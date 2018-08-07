Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Sandfire Resources NL    SFR   AU000000SFR8

SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL (SFR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

WRM:White Rock-Strategic Relationship with Sandfire- ASX Wai

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 02:06am CEST

ASX and Media Release: 7 August 2018 ASX Code: WRM

Strategic relationship with Sandfire - ASX Waiver Granted

ASX Code: WRM

Issued Securities Shares: 1,636 million Options: 570 million

Cash on hand (30/06/2018) 1.98M

Market Cap (6 August 2018)

$16.3 M at $0.01 per share

Directors & Management Brian Phillips Non-Executive ChairmanMatthew Gill Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Peter Lester Non-Executive Director

Ian Smith Non-Executive Director

Jeremy Gray Non-Executive Director

Shane Turner Company Secretary

Rohan Worland Exploration Manager

For further information contact: Matthew Gill or Shane Turner Phone: 03 5331 4644 [email protected]www.whiterockminerals.com.au

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) (White Rock) announced on 10 July 2018 a cornerstone investment and strategic relationship with Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) (Sandfire). The strategic relationship includes (among other things) an anti-dilution right enabling Sandfire to maintain its shareholding interest in White Rock, subject to ASX granting a waiver from ASX Listing Rule 6.18.

White Rock is pleased to announce that ASX has granted a waiver from ASX Listing Rule 6.18 to enable White Rock to grant the anti-dilution right. The terms of the waiver are set out in the Attachment to this announcement.

ASX has also provided confirmation that it will not require White Rock to obtain shareholder approval under ASX Listing Rule 10.1 should Sandfire choose to exercise the exclusive option to enter into an earn-in joint venture agreement in relation to White Rock's VMS Red Mountain Project (refer to White Rock's ASX announcement dated 10 July 2018 for details) on condition that the terms and conditions of the proposed earn-in joint venture are not materially varied before such exercise.

For more information about White Rock and its Projects, please visit our websitewww.whiterockminerals.com.au

or contact:

Matt Gill (MD & CEO)or Shane Turner (Company Secretary)Phone: +61 (0)3 5331 4644 Phone: +61 (0)3 5331 4644 Email:[email protected]

Attachment - terms of ASX waiver

Based solely on the information provided, ASX Limited ("ASX") grants White Rock Minerals Limited (the "Company") a waiver from Listing Rule 6.18 to the extent necessary to permit Sandfire Limited ("Sandfire") to maintain, by way of a right to participate in any offer of securities by the Company such that Sandfire's percentage holding immediately before the completion of the offer of equity securities remains the same immediately following the equity offer (the "Anti-Dilution Right"), on the following conditions:

  • 1.1. The Anti-Dilution Right lapses on the earlier of:

    • 1.1.1. Sandfire's relevant interest in the Company falling below 10% on an undiluted basis (other than as result of the issue of shares to which the Anti-Dilution Right applies and Sandfire still being entitled to exercise its rights under the Anti-Dilution Right);

    • 1.1.2. Sandfire's relevant interest in the Company's securities increasing to above 20% on an undiluted basis; or

    • 1.1.3. the strategic relationship between the Company and Sandfire ceasing or changing in such a way that it effectively ceases.

  • 1.2. The Anti-Dilution Right may only be transferred to an entity in the wholly owned group of Sandfire.

  • 1.3. Any securities issued under the Anti-Dilution Right are offered to Sandfire for cash consideration that is:

    • 1.3.1. no more favourable than cash consideration paid by third parties (in the case of issues of securities to third parties for cash consideration); or

    • 1.3.2. equivalent in value to non-cash consideration offered by third parties (in the case of issues of securities to third parties for non-cash consideration).

  • 1.4. The number of securities that may be issued to Sandfire under the Anti-Dilution Right in the case of any diluting event must not be greater than the number required in order for Sandfire to maintain its percentage holding in the issued share capital of the Company immediately before that diluting event.

  • 1.5. The Company discloses a summary of the Anti-Dilution Right to persons who may subscribe for securities under a prospectus, and undertakes to include in each annual report a summary of the Anti-Dilution Right.

  • 1.6. The Company immediately releases the terms of the waiver to the market.

Disclaimer

Sandfire Resources NL published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 00:05:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL
02:06aWRM : White Rock-Strategic Relationship with Sandfire- ASX Wai
PU
08/06ALY : Sandfire Farms into Alchemy's Bryah Basin Project
PU
08/06TLM : Update on Sale of Interest in Springfield JV
PU
08/03Enterpise Metals Limited - Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
08/03SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL : Change in substantial holding for KSN
PU
08/02WHITE ROCK MINERALS LTD : - Quarterly Activities Report for the Quarter ended 30..
AQ
08/02TALISMAN MINING : Update on Sale of Interest in Springfield JV
AQ
07/30TLM : Update on Sale of Interest in Springfield JV
PU
07/24SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL : Change in substantial holding for WRM
PU
07/18TALISMAN MINING : Update on Sale of Interest in Springfield JV
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/27Sandfire Resources NL ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/27Sandfire Resources NL ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
04/10Copper Fundamental Outlook - Buy The Dips 
2017The Time Is Right For Industrial Metals Miners 
2017Sandfire Resources NL ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2018 597 M
EBIT 2018 182 M
Net income 2018 130 M
Finance 2018 233 M
Yield 2018 3,83%
P/E ratio 2018 9,23
P/E ratio 2019 7,68
EV / Sales 2018 1,61x
EV / Sales 2019 1,28x
Capitalization 1 193 M
Chart SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL
Duration : Period :
Sandfire Resources NL Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 8,18  AUD
Spread / Average Target 9,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Karl Matthew Simich Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Derek Noel La Ferla Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Richard Beazley Chief Operating Officer
Matthew Leslie Fitzgerald Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Robert Norman Scott Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDFIRE RESOURCES NL8.39%886
BHP BILLITON PLC11.54%125 569
BHP BILLITON LIMITED12.88%125 569
RIO TINTO1.27%91 308
RIO TINTO LIMITED0.96%91 308
ANGLO AMERICAN9.25%30 954
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.