Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Santos Ltd    STO   AU000000STO6

SANTOS LTD (STO)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Santos : Revised Harbour Energy proposal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 02:05am CEST

21 May 2018

Santos advises that on 21 May 2018 it received a revised binding, conditional proposal from Harbour Energy Australia Pty Ltd (Harbour) to acquire 100% of Santos shares by way of a scheme of arrangement for consideration of US$5.21 per share (equivalent to A$6.95 per share based on an exchange rate of 0.75) (Revised Harbour Proposal).

The Revised Harbour Proposal is conditional on Santos undertaking additional hedging of oil-linked production in 2018 of c.30% and changes to hedging in 2019. In addition, Harbour has indicated the offer price would be increased to a US dollar amount equivalent to A$7.00 per share if Santos agrees to hedge 30% of oil-linked production in 2020.

This follows earlier binding, conditional offers from Harbour of US$4.98 per share announced on 17 May 2018 and US$5.12 per share received on 19 May 2018.

The Revised Harbour Proposal is subject to conditions, including completion of final confirmatory due diligence and entry into a scheme implementation deed between Santos and Harbour, which requires the transaction to be recommended by the independent directors of the Santos Board and includes, among other things, FIRB and shareholder approval conditions.

The independent directors of Santos will consider the Revised Harbour Proposal and will update shareholders accordingly.

There is no certainty that the Revised Harbour Proposal will result in an offer for Santos that is capable of being considered by shareholders. Santos shareholders are advised to take no action in relation to the Revised Harbour Proposal at this time.

Disclaimer

Santos Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2018 00:04:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SANTOS LTD
02:47aSANTOS : Australia's Santos gets improved bid from Harbour Energy at $10.8 billi..
RE
02:47aSANTOS : Australia's Santos gets improved bid from Harbour Energy at $10.8 billi..
RE
02:28aHarbour Energy Lifts Santos Bid to $10.86 Billion
DJ
02:05aSANTOS : Revised Harbour Energy proposal
PU
05/18OPHIR ENERGY : replaces CEO Cooper amid LNG project delays
RE
05/17SANTOS : Australia's Santos gets $10.4 billion bid from Harbour; investors may w..
RE
05/17SANTOS : Gets Binding Proposal from Habour
DJ
05/17SANTOS : Revised Harbour Energy proposal
PU
05/16SANTOS : update regarding ENN
PU
05/15Harbour Energy Working With ENN, Hony on Bid for Santos
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
04/17Australia?s Northern Territory lifts fracking freeze 
04/13Exxon resumes production at PNG LNG ahead of schedule 
04/03Market Steels For Tuesday, China Warns, And Spotify Gets A Price (Wall Street.. 
04/03WALL STREET BREAKFAST : Market Attempts To Regain Footing 
04/03Santos gets $10.3 billion bid from Harbour Energy 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 341 M
EBIT 2018 966 M
Net income 2018 455 M
Debt 2018 2 084 M
Yield 2018 0,41%
P/E ratio 2018 19,12
P/E ratio 2019 16,90
EV / Sales 2018 3,55x
EV / Sales 2019 3,35x
Capitalization 9 775 M
Chart SANTOS LTD
Duration : Period :
Santos Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | STO | AU000000STO6 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SANTOS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,44 $
Spread / Average Target -5,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Thomas Gallagher Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Keith William Spence Chairman
Vince Santostefano Chief Operations Officer-Operations Services
Anthony Neilson Chief Financial Officer
Hock Goh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SANTOS LTD14.68%9 775
CONOCOPHILLIPS28.73%82 677
CNOOC LTD28.88%82 088
EOG RESOURCES16.57%73 023
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION16.97%65 979
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED6.99%45 996
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.