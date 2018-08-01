Santa Fe A/S : The endless summer guide for expats

There are many of us who crave sunshine on a daily basis, and while some countries such as Malta enjoy up to 300 days of sunshine a year, those residing from countries like the UK may not be so lucky. Here at Santa Fe Relocation, we're taking a closer look at summer around the world so you can enjoy warm temperatures 12-months a year.

January: The Maldives

While the Maldives is hot and sunny all year round with average temperatures ranging between 23ºC-31ºC, the best time to visit is between November and April. There are countless reasons why you should visit the Maldives including the culinary delights and unique culture the island has to offer, not to mention that it is home to some of the finest spas and hotels in the world!

February: Thailand

Even though February is the last month of the dry season in Thailand, between November and February is the best time to travel here. While you can visit all year round, by heading to South-East Asia in February, you will be greeted with warm temperatures, incredible street food such as tom yum soup and unlimited opportunities for island hopping. There is an incredible expat community in Thailand too, so if you end up wanting to stay on a permanent basis, you can be sure that you will be more than welcome in this country.

March: Barbados

Although Barbados boasts high temperatures year-round, March is one of the most popular times of the year to visit. With highs of 30ºC, you're sure to catch an incredible tan. Seeing the cliffs and waves of Bathsheba beach, exploring the historic Bridgetown and relaxing in Hunte's Gardens are just three of best things you can do in Barbados. If you're looking to push the boat out, head to Moore Hill located in northern Barbados to discover St. Nicholas Abbey. As one of three heritage sites of its kind found here, you certainly won't be disappointed by its legacy.

April: Dubai

Dubai is the best place to visit in April, and if you're looking for a location full of sun, sea and laughter, then this is certainly the destination for you. Visiting Dubai in April is the perfect time as temperatures are comfortable, rather than the almost dangerous heats which you can find in the summer months. With so much diversity here, the list of activities available to do is truly endless. From experiencing the breath-taking views at the top of the Burj Khalifa with your own eyes, to heading to Aquaventure Waterpark, a water park of more than 18 million litres of water located on the Palm and the opportunity to slide through shark-filled lagoons, there's something that the whole family can enjoy.

May: Greece

While you can visit Greece at any time of the year, spring is the perfect time to head to the Greek islands. Not only does Greece boast a remarkable history, but the versatility in food and drink alone is enough to convince us. Santorini, Athens, Mykonos and Oia are among the best places to visit in Greece, offering magical sunsets and a friendly culture.

June: Paris

If you're looking to go somewhere a little closer to home, then Paris may be the perfect place for you. June is the perfect time to visit Paris, and for good reason. Not only is this the time of year where the city looks its best, but in June, you'll be able to enjoy temperatures at around 62 degrees F. Despite being one of the rainiest seasons of the year, an umbrella is enough to protect you from any sudden downpours. While you're here, we strongly suggest visiting the Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe and The Louvre!

July: Hawaii

With an array of tropical beaches waiting to be explored, we can see why so many choose to spend their summer in Hawaii. Not only is Hawaii the perfect destination for those looking for good weather, but with such a welcoming community, you'll feel right at home. The history of Hawaii makes it even more interesting, with the island becoming the 50th US state in 1959. If you plan on heading to Hawaii, we suggest visiting Papakolea Beach, otherwise known as the Green Sand Beach. As a 'once in a lifetime' place to visit, you certainly won't want to miss the magnificence of the lime-green sand!

August: Peru

August is the best time of the year to visit Peru, and for good reason. In August, you can explore the hidden wonders of the Inca Trail in the perfect weather. It's not too hot or too cold in August, providing you with the perfect opportunity to enjoy the array of festivals held throughout the month. Dia de Santa Rosa de Lima is one of the most popular held during August, celebrating Santa Rosa de Lima, the first native-born American saint. Even though her legacy is celebrated across the globe, festivals here consist of folk dancing, rituals, folk dancing and competitions.

September: Tahiti

While there isn't necessarily a bad time to head to Tahiti, Tahiti experiences fewer than 3 inches of rain fall from June through September, so you can be confident that you will be able to enjoy the world class diving and snorkeling the island has to offer with minimal interruption.

October: Cape Town

While many countries in Europe can experience harsh winds and significant rainfall in October as the seasons begin to change, in Cape Town, the weather remains relatively dry. There are plenty of things to do in Cape Town from visiting Boulders Beach, a sandy cove home to hundreds of penguins, to hiking or even abseiling on Table Mountain. What's more, Cape Town is the perfect destination for those looking to travel on a budget. While certain areas in Cape Town such as those situated near the must see and do tourist attractions can be pricier, a visit to the city can typically be quite affordable.

November: Morocco

It may be Autumn in November in Morocco, but that doesn't mean you can't have an enjoyable time. With slightly cooler temperatures, November is the perfect time to explore Jemaa el-Fnaa, a bustling market place, and head to Majorelle Garden. If you plan on visiting Morocco, we suggest taking time out of your well-deserved holiday to visit Asilah. This little seaside town is perfect for those who are interested in history and culture. Why not visit the Church of San Bartolome and El-Hamra Tower while you're there too? The magic of Morocco may even be enough to convince you to make your visit a little more permanent.

December: Sydney

There are a number of great reasons why you should visit Sydney in December, including the opportunity to celebrate Christmas on the beach. Forget the cold weather, harsh winds and rain which winter typically brings the Northern Hemisphere, because when you touchdown in Australia, you'll be greeted by incredibly warm temperatures. There are a number of free attractions and activities that you can enjoy in Sydney, and so even with a tight budget, you can make the most of your time here in December. From fun festive events, to the chance to shop-until-you-drop, a 'winter' in Sydney is truly a memorable one!

