SANDERSON GROUP PLC (SND)
02/16 11:52:01 am
91.9 GBp   +2.68%
SANDERSON : Holdings in Company
PU
02/15 SANDERSON : AGM Statement
PU
02/14 SANDERSON : Holdings in Company
PU
Sanderson : Holdings in Company

02/16/2018 | 11:51am CET

Regulatory Story

Sanderson Group PLC ­ SND Holding in Company Released 09:17 16­Feb­2018

RNS Number : 1150F

Sanderson Group PLC 16 February 2018

TR­1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

SANDERSON GROUP PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non­UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non­UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Alto Invest

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Versailles, France

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

13/02/2018

  • 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 13/02/2018

  • 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

issuervii

Total

number

of

voting

rights

of

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC)

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B04X1Q77

2 162 072

3.64%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

2 162 072

3.64%

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1) (b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

Place of completion

Date of completion

Versailles 13/02/2018

Sanderson Group plc published this content on 16 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2018 10:50:08 UTC.

