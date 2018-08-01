Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Sandvik    SAND   SE0000667891

SANDVIK (SAND)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 08/01 03:35:23 pm
160.35 SEK   -0.31%
03:18pSANDVIK : acquires the US-based Custom Electric Manufacturing
PU
03:01pSANDVIK : acquires the US-based Custom Electric Manufacturing
AQ
07/25SANDVIK : in prestigious project with CERN
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sandvik : acquires the US-based Custom Electric Manufacturing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 03:18pm CEST

Sandvik acquires privately owned Custom Electric Manufacturing Co., headquartered in Wixom, Michigan, USA. The company is a leading manufacturer of original equipment and replacement heating elements on the North American market.

'Through this acquisition we add further strength to our leading position in industrial heating systems. I am pleased to welcome the Custom Electric Manufacturing team into Kanthal and Sandvik Materials Technology', says Göran Björkman, President, Sandvik Materials Technology.

In 2017, the company had revenues of 5.2 million USD, approximately 20 employees and a strong sales network in North America. Custom Electric Manufacturing will continue to go to market under its own brand.

The transaction was closed today, and the business will be reported as part of the Product Area Kanthal within business area Sandvik Materials Technology. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. The deal is accretive to earnings per share from the start.

Stockholm, 1 August 2018

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Ann-Sofie Nordh, Vice President Investor Relations, tel: +46 8 456 14 94 or Martin Blomgren, Press and Media Relations Manager, tel: +46 70 577 05 49.

Sandvik acquires the US-based Custom Electric Manufacturing (PDF)

Disclaimer

Sandvik AB published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2018 13:17:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANDVIK
03:18pSANDVIK : acquires the US-based Custom Electric Manufacturing
PU
03:01pSANDVIK : acquires the US-based Custom Electric Manufacturing
AQ
01:16pSANDVIK : Request for Quotations among Small and Medium-Sized Businesses for the..
AQ
07/26SANDVIK : Patent Issued for Method for Producing a Plate-Like Product Using a Do..
AQ
07/25SANDVIK : in prestigious project with CERN
PU
07/20SANDVIK : Patent Issued for Tangential Cutting Insert and Milling Tool Comprisin..
AQ
07/17SANDVIK : New Sandvik Coromant president sees a need for speed - Sandvik Group
AQ
07/17SANDVIK : Interim Report Second Quarter 2018
AQ
07/17SANDVIK : Slide show half-year results
CO
07/17SANDVIK : Half-year results
CO
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/17Sandvik AB (SDVKF) CEO Björn Rosengren on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Tra.. 
07/17Sandvik AB 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/17More on Sandvik's Q2 results 
07/17Sandvik AB reports Q2 results 
07/05Sandvik completes the acquisition of Metrologic Group 
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 98 530 M
EBIT 2018 18 723 M
Net income 2018 13 505 M
Debt 2018 8 252 M
Yield 2018 2,56%
P/E ratio 2018 15,21
P/E ratio 2019 14,86
EV / Sales 2018 2,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,99x
Capitalization 200 B
Chart SANDVIK
Duration : Period :
Sandvik Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANDVIK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 161  SEK
Spread / Average Target 0,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Björn Klas Otto Rosengren President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Johan Molin Chairman
Tomas Eliasson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Tomas Ivar Kärnström Director
Lars Erik Westerberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANDVIK10.86%22 709
FANUC CORP-20.35%39 940
ATLAS COPCO AB-8.10%34 121
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES0.00%30 356
INGERSOLL-RAND10.45%23 849
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-11.92%22 381
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.