FY2018 First Quarter consolidated financial result highlights [PDF:320.9 KB]

FY2018 First Quarter consolidated financial result highlights

08/03/2018 | 08:11am CEST

FY2018 First Quarter consolidated financial result highlights

pages

.

Overview of Consolidated financial Results

1

.

Summary of Consolidated Q1 FY2018 financial Results

2

Forecast of FY2018 Consolidated Net Sales and Operating Income

.

Order Intake and Net Sales by products / Sanwa Shutter

4

July 31, 2018

Sanwa Holdings Corporation

. Overview of Consolidated Results

JPYmUSDkEURk

Net Sales

[assumed forex rate same as the previous year]

Sanwa Shutter

Japanese Subsidiaries

ODC (U.S.A.)

Novoferm (Europe)

Sanwa Shutter

ODC (U.S.A.)

Novoferm (Europe)

Sanwa Shutter

ODC (U.S.A.)

Operating Income

[assumed forex rate same as the previous year]

Japanese Subsidiaries

Current Income

[assumed forex rate same as the previous year]

Japanese Subsidiaries

Novoferm (Europe)

Sanwa Shutter

ODC (U.S.A.)

Novoferm (Europe)

Other Affiliates

Other Affiliates

Net Income attributable to owners of the parent

[assumed forex rate same as the previous year]

Japanese Subsidiaries

1Q

2Q

Half Year

(112.85 €120.17)

profit ratioY/Y

Y/Y

(112.14 €122.22)

profit ratioY/Y

(112.04 €127.22)

profit ratioY/Y

(107.47 €132.29)

2Q(F)

Half Year(F)

profit ratioY/Y

Y/Y

(105.00 €130.00)

profit ratioY/Y

(105.00 €130.00)

profit ratioY/Y

1) The relevant financial periods for each entity are as follows:

1Q

First Half

2) Figures are round off. <+> is for increase, <-> is for decrease from the previous year.

Sanwa Shutter & Japanese subsidiaries:

Apr.1 to Jun.30

Apr.1 to Sep.30

Apr.1 to Mar.31 following year

3) Figures by entities are before consolidation adjustment and do not add up to total.

ODC & Novoferm:

Jan.1 to Mar.31

Jan.1 to Jun.30

Jan.1 to Dec.31

4) Forex rate is term average.

5Figures in 1Q"Y/Y" indicates insrease rates for sales and increase/decrease amounts for incomes.

Full Year

. Summary of Consolidated Q1 FY2018 Results

summary

Consolidated net sales increased in all areas (Japan, USA, and Europe).

Overhead Door (USA) and Novoferm (Europe) net sales continued to grow steadily from FY2017. Consolidated operating income increased slightly.

The increase of USA & Europe businesses covered the decrease of Japanese business caused by increase in SG&A costs.

Consolidated net sales increased by 7.3% or 5.2 billion yen vs. Q1 FY2017 (if FY2017 currency rate applied, it would have increased by 6.8% or 4.9 billion yen).

JapanNet Sales

: Increased by 6.0% vs. Q1 FY2017. Sanwa Shutter increased by 6.6%. The products used for residences, factories, and hotels increased, but medical/welfare facilities decreased. By products, heavy-duty shutters increased by 16.9% driven by favorable factories and warehouses markets. Lightweight shutters increased by 4.7%, Buildings & condominium doors increased by 7.9%, and Partitions decreased by 4.3%. Maintenance & Repair business increased by 8.4%, which is the final year of transitional measures for legal inspection & report for fire -proof equipment in FY2018. Japanese subsidiaries total (except Sanwa Shutter) increased by 3.4%. Okinawa Sanwa and Sanwa Tajima increased significantly but Showa Front decreased.

USA(ODC) : Increased by 6.8% vs. Q1 FY2017 on local currency basis. Door sales (Access Systems Division) increased by 7.9%, Garage doors increased by 10.6%, and Commercial doors increased by 4.2%. Install & Service increased slightly by 0.4% because of unfavorable US sales center despite the significant increase of 14.0% in Canadian business (CDS). Operators increased significantly by 13.1% driven by sales increase at both professional-channel and retail stores. Automatic doors stayed flat.

Truck doors decreased by 5.2%.

Europe(NF) Increased significantly by 12.1% vs. Q1 FY2017 on local currency basis. Even excluding new consolidations (Bolton Gate Services),

it increased by 9.1%. By products, Hinge doors increased by 9.1%, Garage doors increased by 7.3%, and Industrial doors increased by 16.4% including the effect of Bolton Gate Services consolidation.

Operating Income

Consolidated operating income increased slightly by 4 million yen vs. Q1 2017 and remained in the black (if 2017 currency rate applied, it would have increased by 16 million yen).

Japan

: Sanwa Shutter decreased by 80 million yen. Although gross profit increase by 0.24 billion yen, SG&A costs (mainly personnel expenses) increased 0.32 billion yen. But the deficit was lower than planned. Japanese subsidiaries total (except Sanwa Shutter) decreased by 0.18 billion yen driven by the unfavorable of Sanwa System Wall despite the increase in Okinawa Sanwa.

USA(ODC) : Increased by $ 1.4 million vs. Q1 2017 on local currency basis due to volume increase and sales price increase overcoming the impact of steel price increase from FY2017.

Europe(NF) : Increased by 0.7 million vs. Q1 2017 on local currency basis due mainly to volume increase covering the increase of SG&A costs in Bolton Gate Service.

Current Income

Consolidated current income improved by 0.14 billion yen.

Non-operating profit/loss improved by 0.13 billion yen and equity method results improved slightly.

Net Income attributable to owners of the parent

Net income attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 0.18 billion yen.

Extraordinary profit/loss decreased by 0.31 billion yen due to the reaction of gain of fixed assets sales in Europe in FY2017.

Forecast of FY2018 Consolidated Net Sales and Operating Income

summary

The company maintains its forecast announced on May 14, 2018.

Net Sales

All areas (Japan, USA, and Europe) achieved as expected, and forecast to grow.

Japan

: Expected to achieve its forecast driven by Sanwa Shutter's higher order backlog sales initiatives for orders within FY2018 and significant increase of Maintenance & Repair sales due to the final year of transitional measures for legal inspection & report for fire-proof equipment.

USA(ODC) : Expected to achieve its forecast since strong sales of Garage doors, Industrial doors, and Operators cover the unfavorable of

Truck doors.

Europe(NF) : Expected to achieve its forecast because Hinge doors and Garage doors sales are favorable across Europe and Industrial doors are steadily strong thanks to favorable performance of Alpha and Bolton Gate Service.

Operating Income

Japanese business is progressing as expected, overseas businesses expected to achieve the original forecast.

Japan : Maintains its forecast since increase of Sanwa Shutter's cost such as material costs, installation costs, and personnel expenses is within our expectation.

USA(ODC) : Maintains its forecast since sales volume projected to be as planned and sales price increase offset by the impact of material

price increase. In addition, forex rate tends to move towards the depreciation of the yen compared with forecast.

Europe(NF) : Maintains its forecasts since NF also focus on passing the increase of material price to sales price and increases sales volume in

all segments.

. Order Intake and Net Sales by products / Sanwa Shutter

JPYm%

FY2017

FY2018

1Q

Half Year

Full Year

1Q

Half Year(F)

Full Year(F)

Order Intake

% of total

Sales

% of total

Order Intake

% of total

Sales

% of total

Order Intake

% of total

Sales

% of total

Order Intake

% of total

Sales

% of total

Order Intake

% of total

Sales

% of total

Order Intake

% of total

Sales

% of total

Rolling Shutters

Lightweight

<-0.2> 7,021

14.3

<1.1> 6,195

22.3

<-0.2> 13,859

14.6

<1.9> 13,671

17.0

<3.5> 28,148

15.0

<5.0> 28,242

15.1

<3.7> 7,278

15.6

<4.7> 6,487

21.9

<3.2> 14,300

14.2

<3.9> 14,200

16.9

<6.2> 29,900

14.6

<5.9> 29,900

15.2

Heavy-duty

<4.5> 9,312

19.0

<-6.8> 4,684

16.8

<-4.5> 17,631

18.5

<4.8> 14,974

18.6

<-0.1> 35,464

18.9

<6.8> 35,286

18.8

<3.2> 9,611

20.6

<16.9> 5,477

18.5

<4.9> 18,500

18.4

<5.5> 15,800

18.8

<10.5> 39,200

19.1

<7.1> 37,800

19.2

Sub Total

<2.4> 16,333

33.3

<-2.5> 10,879

39.1

<-2.7> 31,491

33.1

<3.4> 28,645

35.6

<1.5> 63,612

33.9

<6.0> 63,529

33.9

<3.4> 16,890

36.2

<10.0> 11,965

40.4

<4.2> 32,800

32.6

<4.7> 30,000

35.8

<8.6> 69,100

33.7

<6.6> 67,700

34.4

Shutter-related Products

Overhead Doors

<-1.6> 1,690

3.4

<-8.0> 1,187

4.3

<-1.0> 3,376

3.6

<4.4> 3,143

3.9

<-1.0> 6,859

3.7

<1.6> 6,868

3.7

<-1.6> 1,663

3.6

<8.4> 1,286

4.3

<6.6> 3,600

3.6

<5.0> 3,300

3.9

<10.8> 7,600

3.7

<7.7> 7,400

3.8

Others

2,744

5.6

1,736

6.2

5,702

6.0

4,984

6.2

11,867

6.3

11,714

6.3

3,347

7.2

1,884

6.4

6,200

6.2

5,100

6.1

12,800

6.2

11,900

6.0

Sub Total

<-3.3> 4,435

9.0

<-7.9> 2,923

10.5

<-0.4> 9,078

9.5

<1.4> 8,128

10.1

<0.8> 18,726

10.0

<3.8> 18,583

9.9

<13.0> 5,011

10.7

<8.5> 3,171

10.7

<7.9> 9,800

9.7

<3.3> 8,400

10.0

<8.9> 20,400

10.0

<3.9> 19,300

9.8

Doors

Comm. Bldgs/ Condominiums

<7.8> 15,983

32.6

<0.1> 5,100

18.3

<0.7> 29,344

30.9

<10.3> 21,471

26.7

<-10.5> 55,447

29.6

<6.4> 54,604

29.1

<-23.3> 12,253

26.3

<7.9> 5,502

18.6

<4.3> 30,600

30.4

<2.9> 22,100

26.3

<6.2> 58,900

28.7

<3.3> 56,400

28.6

Residential

<9.5> 1,068

2.2

<9.3> 1,062

3.8

<2.6> 2,261

2.4

<2.6> 2,261

2.8

<4.5> 4,733

2.5

<4.5> 4,732

2.5

<-5.2> 1,013

2.2

<-4.6> 1,013

3.4

<1.7> 2,300

2.3

<-2.7> 2,200

2.6

<-11.3> 4,200

2.0

<-13.4> 4,100

2.1

Sub Total

<7.9> 17,052

34.8

<1.6> 6,162

22.2

<0.8> 31,606

33.2

<9.6> 23,732

29.5

<-9.5> 60,181

32.1

<6.2> 59,336

31.7

<-22.2> 13,266

28.4

<5.7> 6,515

22.0

<4.1> 32,900

32.7

<2.4> 24,300

29.0

<4.8> 63,100

30.8

<2.0> 60,500

30.7

Window-related Products

<7.6> 2,109

4.3

<7.9> 2,058

7.4

<5.1> 4,454

4.7

<5.0> 4,423

5.5

<3.4> 9,073

4.8

<3.5> 9,068

4.8

<-1.1> 2,087

4.5

<-0.5> 2,048

6.9

<1.0> 4,500

4.5

<1.7> 4,500

5.4

<5.8> 9,600

4.7

<5.9> 9,600

4.9

Exterior Fittings

<2.5> 1,176

2.4

<1.8> 992

3.6

<3.4> 2,496

2.6

<8.3> 2,454

3.0

<-3.6> 4,875

2.6

<5.5> 5,098

2.7

<-9.8> 1,060

2.3

<1.5> 1,007

3.4

<8.2> 2,700

2.7

<7.2> 2,630

3.1

<10.8> 5,400

2.6

<7.3> 5,470

2.8

Others

Partitions

<4.4> 3,354

6.8

<0.3> 1,429

5.1

<4.8> 6,867

7.2

<2.7> 5,006

6.2

<-4.8> 12,501

6.7

<6.8> 13,150

7.0

<-12.3> 2,942

6.3

<-4.3> 1,368

4.6

<13.6> 7,800

7.7

<11.9> 5,600

6.7

<24.0> 15,500

7.6

<8.7> 14,300

7.3

Stainless-Steel

Entrances

<14.0> 1,859

3.8

<-7.4> 526

1.9

<13.5> 3,677

3.9

<-2.5> 2,504

3.1

<8.6> 7,734

4.1

<4.1> 7,068

3.8

<62.1> 3,014

6.5

<125.4> 1,186

4.0

<14.2> 4,200

4.2

<7.8> 2,700

3.2

<11.2> 8,600

4.2

<3.3> 7,300

3.7

Aluminum Fronts

<15.7> 580

1.2

<34.5> 312

1.1

<27.6> 1,279

1.3

<43.4> 1,093

1.4

<8.9> 2,587

1.4

<26.7> 2,550

1.4

<9.4> 635

1.4

<24.6> 389

1.3

<9.4> 1,400

1.4

<9.7> 1,200

1.4

<19.8> 3,100

1.5

<9.8> 2,800

1.4

Automatic door oprator

<8.6> 725

1.5

<-2.5> 515

1.9

<8.1> 1,586

1.7

<4.1> 1,360

1.7

<2.3> 3,234

1.7

<3.8> 3,182

1.7

<4.5> 757

1.6

<13.4> 584

2.0

<7.1> 1,700

1.7

<15.4> 1,570

1.9

<14.4> 3,700

1.8

<12.2> 3,570

1.8

Others

1,400

2.9

2,001

7.2

2,529

2.7

3,170

3.9

4,914

2.6

5,819

3.1

986

2.1

1,395

4.7

2,900

2.9

3,000

3.6

6,500

3.2

6,460

3.3

Sub Total

<9.8> 7,919

16.2

<25.7> 4,784

17.2

<7.5> 15,940

16.8

<15.4> 13,135

16.3

<-0.9> 30,972

16.5

<9.7> 31,771

17.0

<5.3> 8,336

17.9

<2.9> 4,923

16.6

<12.9> 18,000

17.9

<7.1> 14,070

16.8

<20.8> 37,400

18.2

<8.4> 34,430

17.5

Total

<5.1> 49,027

100.0

<2.7> 27,801

100.0

<0.8> 95,067

100.0

<7.0> 80,519

100.0

<-2.8> 187,443

100.0

<6.3> 187,388

100.0

<-4.8> 46,651

100.0

<6.6> 29,631

100.0

<5.9> 100,700

100.0

<4.2> 83,900

100.0

<9.4> 205,000

100.0

<5.1> 197,000

100.0

Commercial Building Materials

<4.5> 31,400

64.0

<-6.7> 12,063

43.4

<-1.8> 58,907

62.0

<5.0> 45,369

56.3

<-7.2> 113,408

60.5

<4.7> 112,763

60.2

<-9.9> 28,290

60.6

<12.8> 13,610

45.9

<6.6> 62,800

62.4

<4.0> 47,200

56.3

<8.8> 123,400

60.2

<3.4> 116,600

59.2

Shop-related Materials

<0.3> 5,967

12.2

<2.4> 4,972

17.9

<0.4> 11,769

12.4

<4.0> 11,426

14.2

<2.3> 23,713

12.7

<5.3> 23,756

12.7

<4.9> 6,261

13.4

<5.5> 5,244

17.7

<2.8> 12,100

12.0

<1.5> 11,600

13.8

<3.7> 24,600

12.0

<1.9> 24,200

12.3

Residential Housing Materials

<6.5> 4,507

9.2

<6.8> 4,265

15.3

<3.2> 9,493

10.0

<4.5> 9,422

11.7

<0.8> 19,258

10.3

<3.5> 19,495

10.4

<-5.3> 4,269

9.2

<-2.7> 4,151

14.0

<3.2> 9,800

9.7

<1.9> 9,600

11.4

<2.3> 19,700

9.6

<0.5> 19,600

9.9

Maintenance & Repair

<9.0> 6,256

12.8

<7.6> 5,098

18.3

<12.4> 13,219

13.9

<9.4> 12,179

15.1

<11.9> 27,769

14.8

<12.1> 27,307

14.6

<14.0> 7,134

15.3

<8.4> 5,529

18.7

<6.7> 14,100

14.0

<12.5> 13,700

16.3

<17.8> 32,700

16.0

<17.6> 32,100

16.3

Others

<28.5> 895

1.8

<149.1> 1,401

5.0

<4.1> 1,677

1.8

<139.2> 2,121

2.6

<-6.3> 3,294

1.8

<47.4> 4,065

2.2

<-22.3> 695

1.5

<-21.8> 1,095

3.7

<13.3> 1,900

1.9

<-15.2> 1,800

2.1

<39.6> 4,600

2.2

<10.7> 4,500

2.3

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Amount

Outstanding Order Backlog

117,888

110,804

96,358

113,666

113,158

104,358

Work-in-process

25,137

21,326

16,439

25,503

23,100

17,600

1) < >=% year on year

Disclaimer

Sanwa Holdings Corporation published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 06:10:02 UTC
