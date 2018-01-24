Log in
News Summary

Sanofi : Sees Currency Effects Negatively Impacting 4Q Sales

01/24/2018 | 08:15am CET
   By Marc Bisbal Arias

Sanofi SA (SAN.FR) estimates that unfavorable currency effects will have a negative impact on its 2017 fourth-quarter sales, it said Tuesday.

Specifically, the French company said the impact would be of between 6% and 6.5%.

In the same release, Sanofi said the impact of one-time items generated by tax reform in the U.S. and France will be recorded in the financial statements of 2017.

The company is expected to present its fourth-quarter and full-year results on Feb. 7.

Write to Marc Bisbal Arias at [email protected]

Financials (€)
Sales 2017 35 646 M
EBIT 2017 9 077 M
Net income 2017 7 820 M
Debt 2017 5 853 M
Yield 2017 4,25%
P/E ratio 2017 11,44
P/E ratio 2018 15,59
EV / Sales 2017 2,69x
EV / Sales 2018 2,65x
Capitalization 89 910 M
Chart SANOFI
Duration : Period :
Sanofi Technical Analysis Chart | SAN | FR0000120578 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 83,4 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Brandicourt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Serge Weinberg Chairman
Jérôme Contamine Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Elias A. Zerhouni President-Global Research & Development
Yong-Jun Liu Head-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANOFI-1.42%110 732
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.47%397 981
NOVARTIS1.29%226 840
PFIZER1.99%220 129
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.34%211 542
MERCK AND COMPANY8.90%167 050
