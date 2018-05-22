Log in
San Miguel : SMC - Disclosure - Final Information Memorandum - Offer of P10.0 billion-2 Year-Fixed-Rate Notes

05/22/2018 | 06:15am CEST

C03570-2018

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

SEC FORM 17-C

CURRENT REPORT UNDER SECTION 17 OF THE SECURITIES REGULATION CODE

AND SRC RULE 17.2(c) THEREUNDER

  • 1. Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported)

    May 22, 2018

  • 2. SEC Identification Number

    PW-277

  • 3. BIR Tax Identification No.

    000-060-741-000

  • 4. Exact name of issuer as specified in its charter

    SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION

  • 5. Province, country or other jurisdiction of incorporation

    Philippines

  • 6. Industry Classification Code(SEC Use Only)

  • 7. Address of principal office

    No. 40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila, Philippines

    Postal Code 1550

  • 8. Issuer's telephone number, including area code

    (632) 632-3000

  • 9. Former name or former address, if changed since last report

    N/A

  • 10. Securities registered pursuant to Sections 8 and 12 of the SRC or Sections 4 and 8 of the RSA

Title of Each Class

Number of Shares of Common Stock Outstanding and Amount of Debt Outstanding

SMC

2,382,533,846

SMCP1

279,406,667

SMC2B

90,428,200

SMC2C

255,559,400

SMC2D

89,333,400

SMC2E

134,000,100

SMC2F

223,333,500

SMC2G

66,666,600

SMC2H

164,000,000

SMC2I

169,333,400

11. Indicate the item numbers reported herein

Item 9

The Exchange does not warrant and holds no responsibility for the veracity of the facts and representations contained in all corporate disclosures, including financial reports. All data contained herein are prepared and submitted by the disclosing party to the Exchange, and are disseminated solely for purposes of information. Any questions on the data contained herein should be addressed directly to the Corporate Information Officer of the disclosing party.

San Miguel Corporation

SMC

PSE Disclosure Form 4-30 - Material Information/Transactions

References: SRC Rule 17 (SEC Form 17-C) and Sections 4.1 and 4.4 of the Revised Disclosure Rules

Subject of the Disclosure

Disclosure of the Final Information Memorandum of the Company relating to the offer of Php10.0 billion 2-Year Fixed-Rate Notes to be made solely to qualified buyers which are juridical persons under Section 10.1(l) of the Securities Regulation Code.

Background/Description of the Disclosure

Further to our disclosures on May 9, 2018 and May 10, 2018, we advise that the Company issued on May 21, 2018, the Final Information Memorandum relating to the offer and issuance of two-year fixed-rate notes worth Php10.0 billion (the "2-Year Fixed-Rate Notes"). The 2-Year Fixed-Rate Notes are to be offered solely to qualified buyers which are juridical persons under Section 10.1(l) of the Securities Regulation Code (SRC). The offering of the 2-Year Fixed-Rate Notes is pursuant to the authority of the Board of Directors of the Company to issue peso-denominated fixed-rate corporate notes up to Php 20 billion.

The 2-Year Fixed-Rate Notes will be issued on May 25, 2018 with a total aggregate amount of 10,000,000,000.00 with a fixed interest rate equivalent to 5.2500% per annum.

The 2-Year Fixed-Rate Notes will be enrolled with the Philippine Dealing & Exchange Corp. on the issue date, May 25, 2018.

Other Relevant Information

A copy of the final Information Memorandum may be viewed at:http://www.sanmiguel.com.ph/disclosures/l/smc-peso-corporate-notes

Filed on behalf by:

Name

Mary Rose Tan

Designation

Associate General Counsel and Assistant Corporate Secretary

Disclaimer

San Miguel Corporation published this content on 22 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 04:14:08 UTC
