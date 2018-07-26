Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Santen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd    4536   JP3336000009

SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD (4536)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Santen Pharmaceutical : Notice on Completion of Payment for Issuance of New Shares Under Restricted Stock-linked Remuneration Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2018 | 03:06am EDT

Notice on Completion of Payment for Issuance of New Shares

Under Restricted Stock-linked Remuneration Program

July 26, 2018---Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka; Chairman and CEO: Akira Kurokawa; hereinafter, "the Company") announced that, in relation to the issuance of new shares under the restricted stock-linked remuneration program, which was resolved at the meeting of its Board of Directors held on June 26, 2018, the procedure for payment has been completed today, as follows. For details, please refer to the "Notice on the Issuance of New Shares Under Restricted Stock-linked Remuneration Program," dated June 26, 2018.

Outline of the issuance

(1)Type and number of shares to be issued

69,739 common shares

(2)Price

1,930 yen per share

(3)Total amount

134,596,270 yen

(4)Recipients of allotment of shares, number thereof, and number of shares allotted

4 Directors (excluding outside directors): 32,268 shares 8 Corporate Officers: 37,471 shares

(5)Contribution date

July 26, 2018

Contact:

Christopher Hohman

General Manager, Corporate Communications Group E-mail: [email protected] Tel: +81-6-4802-9360

About Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Osaka, Japan)

As a specialized company dedicated to ophthalmology, Santen carries out research, development, marketing, and sales of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter products, and medical devices. Santen is the market leader for prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in Japan and its products now reach patients in over 60 countries. With scientific knowledge and organizational capabilities nurtured over a nearly 130-year history, Santen provides products and services to contribute to the well-being of patients, their loved ones and consequently to society. For more information, please visit Santen's website(www.santen.com).

Disclaimer

Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 07:05:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO L
03:06aSANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Notice on Completion of Payment for Issuance of New Shar..
PU
07/17SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Donates to Japan Flood and Landslide Relief Efforts
PU
07/10SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Receives Marketing Authorisation from the European Commi..
PU
07/05SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Patent Issued for Method and Composition for Treating Oc..
AQ
07/04SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Qura, Inc. Receives $1 Million Strategic Investment from..
AQ
06/28SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Patent Issued for Method and Composition for Treating Oc..
AQ
06/14SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Patent Issued for Intraocular Lens Injector (USPTO 99871..
AQ
05/09SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Notice on the Introduction of a New Stock-Linked Remuner..
PU
05/09SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL : Notice of Board of Director and Corporate Auditor Nomina..
PU
05/04SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD : annual earnings release
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
06/01MeiraGTx Files To Raise $75 Million In IPO 
05/18MeiraGTx Aims For $86 Million U.S. IPO 
02/13ROTY EDITION 1 VOLUME 78 : Simplify Your Decision-Making And Stick To Guidelines 
02/09ROTY EDITION 1 VOLUME 77 : Market Turmoil Continues - How To React 
02/06Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ADR 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 238 B
EBIT 2019 45 500 M
Net income 2019 32 191 M
Finance 2019 57 674 M
Yield 2019 1,48%
P/E ratio 2019 23,22
P/E ratio 2020 21,33
EV / Sales 2019 2,88x
EV / Sales 2020 2,64x
Capitalization 741 B
Chart SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD
Duration : Period :
Santen Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 2 071  JPY
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Kurokawa Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shigeo Taniuchi President, COO & Representative Director
Kazuo Koshiji CFO, Head-Finance & Administration
Naveed K. Shams Chief Scientific Officer
Noriaki Yamamoto Chief Information Officer & Corporate Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTEN PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD1.84%6 692
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.94%339 641
PFIZER4.89%217 663
NOVARTIS-0.39%210 826
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.95%203 443
MERCK AND COMPANY14.61%168 655
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.