <US10YT=RR> last rose 11/32 in price to yield 2.8079 percent, from 2.848 percent late on Tuesday.

"Long-term, continuing rate hikes will keep the flattening going," said Michael Cloherty, head of U.S. rates strategy at RBC Securities in New York, though in the short-term, he said, "we're a little flatter than we should be."

In Europe, high-rated government bond yields edged higher but remained near recent lows. German 10-year government bond yields seesawed in midday trades, falling to a one-and-a-half-month low at 11:25 a.m. ET.

GROWTH

Positive news from China spurred higher openings on Wall Street, but the main stock indexes could not weather political fears as trading wore on.

China reported industrial output expanding at a surprisingly faster pace at the start of the year. Fixed asset investment also beat forecasts, while retail sales improved.

That came on the heels of consumer price data on Tuesday that pointed to annual U.S. core inflation steady at 1.8 percent, cementing investors' expectations that the Federal Reserve would not raise rates more than three times in 2018.

But dips in industrial stocks, including a 4.4 percent drop in shares of Boeing sent U.S. stocks reeling in morning trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 240.62 points, or 0.96 percent, to 24,766.41, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 11.3 points, or 0.41 percent, to 2,754.01 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 20.44 points, or 0.27 percent, to 7,490.58.

"The market is still trying to weigh concerns about tariffs on one hand and understanding how the President acts and how he speaks openly and comes up with a different policy in the end," said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist at SlateStone Wealth.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index <.FTEU3> lost 0.10 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> shed 0.39 percent.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.49 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> closed 0.34 percent lower, while Japan's Nikkei <.N225> lost 0.87 percent.

The Chinese data spurred an early spike for oil, before prices dropped later.

U.S. crude <CLcv1> fell 0.36 percent to $60.49 per barrel and Brent <LCOcv1> was last at $64.50, down 0.22 percent on the day.

In currencies, the dollar index <.DXY> rose 0.18 percent, with the euro <EUR=> down 0.26 percent to $1.2357.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.38 percent versus the greenback at 106.17 per dollar, while sterling <GBP=> was last trading at $1.3928, down 0.22 percent on the day.

(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao, Sruthi Shankar and Kate Duguid; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Nick Brown
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -4.64% 323.32 Delayed Quote.16.71%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.28% 24702.87 Delayed Quote.1.16%
LG DISPLAY CO LTD --End-of-day quote.
NASDAQ 100 -0.43% 7021.0549 Delayed Quote.11.49%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.45% 7480.0594 Delayed Quote.9.52%
NIKKEI 225 -0.87% 21777.29 Real-time Quote.-4.13%
S&P 500 -0.64% 2765.31 Real-time Quote.4.09%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. --End-of-day quote.
TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD 0.61% 462.8 End-of-day quote.13.49%
US DOLLAR INDEX -0.27% 89.66 End-of-day quote.-2.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news on SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
05:21pTrade war concerns flatten yields, roil stocks
RE
05:18pTrade war concerns flatten yields, roil stocks
RE
05:18pTrade war concerns flatten yields, roil stocks
RE
03:45pVIRGIN MOBILE'S LATEST SIM ONLY DEAL : from £5 a month
AQ
01:13pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Timeline of Samsung innovations in mobile cameras
AQ
08:42aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Toner for Samsung Colored Printer CLP-365, CLT K406S, Blac..
AQ
07:21aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : brand at a high with S9
AQ
06:55aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : LG to launch G7 smartphone with iPhone X-like design in Ma..
AQ
05:29aXiaomi looks to India amid overseas expansion drive
AQ
05:19aXiaomi looks to India amid overseas expansion drive
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:56aSamsung brings same-day, in-person service to U.S. Galaxy owners 
09:36aMore Headwinds Ahead For Mobile DRAMs 
03/13Samsung's SmartThings hub out for many in North America 
03/13Mizuho raises Micron target to 11% upside 
03/13ETFS IN FOCUS : Top Ideas For The Week Of 3/12/2018 - Part 2 
Financials ( KRW)
Sales 2018 261 375 B
EBIT 2018 62 262 B
Net income 2018 46 454 B
Finance 2018 83 415 B
Yield 2018 2,74%
P/E ratio 2018 7,33
P/E ratio 2019 7,24
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 0,97x
Capitalization 370 822 B
Chart SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 005930 | KR7005930003 | 4-Traders
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 3 377 532  KRW
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hyun-Suk Kim Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Dongjin Koh Co-President & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Kinam Kim Vice Chairman, President & Co-CEO
Hee-Chan Roh Chief Financial Officer
Jae-Yong Lee Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD348 572
FIH MOBILE LTD-14.23%2 116
HTC CORP--.--%1 768
FITBIT INC-5.60%1 257
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 128
VUZIX CORP32.00%236
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.