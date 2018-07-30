Log in
SandRidge Energy, Inc. : Announces 2018 Second Quarter Financial and Operational Results Release Date and Conference Call Information

07/30/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) will release its 2018 second quarter financial and operational results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, August 8, 2018.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/SandRidge Energy, Inc.)

The company will host a conference call to discuss these results on Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 8:00am CT. The telephone number to access the conference call from within the U.S. is (833) 245-9650 and from outside the U.S. is (647) 689-4222. The passcode for the call is 6365139. An audio replay of the call will be available from August 9, 2018 until 11:59pm CT on September 9, 2018. The number to access the conference call replay from within the U.S. is (800) 585-8367 and from outside the U.S. is (416) 621-4642. The passcode for the replay is 6365139.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via SandRidge's website, www.sandridgeenergy.com, under Investor Relations/Presentations & Events. The webcast will be archived for replay on the company's website for 30 days.

About SandRidge Energy, Inc.
SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE: SD) is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma with its principal focus on developing high-return, growth oriented projects in Oklahoma and Colorado. The majority of the Company's production is generated from the Mississippi Lime formation in Oklahoma and Kansas. Development activity is currently focused on the Meramec formation in the NW STACK Play in Oklahoma and multiple oil rich Niobrara benches in the North Park Basin in Colorado.

CONTACT:
Johna Robinson
Investor Relations
SandRidge Energy, Inc.
123 Robert S. Kerr Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73102
+1 (405) 429-5515

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sandridge-energy-inc-announces-2018-second-quarter-financial-and-operational-results-release-date-and-conference-call-information-300688184.html

SOURCE SandRidge Energy, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
