WRM:White Rock-Strategic Relationship with Sandfire- ASX Wai

ASX and Media Release: 7 August 2018 ASX Code: WRM

Strategic relationship with Sandfire - ASX Waiver Granted

Issued Securities Shares: 1,636 million Options: 570 million

Cash on hand (30/06/2018) 1.98M

Market Cap (6 August 2018)

$16.3 M at $0.01 per share

Directors & Management Brian Phillips Non-Executive ChairmanMatthew Gill Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer

Peter Lester Non-Executive Director

Ian Smith Non-Executive Director

Jeremy Gray Non-Executive Director

Shane Turner Company Secretary

Rohan Worland Exploration Manager

For further information contact: Matthew Gill or Shane Turner Phone: 03 5331 4644

White Rock Minerals Ltd (ASX:WRM) (White Rock) announced on 10 July 2018 a cornerstone investment and strategic relationship with Sandfire Resources NL (ASX:SFR) (Sandfire). The strategic relationship includes (among other things) an anti-dilution right enabling Sandfire to maintain its shareholding interest in White Rock, subject to ASX granting a waiver from ASX Listing Rule 6.18.

White Rock is pleased to announce that ASX has granted a waiver from ASX Listing Rule 6.18 to enable White Rock to grant the anti-dilution right. The terms of the waiver are set out in the Attachment to this announcement.

ASX has also provided confirmation that it will not require White Rock to obtain shareholder approval under ASX Listing Rule 10.1 should Sandfire choose to exercise the exclusive option to enter into an earn-in joint venture agreement in relation to White Rock's VMS Red Mountain Project (refer to White Rock's ASX announcement dated 10 July 2018 for details) on condition that the terms and conditions of the proposed earn-in joint venture are not materially varied before such exercise.

For more information about White Rock and its Projects, please visit our websitewww.whiterockminerals.com.au

or contact:

Matt Gill (MD & CEO)or Shane Turner (Company Secretary)Phone: +61 (0)3 5331 4644 Phone: +61 (0)3 5331 4644 Email:[email protected]

Attachment - terms of ASX waiver

Based solely on the information provided, ASX Limited ("ASX") grants White Rock Minerals Limited (the "Company") a waiver from Listing Rule 6.18 to the extent necessary to permit Sandfire Limited ("Sandfire") to maintain, by way of a right to participate in any offer of securities by the Company such that Sandfire's percentage holding immediately before the completion of the offer of equity securities remains the same immediately following the equity offer (the "Anti-Dilution Right"), on the following conditions: