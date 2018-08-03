Sandfire Resources NL : Change in substantial holding for KSN

Log in
08/03/2018 | 05:11am CEST

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

Kingston Resources Limited 009 148 529

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Sandfire Resources NL (Sandfire) and the entities listed in Annexure 'A' (Sandfire Group) 105 154 185

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 18/7/2018 The previous notice was given to the company on 24/11/2017 The previous notice was dated 24/11/2017

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary shares

113,499,999

11.43%

113,499,999

9.28%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Person's votes

Voting power (5)Person's votesOrdinary shares

113,499,999

11.43%

113,499,999

9.28%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in relation to change (7)

Class and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

18/7/2018

Sandfire

Dilution due to issue of shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

18/7/2018

Sandfire Group (see Annexure 'A')

Dilution due to issue of shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

8/3/2018

Sandfire

Dilution due to issue of shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

8/3/2018

Sandfire Group (see Annexure 'A')

Dilution due to issue of shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

13/2/2018

Sandfire

Dilution due to issue of shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

13/2/2018

Sandfire Group (see Annexure 'A')

Dilution due to issue of shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

8/12/17

Sandfire

Dilution due to issue of shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

8/12/17

Sandfire Group (see Annexure 'A')

Dilution due to issue of shares

N/A

N/A

N/A

18/7/2018

Sandfire

N/A

N/A

N/A

18/7/2018

N/A

N/A

N/A

8/3/2018

Sandfire

N/A

N/A

N/A

8/3/2018

N/A

N/A

N/A

13/2/2018

Sandfire

N/A

N/A

N/A

13/2/2018

N/A

N/A

N/A

8/12/17

Sandfire

N/A

N/A

N/A

8/12/17

N/A

N/A

N/A

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

Sandfire

Sandfire

Sandfire

Relevant interest under s608(1) of Corporations Act

113,499,999 Ordinary shares

113,499,999

Sandfire Group (see Annexure 'A')

Sandfire

Sandfire

Each entity is an associate of Sandfire and accordingly has a relevant interest under s608(3) of the Act. (As none of these entities are entitled to be registered as holder of the shares, each entity's ability to vote and dispose of the shares is qualified accordingly).

113,499,999 Ordinary shares

113,499,999

Person's votes

SandfireSandfire

Sandfire

113,499,999

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

Nature of association

N/A N/A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Sandfire

Level 2, 10 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA 6005

Sandfire Group

See Annexure 'A'

Name Address

Sandfire Sandfire GroupLevel 2, 10 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA 6005 See Annexure 'A'

Signature

print name Matthew Fitzgerald

capacityCompany Secretary

sign here

date

3/8/2018

DIRECTIONS

  • (1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.

  • (2) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (3) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (4) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

  • (5) The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

  • (6) Include details of:

    • (a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

    • (b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

    See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (7) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included on any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

  • (8) If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown'".

  • (9) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

page | 1 of 1

SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL ACN 105 154 185

ANNEXURE 'A'

This is Annexure 'A' of 1 page referred to in Form 604 (Notice of change of interests of substantial holder), signed by me and dated 3 August 2018.

Matthew Fitzgerald Company Secretary

Sandfire Group

Name

Address

ACN

Sandfire Resources America Inc

10th Floor, 595 Howe Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada

N/A

V6C2T5

Sandfire BC Holdings (Australia) Pty

Level 2, 10 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA 6005

601 379 846

Ltd

Sandfire BC Holdings Inc

666 Burrard Street, Suite 1700 Park Place, Vancouver BC

N/A

V6C 2X8 Canada

SFR Copper & Gold Peru S.A.

Calle Los Angeles No. 325, Miraflores - Lima 18 - Peru

N/A

Disclaimer

Sandfire Resources NL published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 03:10:01 UTC
