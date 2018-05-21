Harbour Energy Lifts Santos Bid to $10.86 Billion

By Rhiannon Hoyle



SYDNEY--Private-equity backed oil and gas investor Harbour Energy Ltd. sweetened its takeover proposal for Santos Ltd. (STO.AU) to at least US$10.86 billion, contingent on the Australian company hedging some of its future oil production.

Santos on Monday said it has received a new binding proposal from Habour to buy its stock for US$5.21 a share, dependent on it hedging roughly 30% more oil-linked production in 2018 and making unspecific changes to its 2019 hedges.

It said that offer could be increased to US$7 a share if the company agrees to hedge 30% of oil-linked production in 2020.

The offer is up from earlier proposals of US$4.98 a share received on May 17 and US$5.12 a share on May 19.

Santos said its independent directors would consider the revised proposal.

The company is one of the largest independent oil and gas companies in the Asia-Pacific region, and Harbour has plans to use its assets to grow in Australia and throughout Asia.

Harbour, set up by EIG Global Energy Partners in 2014 to hunt for oil and gas assets outside the U.S., last year paid US$3 billion to buy energy assets offshore from the U.K. from Royal Dutch Shell PLC.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at [email protected]