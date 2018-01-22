Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Sanofi    SAN   FR0000120578

SANOFI (SAN)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Sanofi : to Acquire Bioverativ for $11.6 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2018 | 07:47am CET
   By Marc Bisbal Arias

Sanofi SA (>> Sanofi) said Monday that it will acquire all outstanding shares in Bioverativ Inc. (>> Bioverativ Inc) for $11.6 billion to expand its presence in specialty care and strengthening leadership in rare diseases.

The operation is expected to close within three months, Sanofi said.

The French company said that it will pay $105 in cash for each share. This price represents a 64% premium to Bioverativ's closing price on Jan. 19, the company said.

U.S.-based Bioverativ, which generated $847 million in sales in 2016, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on therapies for hemophilia and other rare blood disorders, Sanofi said.

"With Bioverativ, a leader in the growing hemophilia market, Sanofi enhances its presence in specialty care and leadership in rare diseases, in line with its 2020 roadmap, and creates a platform for growth in other rare blood disorders," Chief Executive Olivier Brandicourt said.

Sanofi expects the deal to be immediately accretive to its earnings per share in 2018 and up to 5% accretive in 2019. It also forecasts it will achieve return on invested capital in excess of cost of capital within three years.

"Sanofi brings proven capabilities and a global infrastructure, which we believe will help to more rapidly expand access to our medicines globally and further our mission of transforming the lives of people with rare blood disorders," Bioverativ's Chief Executive John Cox said.

Hemophilia represents the largest market for rare diseases, Sanofi said, with close to $10 billion in annual sales and 181,000 people affected worldwide.

The market is expected to grow more than 7% per year through 2022 is expected.

Write to Marc Bisbal Arias at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article : Sanofi, Bioverativ Inc
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANOFI
07:58a Healthcare group Sanofi agrees to buy U.S. peer Bioverativ for $11.6 billion
07:58a Healthcare group Sanofi agrees to buy U.S. peer Bioverativ for $11.6 billion
07:47a SANOFI : to Acquire Bioverativ for $11.6 Billion
07:01a SANOFI : to Acquire Bioverativ for $11.6 Billion
07:01a SANOFI : to Acquire Bioverativ for $11.6 Billion
03:27a WSJ : Sanofi Nears Deal To Buy Bioverativ For More Than $11.5 Bln
03:22a SANOFI SET TO BUY BIOVERATIV FOR MOR : Wsj
02:53a SANOFI : Nears Deal to Buy Hemophilia Drugmaker Bioverativ for More Than $11.5 B..
02:35a SANOFI : Nears Deal to Buy Hemophilia Drugmaker Bioverativ for More Than $11.5 B..
01/20 SANOFI : refunds gov't with P1.16-B for unused Dengvaxia
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/21 U.S. flu season is getting worse
01/17 NOVO NORDISK : Don't Spoil The Ablynx Acquisition
01/17 De-Risking Catalysts Aplenty - Cara Therapeutics
01/17 VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS : Set To Wow In '18
01/16 WALL STREET BREAKFAST : More Records In Store For Equities
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 35 710 M
EBIT 2017 9 145 M
Net income 2017 7 967 M
Debt 2017 5 749 M
Yield 2017 4,14%
P/E ratio 2017 11,54
P/E ratio 2018 16,05
EV / Sales 2017 2,74x
EV / Sales 2018 2,70x
Capitalization 92 146 M
Chart SANOFI
Duration : Period :
Sanofi Technical Analysis Chart | SAN | FR0000120578 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SANOFI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 83,9 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Brandicourt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Serge Weinberg Chairman
Jérôme Contamine Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Elias A. Zerhouni President-Global Research & Development
Yong-Jun Liu Head-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANOFI0.72%112 597
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.20%395 886
NOVARTIS0.61%227 592
PFIZER2.65%220 189
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-5.40%211 135
MERCK AND COMPANY10.24%167 132
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.