Sanderson Farms, Inc. : Names David Barksdale to Board of Directors

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) today announced that David
Barksdale was elected to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective
August 7, 2018. He will serve as a Class A director until the annual
meeting of shareholders in 2019 and will, if re-elected at that meeting,
serve for a term expiring in 2020.
Barksdale, age 42, currently serves as Managing Member of Alluvian
Capital, LLC, a privately held company in New Orleans, Louisiana, with
diversified investments in the telecommunications and software
industries. He was Co-Chairman from 2014 to 2018, and Chief Executive
Officer from 2009 to 2014, of Spread Networks, LLC, a provider of
wholesale telecommunications services to enterprise customers, which was
acquired by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. in March 2018. He serves on the
board of Servato Corp., based in New Orleans and a leading provider of
active battery management solutions to telecom, power, transportation
and solar companies. Barksdale previously worked as an attorney at
Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP in New York City, handling
primarily private equity, mergers & acquisitions and non-profit matters.
Barksdale has been an active volunteer in the New Orleans community
holding various leadership positions. He currently serves on the Board
of Tulane at Tulane University, the Board of Trustees of the Greater New
Orleans Foundation, and as vice-chair of The Idea Village Board of
Directors. He previously served on the board of the National World War
II Museum and the Advisory Board of the New Orleans BioInnovation
Center. He has a bachelor’s degree from Tulane University and holds a
juris doctorate from New York University School of Law.
Commenting on the announcement, Joe F. Sanderson, Jr., chairman and
chief executive officer of Sanderson Farms, Inc., said, “We welcome
David Barksdale to the Sanderson Farms Board of Directors as an
independent director. He brings extensive business, investment and legal
experience that will complement the work and expertise of our other
members. He has also been engaged in important civic activity throughout
the New Orleans community, making him an excellent fit with our
corporate culture. We look forward to his valuable insight and
contributions as we continue to execute our growth strategy.”
Sanderson Farms, Inc. is engaged in the production, processing,
marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and minimally prepared
chicken. Its shares trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the
symbol SAFM.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005727/en/