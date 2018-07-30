San Miguel : SMC - Investors' Briefing Invitation

SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION
July 30, 2018
The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc.
Disclosure Department
3rd Floor, Tower One and Exchange Plaza
Ayala Triangle, Ayala Avenue
Makati City
Attention:Janet A. Encarnacion Head, Disclosure Department
Gentlemen:
Please be informed that San Miguel Corporation, San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. and Petron Corporation (the "Corporations"), will hold a combined Investors' Briefing on the 2018 First Semester Results on August 9, 2018 at 4pm at the San Miguel Corporation Executive Dining Room, 2nd Floor, SMC-HOC Building, No. 40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila.
Attached is a copy of the invitation.
Very truly yours,
YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED BY
San Miguel Corporation
San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc.
and Petron Corporation to the combined
2018 FIRST SEMESTER RESULTS
4:00 PM MANILA TIME | August 09, 2018
RSVP
Gina Qubing 632 3741
Justine Lacanienta 632 3422
