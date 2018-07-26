Santen Pharmaceutical : Notice on Completion of Payment for Issuance of New Shares Under Restricted Stock-linked Remuneration Program

Notice on Completion of Payment for Issuance of New Shares

Under Restricted Stock-linked Remuneration Program

July 26, 2018---Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka; Chairman and CEO: Akira Kurokawa; hereinafter, "the Company") announced that, in relation to the issuance of new shares under the restricted stock-linked remuneration program, which was resolved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on June 26, 2018, the procedure for payment has been completed today, as follows. For details, please refer to the "Notice on the Issuance of New Shares Under Restricted Stock-linked Remuneration Program," dated June 26, 2018.

Outline of the issuance

(1)Type and number of shares to be issued 69,739 common shares (2)Price 1,930 yen per share (3)Total amount 134,596,270 yen (4)Recipients of allotment of shares, number thereof, and number of shares allotted 4 Directors (excluding outside directors): 32,268 shares 8 Corporate Officers: 37,471 shares (5)Contribution date July 26, 2018

About Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan)

As a specialized company dedicated to ophthalmology, Santen carries out research, development, marketing, and sales of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products, and medical devices. Santen is the market leader for prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in Japan and its products now reach patients in over 60 countries. With scientific knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over a nearly 130-year history, Santen provides products and services to contribute to the well-being of patients, their loved ones and consequently to society. For more information, please visit Santen's website(www.santen.com).