Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG    SANN   CH0027148649

SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Santhera Pharmaceuticals : Plans to Announce Regulatory Feedback for Raxone® in DMD and 2017 Preliminary Key Financial Figures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/19/2018 | 07:01am CET

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG / Santhera Plans to Announce Regulatory Feedback for Raxone® in DMD and 2017 Preliminary Key Financial Figures . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Liestal, Switzerland, January 19, 2018 - Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) expects to announce feedback from the CHMP on its Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) for Raxone® in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) on January 26, 2018, and will publish the Company's preliminary key financial figures for 2017 on January 29, 2018.

Announcement of CHMP opinion on MAA for Raxone® in DMD expected for January 26, 2018
Santhera expects to receive an opinion by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its MAA filed as Type II extension application for Raxone® (idebenone) in DMD by January 26, following a re-examination procedure. Santhera expects to announce the CHMP opinion on January 26, 2018, at 07:00 hrs CET. On the same day, at 14:00 hrs CET, Thomas Meier, PhD, CEO of Santhera, will hold an investor conference call to discuss the outcome.

Announcement of 2017 Key Financials on January 29, 2018
Santhera will release its preliminary key financial figures for 2017 and provide a corporate update on January 29, 2018, at 07:00 hrs CET. In an investor conference call scheduled the same day at 14:00 hrs CET, Thomas Meier, PhD, CEO of Santhera, will discuss the key financials and the development of the business.

The 2017 Annual Report with full financial results will be published on March 20, 2018, at 07:00 hrs CET.

Access to conference calls
Participants can access either conference call by dialing one of the following numbers about 10 minutes before the call is due to start:
+41 (0)58 310 50 00 (Europe)
+44 (0)207 107 0613 (UK)
+1 (1)631 570 5613 (USA)

About Santhera
Santhera Pharmaceuticals (SIX: SANN) is a Swiss specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical products for the treatment of orphan mitochondrial and neuromuscular diseases. Santhera's lead product Raxone® (idebenone) is authorized in the European Union, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Israel for the treatment of Leber's hereditary optic neuropathy (LHON). For Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), Santhera has filed a Marketing Authorization Application in the European Union and Switzerland for DMD patients with respiratory function decline who are not taking glucocorticoids. In collaboration with the U.S. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) Santhera is developing Raxone® in a third indication, primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS), and another product - omigapil - for congenital muscular dystrophy (CMD), both also areas of high unmet medical need. For further information, please visit the Company's website www.santhera.com.
Raxone® is a trademark of Santhera Pharmaceuticals.       

For further information please contact:
[email protected] or

Eva Kalias, Vio Consult
Phone: +41 78 671 98 86
[email protected]

For Investors:
[email protected] or

Christoph Rentsch, Chief Financial Officer                                      Hans Vitzthum, LifeSci Advisors
Europe: +41 61 906 89 65                                                                 US: +1 212 915 2568
[email protected]                                                    [email protected]

Disclaimer / Forward-looking statements
This communication does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities of Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG. This publication may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company and its business. Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

# # #



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG
Hammerstrasse 49 Liestal Switzerland

ISIN: CH0027148649;
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS H
07:01a SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Plans to Announce Regulatory Feedback for Raxone® in ..
2017 SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Launches 'Take a Breath DMD' Respiratory Disease Awar..
2017 SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Launches "Take a Breath DMD" Respiratory Disease Awar..
2017 SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Launches “Take a Breath DMD” Respiratory ..
2017 SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Launches "Take a Breath DMD" Respiratory Disease Awar..
2017 Santhera Pharmaceuticals, Summit Therapeutics, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and ..
2017 SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Summit Therapeutics, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and Du..
2017 SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Todd Bazemore Steps Down from Role as Chief Operating..
2017 SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Todd Bazemore Steps Down from Role as Chief Operating..
2017 SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS : Todd Bazemore Steps Down from Role as Chief Operating..
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017 Interview - Santhera Readies Muscular Dystrophy Push
2016 Duchenne Assets Soar In The Wake Of Exondys 51 Approval
2016 Recent Setbacks Have Duchenne Investors On Edge
2015 FDA grants Marathon Pharma's DMD candidate deflazacort rare pediatric disease..
2015 Tarix Orphan's TXA127 Fast Track'd for DMD
Financials ( CHF)
Sales 2017 23,0 M
EBIT 2017 -35,5 M
Net income 2017 -36,0 M
Finance 2017 17,0 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 9,70x
EV / Sales 2018 5,13x
Capitalization 240 M
Chart SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS H
Duration : Period :
Santhera Pharmaceuticals H Technical Analysis Chart | SANN | CH0027148649 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS H
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 49,5  CHF
Spread / Average Target 30%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Meier Chief Executive Officer & Director
Elmar J. Schnee Chairman
Christoph Rentsch Chief Financial Officer
Kristina Sjöblom Nygren Chief Medical Officer & Head-Development
Martin Gertsch Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING AG6.26%257
ABBVIE5.98%163 379
MERCK KGAA1.86%14 691
KYOWA HAKKO KIRIN CO LTD-2.97%11 433
JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC11.25%8 981
ZHANGZHOU PIENTZEHUANG PHARMACEUTICL LTD14.67%7 028
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.