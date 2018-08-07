Sanchez Energy Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations Update

HOUSTON, Aug. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE: SN) (“Sanchez Energy” or the “Company”) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter 2018. Second quarter 2018 highlights include:

Production of 7.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (“MMBoe”), or 79,516 barrels of oil equivalent per day (“Boe/d”);



Revenues of approximately $259 million, a 48 percent increase compared to the second quarter 2017;



A net loss of $35.0 million, which includes a non-cash mark-to-market hedging loss of $43.6 million and compares to net income of $53.0 million for the second quarter 2017;



Adjusted EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure) of approximately $107.7 million, which includes $26.4 million in realized hedging losses and represents an increase of approximately 27 percent compared to the second quarter 2017;



At Catarina, the Company brought nine North Central wells on-line late in the second quarter that are performing in-line with expectations and help delineate the North Central fairway;



The Company engaged a leading global consulting firm to conduct an assessment of its performance across all aspects of the business, with a specific focus on operations; and



As of June 30, 2018, the Company’s liquidity was approximately $675.2 million, with approximately $437.7 million in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $237.5 million of combined borrowing capacity under the Company’s two bank credit facilities.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

“The second quarter 2018 was a challenging operational quarter at Comanche, as we continued to see higher than projected production declines from wells brought on-line during the second half of 2017 and early 2018,” said Tony Sanchez, III, Chief Executive Officer of Sanchez Energy. “As discussed last quarter, the key issues leading to these decline rates include: (1) poor Upper Eagle Ford well performance in several of the delineation and step-out areas, (2) the testing of a more aggressive flowback strategy that resulted in well decline rates in excess of legacy well production profiles, (3) the use of hybrid completion designs, and (4) tighter spacing of the drilled-but-uncompleted wells acquired with the Comanche acquisition.

“A proactive effort to stabilize and improve production performance is already underway, including shifting back to a more conservative choke flowback plan which began at the start of the second quarter. The positive production results from the latest wells on restrictive chokes gives us confidence that we will return to organically growing production in the coming months.

“Additionally, we have implemented an optimization strategy to adjust completion designs based on well spacing and geological characteristics in specific areas at Comanche. The asset, which encompasses a large and complex acreage position, consists of approximately 318,000 gross acres and spans both the volatile oil and the gas condensate windows of the Eagle Ford shale trend. With a year of operating experience at Comanche, Sanchez Energy is significantly better positioned to tailor completion methods and designs optimally to the different areas of the asset.

“Similar to our enhanced performance at Catarina over the last 12 months, where after encountering production issues in the first half of 2017 we took corrective actions and have since grown production by over 23 percent, we are confident that our work to improve the performance of Comanche is on the right course.

“We will not stop at these corrective actions in our drive to gain operational efficiencies and to enhance production and margin capture. Accordingly, management and our board of directors have engaged a leading global consulting firm to assist with a comprehensive review of the Company’s performance across all aspects of the business, with a specific focus on operational and technical strategies. The goal of this review is to further enhance production and operating margins in order to achieve the financial performance Sanchez Energy’s shareholders expect. We believe this effort, combined with the proactive initiatives already underway, will lead to improved operational, production, and financial performance that will ultimately deliver enhanced shareholder returns.”

OPERATIONS UPDATE

During the second quarter 2018, the Company drilled 57 gross (33 net) wells and completed 41 gross (28 net) wells. The Company brought 49 gross wells on-line, 27 at Comanche and 22 at Catarina, during the quarter.

The Company drilled ten horizontal wells in the Briscoe Metcalf area of Comanche at the end of the first quarter 2018 in a “quad stacked” pattern that targeted both the Lower and Upper Eagle Ford shale using a new generation high volume, high rate slickwater completion design. The wells have continued to outperform the Company’s type curve forecast for this area with average 30-day and 90-day production rates of approximately 1,368 Boe/d and 1,135 Boe/d, respectively. The wells have materially outperformed adjacent wells, producing approximately 60 percent more over the same time period.

A significant amount of the Company’s completion activity at Comanche in the second quarter 2018 was focused on the Diamond H Ranch in the western portion of Area 5. During the second quarter, Sanchez Energy placed 19 gross wells on-line at the Diamond H Ranch. While still early, the Lower Eagle Ford Diamond H Ranch wells are performing in-line with expectations. All of the Diamond H Ranch wells used a high volume, high rate slickwater completion design and were placed on-line with a conservative flow back strategy.

At Catarina, the Company brought eight E31 and E32 wells on-line in the South Central area of the asset during the second quarter 2018. The wells are performing in-line with expectations, with average 30-day production rates of approximately 1,200 Boe/d.

Additionally, the Company brought three North Central wells on-line late in the second quarter 2018 that are performing in-line with expectations. To date, the Company has drilled and completed 19 North Central wells. With the Company’s drilling success in North Central Catarina, Sanchez Energy has de-risked its entire drilling inventory on the western and central portions of its Catarina asset.

As of June 30, 2018, the Company had 2,278 gross (918 net) producing wells with 73 gross wells in various stages of completion, as detailed in the following table:

Project Area Gross

Producing

Wells Gross Wells

Waiting/Undergoing

Completion Catarina 425 12 Comanche 1,657 54 Maverick 63 3 Palmetto 86 4 TMS / Other 47 — Total 2,278 73

PRODUCTION VOLUMES, AVERAGE SALES PRICES, AND OPERATING COSTS PER BOE

The Company’s production mix during the second quarter 2018 consisted of approximately 33 percent oil, 34 natural gas liquids (“NGLs”), and 33 percent natural gas. By asset area, Catarina, Comanche, Maverick, and Palmetto/Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (“TMS”)/Other comprised approximately 51 percent, 43 percent, five percent, and one percent, respectively, of the Company’s total second quarter 2018 production volumes.

Revenue from the sale of oil, natural gas, and NGLs was approximately $259 million during the second quarter 2018, approximately 48 percent higher when compared to the second quarter 2017. Adjusted Revenue for the second quarter 2018, a non-GAAP financial measure that includes a $26.4 million loss on hedge settlements and $5.1 million in sales and marketing revenue, was $232.9 million, which was 27 percent higher when compared to the second quarter 2017.

Commodity price realizations during the second quarter 2018, which include the impact of hedge settlements, were $52.80 per Bbl of oil, $22.76 per Bbl of NGLs, and $3.21 per thousand cubic feet (“Mcf”) of natural gas.

Production, average sales prices, and operating costs and expenses per barrel of oil equivalent (“Boe”) for the second quarter 2018 are summarized in the following table:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Net Production: Oil (MBbl) 2,377 2,075 4,898 3,624 Natural gas liquids (MBbl) 2,484 2,130 4,890 3,501 Natural gas (MMcf) 14,249 14,814 28,199 25,270 Total oil equivalent (MBoe)(1) 7,236 6,674 14,488 11,336 Average Sales Price Excluding Derivatives(2): Oil ($ per Bbl) $ 65.86 $ 43.90 $ 63.68 $ 45.36 Natural gas liquids ($ per Bbl) 22.76 17.31 21.64 18.27 Natural gas ($ per Mcf) 2.89 3.22 2.94 3.21 Oil equivalent ($ per Boe) $ 35.13 $ 26.33 $ 34.56 $ 27.31 Average Sales Price Including Derivatives(3): Oil ($ per Bbl) $ 52.80 $ 47.79 $ 53.07 $ 47.56 Natural gas liquids ($ per Bbl) 22.76 17.31 21.64 18.27 Natural gas ($ per Mcf) 3.21 3.16 3.14 3.07 Oil equivalent ($ per Boe) $ 31.48 $ 27.40 $ 31.35 $ 27.68 Average unit costs per Boe: Oil and natural gas production expenses(4) $ 10.73 $ 9.38 $ 10.33 $ 8.88 Production and ad valorem taxes $ 1.96 $ 1.32 $ 1.91 $ 1.35 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion $ 8.61 $ 6.12 $ 8.39 $ 5.93 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties $ 0.03 $ — $ 0.08 $ 0.16 (1) Includes approximately 2,300 Boe and 2,529 Boe of production associated with SN EF UnSub, LP ("UnSub") for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively, and 4,815 Boe and 3,406 Boe of production associated with UnSub for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

(2) Excludes the impact of derivative instrument settlements.

(3) Includes the impact of derivative instrument settlements.

(4) Includes a $5.9 million non-cash gain for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 and a $11.8 million non-cash gain for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 from the amortization of the deferred gain on Western Catarina Midstream divestiture.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

Capital expenditures incurred during the second quarter 2018 totaled approximately $174 million, which were allocated approximately 99 percent to drilling, completion, and infrastructure, and one percent to leasing and business development activities.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The Company reported a net loss of $35.0 million for the second quarter 2018, which includes $43.6 million in non-cash mark-to-market losses related to hedging activities. This compares to the Company’s reported net income of $53.0 million for the second quarter 2017. The Company’s Adjusted Loss to common stockholders (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the second quarter 2018 was $20.9 million.

The Company’s second quarter 2018 Adjusted EBITDAX (a non-GAAP financial measure) of approximately $107.7 million was 27 percent higher when compared to second quarter 2017 Adjusted EBITDAX of $85.1 million.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their related GAAP measures is provided in the tables of this release.

GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE

The Company reported general and administrative (“G&A”) expenses of $29.5 million in the second quarter 2018. Included in G&A expenses are $0.4 million in acquisition and divestiture costs, $4.7 million of non-cash restricted stock, and $5.0 million associated with a change in the value of phantom units that periodically vest in accordance with the terms of the Company’s stock-based compensation plan. Excluding these items, Base G&A expense (a non-GAAP financial measure defined as G&A expenses less non-recurring and non-cash items described above) during the second quarter 2018 was approximately $19.4 million.

A reconciliation of Base G&A to its related GAAP measure is provided in the tables of this release.

HEDGING UPDATE

On a consolidated basis, the Company has hedged approximately 22,000 Bbls per day of its 2018 oil production and 190,000 million British thermal units (“MMBtu”) per day of its 2018 natural gas production, and approximately 10,600 Bbls per day of its 2019 oil production and 48,000 MMBtu per day of its 2019 natural gas production. Additional information on the Company’s hedge positions can be found in the Sanchez Energy Investor Presentation posted at www.sanchezenergycorp.com .

LIQUIDITY AND CREDIT FACILITIES

As of June 30, 2018, the Company had liquidity of approximately $675.2 million, which consisted of $437.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, $237.5 million of combined borrowing capacity under two credit facilities, which include the $25 million parent-level credit facility, which was undrawn, and the UnSub revolving credit facility, which has a borrowing base and commitment amount of $380 million and $212.5 million of available borrowing capacity.



SHARE COUNT

As of June 30, 2018, the Company had approximately 87.8 million common shares outstanding. Assuming all Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock and Series B Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock were converted, total outstanding common shares as of June 30, 2018, would have been approximately 100.3 million. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, the weighted average number of unrestricted common shares used to calculate net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted, which are determined in accordance with GAAP, was 81.8 million.

ABOUT SANCHEZ ENERGY CORPORATION



Sanchez Energy Corporation (NYSE: SN) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources, with a current focus on the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas where we have assembled approximately 283,000 net acres. For more information about Sanchez Energy Corporation, please visit our website: www.sanchezenergycorp.com .

SANCHEZ ENERGY CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS DATA (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2018 2017* 2018 2017* REVENUES: Oil sales $ 156,544 $ 91,096 $ 311,935 $ 164,372 Natural gas liquid sales 56,533 36,873 105,838 63,973 Natural gas sales 41,141 47,735 82,870 81,201 Sales and marketing revenues 5,096 — 9,897 — Total revenues 259,314 175,704 510,540 309,546 OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES: Oil and natural gas production expenses 77,644 62,620 149,592 100,620 Exploration expenses 516 4,446 549 4,797 Sales and marketing expenses 5,086 — 9,259 — Production and ad valorem taxes 14,208 8,799 27,677 15,323 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 62,323 40,842 121,571 67,245 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 194 — 1,142 1,845 General and administrative (1) 29,467 29,713 51,887 97,178 Total operating costs and expenses 189,438 146,420 361,677 287,008 Operating income 69,876 29,284 148,863 22,538 Other income (expense): Interest income 1,528 150 2,270 507 Other income (expense) 6,715 (6,618 ) 10,143 3,917 Gain on sale of oil and natural gas properties 1,528 6,022 1,528 10,366 Interest expense (44,590 ) (35,961 ) (88,510 ) (68,986 ) Earnings from equity investments — 242 — 677 Net gains (losses) on commodity derivatives (70,044 ) 59,614 (114,098 ) 98,496 Total other income (expense) (104,863 ) 23,449 (188,667 ) 44,977 Income (loss) before income taxes (34,987 ) 52,733 (39,804 ) 67,515 Income tax benefit — 255 — 1,208 Net income (loss) (34,987 ) 52,988 (39,804 ) 68,723 Less: Preferred stock dividends (3,987 ) (3,987 ) (7,974 ) (7,974 ) Preferred unit dividends and distributions (12,500 ) (10,950 ) (22,408 ) (27,415 ) Preferred unit amortization (6,189 ) (5,282 ) (12,119 ) (6,992 ) Net income allocable to participating securities — (2,378 ) — (1,974 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (57,663 ) $ 30,391 $ (82,305 ) $ 24,368 Net income (loss) per common share - basic $ (0.71 ) $ 0.40 $ (1.01 ) $ 0.33 Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net income (loss)

attributable to common stockholders - basic 81,787 76,395 81,356 73,045 Net income (loss) per common share - diluted $ (0.71 ) $ 0.39 $ (1.01 ) $ 0.33 Weighted average number of shares used to calculate net income (loss)

attributable to common stockholders - diluted(2) (3) (4) 81,787 89,015 81,356 73,145 1) Inclusive of non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $4.7 million and $4.3 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively and $4.3 million and $16.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. 2) The three months ended June 30, 2017 excludes 942,841 shares of weighted average restricted stock from the calculation of the denominator for diluted loss per common share as these shares were anti-dilutive. 3) The six months ended June 30, 2017 excludes 1,304,160 shares of weighted average restricted stock and 12,520,179 shares of common stock resulting from an assumed conversion of the Company's Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock from the calculation of the denominator for diluted loss per common share as these shares were anti-dilutive. 4) The three and six months ended June 30, 2018 excludes 2,484,202 and 756,417 shares, respectively, of weighted average restricted stock and 12,520,179 shares of common stock resulting from an assumed conversion of the Company's Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock from the calculation of the denominator for diluted loss per common share as these shares were anti-dilutive. *Financial information for 2017 has been recast to reflect retrospective application of the successful efforts method of accounting.



SANCHEZ ENERGY CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

June 30, Dec. 31, 2018 2017 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 437,689 $ 184,434 Oil and natural gas receivables 88,207 101,396 Joint interest billings receivables 15,793 22,569 Accounts receivable - related entities 6,192 4,491 Fair value of derivative instruments 3,241 16,430 Other current assets 10,877 21,478 Total current assets 561,999 350,798 Oil and natural gas properties, on the basis of successful efforts accounting: Proved oil and natural gas properties 3,418,554 3,130,407 Unproved oil and natural gas properties 434,244 398,605 Total oil and natural gas properties 3,852,798 3,529,012 Less: Accumulated depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment (1,618,850 ) (1,501,553 ) Total oil and natural gas properties, net 2,233,948 2,027,459 Other assets: Fair value of derivative instruments 8,836 1,428 Investments (Investment in SNMP measured at fair value of $26.8 million and $25.2 million

as of June 30, 2018 and Dec. 31, 2017, respectively) 46,758 38,462 Other assets 52,873 52,488 Total assets $ 2,904,414 $ 2,470,635 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 15,446 $ 14,994 Other payables 100,451 81,970 Accrued liabilities: Capital expenditures 93,506 85,340 Other 96,036 84,794 Fair value of derivative instruments 102,904 56,190 Short-term debt 23,996 23,996 Other current liabilities 71,107 115,244 Total current liabilities 503,446 462,528 Long term debt, net of premium, discount and debt issuance costs 2,364,749 1,930,683 Asset retirement obligations 38,499 36,098 Fair value of derivative instruments 31,132 17,474 Other liabilities 34,332 65,480 Total liabilities 2,972,158 2,512,263 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity: Preferred units ($1,000 liquidation preference, 500,000 units authorized, issued and

outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and Dec. 31, 2017, respectively) 452,131 427,512 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock ($0.01 par value, 15,000,000 shares authorized; 1,838,985 shares issued

and outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and Dec. 31, 2017 of 4.875% Convertible Perpetual

Preferred Stock, Series A; 3,527,830 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and

Dec. 31, 2017 of 6.500% Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B) 53 53 Common stock ($0.01 par value, 300,000,000 shares authorized; 87,797,689 and

83,984,827 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2018 and Dec. 31, 2017,

respectively) 884 845 Additional paid-in capital 1,370,908 1,362,118 Accumulated deficit (1,891,720 ) (1,832,156 ) Total stockholders' deficit (519,875 ) (469,140 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 2,904,414 $ 2,470,635



SANCHEZ ENERGY CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Reconciliation – Adjusted EBITDAX

Adjusted EBITDAX is a non‑GAAP financial measure that is used as a supplemental financial measure by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as investors, commercial banks and others, to assess our operating performance as compared to that of other companies in our industry, without regard to financing methods, capital structure or historical costs basis. It is also used to assess our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures. Our Adjusted EBITDAX should not be considered an alternative to net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Adjusted EBITDAX may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate Adjusted EBITDAX in the same manner. The following table presents a reconciliation of our net loss to Adjusted EBITDAX (in thousands).

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 2017* 2018 2017* Net income (loss) $ (34,987 ) $ 52,988 $ (39,804 ) $ 68,723 Adjusted by: Interest expense 44,590 35,961 88,510 68,986 Net (gains) losses on commodity derivative contracts 70,044 (59,614 ) 114,098 (98,496 ) Net settlements received (paid) on commodity derivative contracts (26,420 ) 7,177 (46,071 ) 4,273 Exploration expense 516 4,446 549 4,797 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion 62,323 40,842 121,571 67,245 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 194 — 1,142 1,845 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 4,651 4,335 4,276 16,426 Acquisition and divestiture costs included in general and administrative 377 2,848 743 26,922 Income tax benefit — (255 ) — (1,208 ) Gains on sale of oil and natural gas properties (1,528 ) (6,022 ) (1,528 ) (10,366 ) (Gains) losses on other derivatives 4,862 437 4,526 (248 ) (Gains) losses on investments (9,445 ) 8,058 (8,296 ) (806 ) Amortization of deferred gain on Western Catarina Midstream Divestiture (5,930 ) (5,931 ) (11,860 ) (11,860 ) Interest income (1,528 ) (150 ) (2,270 ) (507 ) Adjusted EBITDAX(1) $ 107,719 $ 85,120 $ 225,586 $ 135,726 (1) UnSub component of Adjusted EBITDAX for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 was approximately 36 percent and 44 percent, respectively, and 38 percent and 35 percent for the six and four months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively. *Financial information for 2017 has been recast to reflect retrospective application of the successful efforts method of accounting.



SANCHEZ ENERGY CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Reconciliation – Adjusted Earnings (Loss)

We present Adjusted Earnings (Loss) attributable to common stockholders (“Adjusted Earnings (Loss)”), a non-GAAP financial measure, in addition to our reported net income (loss) in accordance with U.S. GAAP. This information is provided because management believes exclusion of the impact of the items included in our definition of Adjusted Earnings (Loss) below will help investors compare results between periods, identify operating trends that could otherwise be masked by these items and highlight the impact that commodity price volatility has on our results. Adjusted Earnings (Loss) is not intended to represent cash flows for the period, nor is it presented as a substitute for net income (loss), operating income (loss), cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Adjusted Earnings (Loss) may not be comparable to similarly title measures of another company because all companies may not calculate Adjusted Earnings (Loss) in the same manner. The following table presents a reconciliation of our net income (loss) to Adjusted Earnings (Loss) (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 2017* 2018 2017* Net income (loss) $ (34,987 ) $ 52,988 $ (39,804 ) $ 68,723 Less: Preferred stock dividends (3,987 ) (3,987 ) (7,974 ) (7,974 ) Preferred unit dividends and distributions (12,500 ) (10,950 ) (22,408 ) (27,415 ) Preferred unit amortization (6,189 ) (5,282 ) (12,119 ) (6,992 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common shares and participating securities (57,663 ) 32,769 (82,305 ) 26,342 Plus: Net (gains) losses on commodity derivatives contracts 70,044 (59,614 ) 114,098 (98,496 ) Net settlements received (paid) on commodity derivative contracts (26,420 ) 7,177 (46,071 ) 4,273 Impairment of oil and natural gas properties 194 — 1,142 1,845 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense 4,651 4,335 4,276 16,426 Acquisition and divestiture costs included in general and administrative 377 2,848 743 26,922 Gains on sale of oil and natural gas properties (1,528 ) (6,022 ) (1,528 ) (10,366 ) (Gains) losses on other derivatives 4,862 437 4,526 (248 ) (Gains) losses on investments (9,445 ) 8,058 (8,296 ) (806 ) Amortization of deferred gain on Western Catarina Midstream Divestiture (5,930 ) (5,931 ) (11,860 ) (11,860 ) Tax impact of adjustments to net loss (1) — 77 — 822 Adjusted Loss (20,858 ) (15,866 ) (25,275 ) (45,146 ) Adjusted Loss allocable to participating securities (2) - - - - Adjusted Loss attributable to common stockholders $ (20,858 ) $ (15,866 ) $ (25,275 ) $ (45,146 ) Weighted average number of shares used to calculate loss attributable to common stockholders - basic and diluted 81,787 76,395 81,356 73,045 (1) The tax impact is computed by utilizing the Company’s effective tax rate on the adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted Loss. (2) The Company's restricted shares of common stock are participating securities. *Financial information for 2017 has been recast to reflect retrospective application of the successful efforts method of accounting.



SANCHEZ ENERGY CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Reconciliation – Adjusted Revenues

We present Adjusted Revenues, a non-GAAP financial measure, in addition to our reported Revenues in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company defines Adjusted Revenues as follows: total revenues plus cash settled derivatives. The Company believes Adjusted Revenues provides investors with helpful information with respect to the performance of the Company's operations and management uses Adjusted Revenues to evaluate its ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. Our Adjusted Revenues may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate Adjusted Revenues in the same manner. The following table presents a reconciliation of our total revenues to Adjusted Revenues (in thousands).

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Total Revenues $ 259,314 $ 175,704 $ 510,540 $ 309,546 Net settlements received (paid) on commodity derivative contracts (26,420 ) 7,177 (46,071 ) 4,273 Adjusted Revenue $ 232,894 $ 182,881 $ 464,469 $ 313,819



SANCHEZ ENERGY CORPORATION

Non-GAAP Reconciliation – Base G&A Expense

The Company presents Base G&A expense, a non-GAAP financial measure, in addition to reported G&A expense in accordance with GAAP. The Company has included Base G&A in this press release because this measure is commonly used by management, analysts and investors as an indicator of cost management and operating efficiency on a comparable basis from period to period. Our Base G&A may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of another company because all companies may not calculate Base G&A in the same manner. The following table presents a reconciliation of our G&A to Base G&A (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Total general and administrative expense $ 29,467 $ 29,713 $ 51,887 $ 97,178 Less: Stock-based compensation (non-cash) - restricted stock expense (4,651 ) (4,335 ) (4,276 ) (16,426 ) Stock-based compensation - phantom units expense (5,017 ) (3,024 ) (4,119 ) (13,965 ) Acquisition and divestiture costs included in G&A (377 ) (2,848 ) (743 ) (26,922 ) Base general and administrative expense $ 19,422 $ 19,506 $ 42,749 $ 39,865

