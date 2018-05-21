Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Santos Ltd    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LTD (STO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Santos : Australia's Santos gets improved bid from Harbour Energy at $10.8 billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 02:47am CEST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Australian oil and gas producer Santos Ltd is pictured at their Sydney office

(Reuters) - Australia's Santos Ltd on Monday said it had received an improved $10.84 billion offer from U.S.-based suitor Harbour Energy, a proposal that comes at a time when oil prices are at their highest since late 2014.

The new offer is equivalent to A$6.95 a share at an exchange rate of 75 U.S. cents to 1 Australian dollar, and is at an 11.2-percent premium to the last close of Santos shares on Friday.

A successful bid would mark the biggest takeover of an Australian oil and gas producer.

The revised proposal, up 4.6 percent from an earlier offer, is conditional on Santos undertaking additional hedging of oil-linked production in 2018 of about 30 percent and changes to hedging in 2019, Santos said in a statement.

Harbour said the offer price would be increased to a U.S. dollar amount equivalent to A$7.00 per share if Santos agreed to hedge 30 percent of oil-linked production in 2020.

The requirement for Adelaide-based Santos to step up its hedging is tied to securing funding for the deal, as Harbour will be taking on a lot of debt for the acquisition on top of Santos' existing net debt of around $2.5 billion. Hedging would ensure cash flows needed to pay down debt, protecting the company from oil price volatility.

Oil prices have risen about 17 percent since Santos received Harbour's $4.98 per share offer in April.

Independent directors of Santos will consider the revised Harbour proposal, the company said.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANTOS LTD
02:47aSANTOS : Australia's Santos gets improved bid from Harbour Energy at $10.8 billi..
RE
02:47aSANTOS : Australia's Santos gets improved bid from Harbour Energy at $10.8 billi..
RE
02:28aHarbour Energy Lifts Santos Bid to $10.86 Billion
DJ
02:05aSANTOS : Revised Harbour Energy proposal
PU
05/18OPHIR ENERGY : replaces CEO Cooper amid LNG project delays
RE
05/17SANTOS : Australia's Santos gets $10.4 billion bid from Harbour; investors may w..
RE
05/17SANTOS : Gets Binding Proposal from Habour
DJ
05/17SANTOS : Revised Harbour Energy proposal
PU
05/16SANTOS : update regarding ENN
PU
05/15Harbour Energy Working With ENN, Hony on Bid for Santos
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/17Australia?s Northern Territory lifts fracking freeze 
04/13Exxon resumes production at PNG LNG ahead of schedule 
04/03Market Steels For Tuesday, China Warns, And Spotify Gets A Price (Wall Street.. 
04/03WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Market Attempts To Regain Footing 
04/03Santos gets $10.3 billion bid from Harbour Energy 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 341 M
EBIT 2018 966 M
Net income 2018 455 M
Debt 2018 2 084 M
Yield 2018 0,41%
P/E ratio 2018 19,12
P/E ratio 2019 16,90
EV / Sales 2018 3,55x
EV / Sales 2019 3,35x
Capitalization 9 775 M
Chart SANTOS LTD
Duration : Period :
Santos Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | STO | AU000000STO6 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,44 $
Spread / Average Target -5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Keith William Spence Chairman
Vince Santostefano Chief Operations Officer-Operations Services
Anthony Neilson Chief Financial Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTOS LTD14.68%9 775
CONOCOPHILLIPS28.73%82 677
CNOOC LTD28.88%82 088
EOG RESOURCES16.57%73 023
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION16.97%65 979
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED6.99%45 996
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.