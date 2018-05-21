Log in
SANTOS LTD (STO)

SANTOS LTD (STO)
News 
News

Harbour Energy Lifts Santos Bid to $10.86 Billion

05/21/2018 | 02:28am CEST

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Private-equity backed oil and gas investor Harbour Energy Ltd. sweetened its takeover proposal for Santos Ltd. (STO.AU) to at least US$10.86 billion, contingent on the Australian company hedging some of its future oil production.

Santos on Monday said it has received a new binding proposal from Habour to buy its stock for US$5.21 a share, dependent on it hedging roughly 30% more oil-linked production in 2018 and making unspecific changes to its 2019 hedges.

It said that offer could be increased to US$7 a share if the company agrees to hedge 30% of oil-linked production in 2020.

The offer is up from earlier proposals of US$4.98 a share received on May 17 and US$5.12 a share on May 19.

Santos said its independent directors would consider the revised proposal.

The company is one of the largest independent oil and gas companies in the Asia-Pacific region, and Harbour has plans to use its assets to grow in Australia and throughout Asia.

Harbour, set up by EIG Global Energy Partners in 2014 to hunt for oil and gas assets outside the U.S., last year paid US$3 billion to buy energy assets offshore from the U.K. from Royal Dutch Shell PLC.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
WTI -0.03% 71.64 Delayed Quote.19.02%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 341 M
EBIT 2018 966 M
Net income 2018 455 M
Debt 2018 2 084 M
Yield 2018 0,41%
P/E ratio 2018 19,12
P/E ratio 2019 16,90
EV / Sales 2018 3,55x
EV / Sales 2019 3,35x
Capitalization 9 775 M
Chart SANTOS LTD
Duration : Period :
Santos Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | STO | AU000000STO6 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,44 $
Spread / Average Target -5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Keith William Spence Chairman
Vince Santostefano Chief Operations Officer-Operations Services
Anthony Neilson Chief Financial Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTOS LTD14.68%9 775
CONOCOPHILLIPS28.73%82 677
CNOOC LTD28.88%82 088
EOG RESOURCES16.57%73 023
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION16.97%65 979
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED6.99%45 996
