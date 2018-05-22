San Miguel : SMC - Disclosure - Final Information Memorandum - Offer of P10.0 billion-2 Year-Fixed-Rate Notes

C03570-2018 SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION SEC FORM 17-C CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) May 22, 2018

San Miguel Corporation

Subject of the Disclosure

Disclosure of the Final Information Memorandum of the Company relating to the offer of Php10.0 billion 2-Year Fixed-Rate Notes to be made solely to qualified buyers which are juridical persons under Section 10.1(l) of the Securities Regulation Code.

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Further to our disclosures on May 9, 2018 and May 10, 2018, we advise that the Company issued on May 21, 2018, the Final Information Memorandum relating to the offer and issuance of two-year fixed-rate notes worth Php10.0 billion (the "2-Year Fixed-Rate Notes"). The 2-Year Fixed-Rate Notes are to be offered solely to qualified buyers which are juridical persons under Section 10.1(l) of the Securities Regulation Code (SRC). The offering of the 2-Year Fixed-Rate Notes is pursuant to the authority of the Board of Directors of the Company to issue peso-denominated fixed-rate corporate notes up to Php 20 billion.

The 2-Year Fixed-Rate Notes will be issued on May 25, 2018 with a total aggregate amount of 10,000,000,000.00 with a fixed interest rate equivalent to 5.2500% per annum.

The 2-Year Fixed-Rate Notes will be enrolled with the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. on the issue date, May 25, 2018.

A copy of the final Information Memorandum may be viewed at:http://www.sanmiguel.com.ph/disclosures/l/smc-peso-corporate-notes

