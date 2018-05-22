San Miguel : SMC - Disclosure - Final Information Memorandum - Offer of P10.0 billion-2 Year-Fixed-Rate Notes

C03570-2018
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
SEC FORM 17-C
CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE
AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER
-
1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)
May 22, 2018
-
2. SEC Identification Number
PW-277
-
3. BIR Tax Identification No.
000-060-741-000
-
4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter
SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION
-
5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation
Philippines
-
6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)
-
7. Address of principal office
No. 40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines
Postal Code 1550
-
8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code
(632) 632-3000
-
9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report
N/A
-
10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA
|
Title of Each Class
|
Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding
|
SMC
|
2,382,533,846
|
SMCP1
|
279,406,667
|
SMC2B
|
90,428,200
|
SMC2C
|
255,559,400
|
SMC2D
|
89,333,400
|
SMC2E
|
134,000,100
|
SMC2F
|
223,333,500
|
SMC2G
|
66,666,600
|
SMC2H
|
164,000,000
|
SMC2I
|
169,333,400
11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein
Item 9
San Miguel Corporation
SMC
PSE Disclosure Form 4-30 - Material Information/Transactions
References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and Sections 4.1 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules
Subject of the Disclosure
Disclosure of the Final Information Memorandum of the Company relating to the offer of Php10.0 billion 2-Year Fixed-Rate Notes to be made solely to qualified buyers which are juridical persons under Section 10.1(l) of the Securities Regulation Code.
Background/Description of the Disclosure
Further to our disclosures on May 9, 2018 and May 10, 2018, we advise that the Company issued on May 21, 2018, the Final Information Memorandum relating to the offer and issuance of two-year fixed-rate notes worth Php10.0 billion (the "2-Year Fixed-Rate Notes"). The 2-Year Fixed-Rate Notes are to be offered solely to qualified buyers which are juridical persons under Section 10.1(l) of the Securities Regulation Code (SRC). The offering of the 2-Year Fixed-Rate Notes is pursuant to the authority of the Board of Directors of the Company to issue peso-denominated fixed-rate corporate notes up to Php 20 billion.
The 2-Year Fixed-Rate Notes will be issued on May 25, 2018 with a total aggregate amount of 10,000,000,000.00 with a fixed interest rate equivalent to 5.2500% per annum.
The 2-Year Fixed-Rate Notes will be enrolled with the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. on the issue date, May 25, 2018.
Other Relevant Information
A copy of the final Information Memorandum may be viewed at:http://www.sanmiguel.com.ph/disclosures/l/smc-peso-corporate-notes
Filed on behalf by:
|
Name
|
Mary Rose Tan
|
Designation
|
Associate General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary
Disclaimer
San Miguel Corporation published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 04:14:08 UTC