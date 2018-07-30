San Miguel : SMC - Investors' Briefing Invitation

SAN MIGUEL CORPORATION

July 30, 2018

The Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc.

Disclosure Department

3rd Floor, Tower One and Exchange Plaza

Ayala Triangle, Ayala Avenue

Makati City

Attention:Janet A. Encarnacion Head, Disclosure Department

Gentlemen:

Please be informed that San Miguel Corporation, San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc. and Petron Corporation (the "Corporations"), will hold a combined Investors' Briefing on the 2018 First Semester Results on August 9, 2018 at 4pm at the San Miguel Corporation Executive Dining Room, 2nd Floor, SMC-HOC Building, No. 40 San Miguel Avenue, Mandaluyong City, Metro Manila.

Attached is a copy of the invitation.

Very truly yours,

YOU ARE CORDIALLY INVITED BY

San Miguel Corporation

San Miguel Food and Beverage, Inc.

and Petron Corporation to the combined

2018 FIRST SEMESTER RESULTS

4:00 PM MANILA TIME | August 09, 2018

RSVP

Gina Qubing 632 3741

Justine Lacanienta 632 3422