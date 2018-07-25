Santo Mining Corp : ASAMACURA(TM) Cryptocurrency Hard Wallet Available for Purchase on Amazon

DORAL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2018 / Santo Mining Corp. (the "Company"), (OTC PINK: SANP) today announces that the ASAMACURA? Near Field Communications ("NFC") cryptocurrency hard wallet is now available for purchase on Amazon.

The ASAMACURA? is an NFC card-typed cryptocurrency hardware wallet, which contains a smartcard chip that can support multiple cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Litecoin, PO8, all ERC-20 tokens and SHA256 coins. Since ASAMACURA? fully complies with BIP32 (HD Wallet) specifications, it can manage customers' crypto assets with a single seed (Master Key). Therefore, even if a wallet is lost, stolen or misplaced, the cardholder's assets can be restored with a 24-paraphrase word security sequence. ASAMACURA? protects users' crypto assets from security breaches by storing their private keys in a secure, physical tamper-resistant security chip. Having proven safety, reliability and durability, ASAMACURA? fully complies with ISO7816 and ISO14443 specifications. In addition, ASAMACURA? does not require a battery and therefore can be used semi-permanently. Furthermore, since it is a FIDO U2F certification product, it can be utilized as a two-factor-authentication (2FA) device, as well as on a website.

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/506581/ASAMACURANFCIC008FRONT.jpg



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07FKWKBJ2

Mr. Franjose Yglesias, President, commented, "With more than 75% of the American online consumers purchasing products on Amazon, it was only natural to offer our product in the world's largest online retailer. With cryptocurrency reaching a market cap of over $300 billion, our product helps assure security, safety, and reliability in storing and managing multiple cryptocurrencies. ASAMACURA? will benefit with Amazon's built-in back-end solution for managing inventory, sales and logistics, which allows for added focus on blockchain development and growth."

About Santo Mining Corp.

Santo Mining Corp, a publicly traded company in the Over-the-Counter (OTC) market, trading under the ticker symbol SANP. Formerly an analog mining company in the gold and copper sector, it has now focused on the global blockchain technology industry and the application of blockchain solutions to real-world environments. The company has interest in various hardware and software blockchain solutions. It has developed a security-focused blockchain hardware wallet, and it is aggressively finding opportunities to invest or acquire blockchain software development projects worldwide. SANP is developing the use of third generation cryptocurrency proof-of-stake/proof-of-work smart contracts for commercial applications throughout various industries.

Media contacts:

Mr. Franjose Yglesias

833.33.ASAMA

[email protected]

http://www.asamacorp.com

https://twitter.com/asamacorp

https://t.me/asamacura

SOURCE: Santo Mining Corp.