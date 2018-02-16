Sanderson : Holdings in Company

Regulatory Story
Sanderson Group PLC SND Holding in Company Released 09:17 16Feb2018
RNS Number : 1150F
Sanderson Group PLC 16 February 2018
TR1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
|
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:
|
SANDERSON GROUP PLC
|
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a nonUK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
|
NonUK issuer
|
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
|
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
X
|
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
Other (please specify)iii:
|
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|
Name
|
Alto Invest
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
Versailles, France
|
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|
Name
|
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
13/02/2018
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
Total
number
of
voting
rights
of
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
|
A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|
Number of voting rightsix
|
% of voting rights
|
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.1)
|
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|
Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|
GB00B04X1Q77
|
2 162 072
|
3.64%
|
|
|
SUBTOTAL 8. A
|
2 162 072
|
3.64%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1) (b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
|
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
|
X
|
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
|
Namexv
|
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|
|
|
|
|
|
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|
Name of the proxy holder
|
The number and % of voting rights held
|
The date until which the voting rights will be held
Place of completion
Date of completion
Versailles 13/02/2018
