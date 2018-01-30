Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sanofi    SAN   FR0000120578

SANOFI (SAN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Sanofi : To Acquire Belgian Biotech -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2018 | 08:48am CET
By Noemie Bisserbe

This article is being republished as part of our daily reproduction of WSJ.com articles that also appeared in the U.S. print edition of The Wall Street Journal (January 30, 2018).

PARIS -- Sanofi SA said Monday it would buy Belgian biotech Ablynx NV for EUR3.9 billion ($4.85 billion), the French drugmaker's second acquisition this month after purchasing U.S. hemophilia specialist Bioverativ Inc.

Sanofi will pay EUR45 a share for Ablynx, which earlier this month rejected a EUR2.6 billion offer from Denmark's Novo Nordisk A/S. Novo Nordisk said Monday it won't be making a revised proposal.

The French company has been under pressure from investors to complete a large acquisition after it lost out to Pfizer Inc. in a bidding war for cancer-drug maker Medivation in 2016 and talks with Swiss biotech Actelion collapsed last year after the two firms failed to hash out an agreement. Johnson & Johnson agreed to take over Actelion for $30 billion last year.

"We can still do additional bolt on acquisitions," Chief Executive Olivier Brandicourt said on a call with reporters, adding that the company had a general target of EUR20 billion for acquisitions.

The acquisition of Ablynx will bolster Sanofi's rare-blood disease drug portfolio, at a time when it is under pressure to launch new innovative medicines to make up for declining sales of its blockbuster Lantus insulin.

Ablynx is developing a new class of drugs made from the unusually small antibodies produced by mammals in the camel family. It injects llamas with proteins carefully designed to stimulate an immune response with specific antibodies. These antibodies, which are around a 10th the size of human antibodies, can reach cells that otherwise would be inaccessible.

Sanofi said the acquisition builds on an existing partnership and that the company intends to maintain and support the Ablynx science center in Ghent, Belgium.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the second quarter.

Earlier this month, Sanofi agreed to buy hemophilia drugmaker Bioverativ for more than $11.5 billion, its biggest deal for seven years.

Several analysts said the Bioverativ deal looked expensive, given uncertainties in the hemophilia market because of the launch of new treatments.

Sanofi shares were flat at EUR73.48 on Monday in early trading.

Write to Noemie Bisserbe at [email protected]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANOFI
08:48a SANOFI : To Acquire Belgian Biotech -- WSJ
05:21a ZIKA VIRUS MARKET INSIGHTS TO 2023 F : The Global Zika Virus Market Report inclu..
02:07a Sanofi beats Novo to buy Ablynx for $4.8 billion in biotech M&A boom
01/29 Sanofi and Verizon skid while Dr. Pepper Snapple leaps
01/29 Chipmakers, Sanofi deal dominate European share trading
01/29 SANOFI : Disclosure of trading in own shares
01/29 SANOFI : Disclosure of trading in own shares
01/29 ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : Announces EMA Acceptance of Marketing Authorisation Ap..
01/29 Novo Nordisk remains on hunt for biopharma deals
01/29 SANOFI : J+D Consulting appoints Joel Colwell to its team
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/29 Boston's Latest Biotech Arrival Is A Compelling 'Bolt-On' Opportunity
01/29 Biotech Forum Daily Digest For January 29th
01/29 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Investors Prepare For Earnings Tsunami
01/29 Sanofi scoops up Ablynx for ?3.9B
01/28 Big Pharma Rules 'Safer' Dividend Healthcare Top Gains Per Broker Targets To ..
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 35 560 M
EBIT 2017 9 388 M
Net income 2017 7 820 M
Debt 2017 5 855 M
Yield 2017 4,11%
P/E ratio 2017 11,71
P/E ratio 2018 15,94
EV / Sales 2017 2,75x
EV / Sales 2018 2,71x
Capitalization 92 082 M
Chart SANOFI
Duration : Period :
Sanofi Technical Analysis Chart | SAN | FR0000120578 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 83,8 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Brandicourt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Serge Weinberg Chairman
Jérôme Contamine Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Elias A. Zerhouni President-Global Research & Development
Yong-Jun Liu Head-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANOFI1.46%113 799
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.02%390 432
NOVARTIS6.48%245 958
PFIZER7.70%232 527
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-6.11%214 043
MERCK AND COMPANY10.25%169 205
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.