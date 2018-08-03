FY2018 First Quarter consolidated financial result highlights [PDF:320.9 KB]

FY2018 First Quarter consolidated financial result highlights

Ⅰ . Overview of Consolidated financial Results … 1 Ⅱ. Summary of Consolidated Q1 FY2018 financial Results … 2 Forecast of FY2018 Consolidated Net Sales and Operating Income Ⅲ. Order Intake and Net Sales by products / Sanwa Shutter … 4

July 31, 2018

Sanwa Holdings Corporation

Ⅰ . Overview of Consolidated Results

JPYm・USDk・EURk

Net Sales

[assumed forex rate same as the previous year]

Sanwa Shutter

Japanese Subsidiaries

ODC (U.S.A.)

Novoferm (Europe)

Sanwa Shutter

ODC (U.S.A.)

Novoferm (Europe)

Sanwa Shutter

ODC (U.S.A.)

Operating Income

[assumed forex rate same as the previous year]

Japanese Subsidiaries

Current Income

[assumed forex rate same as the previous year]

Japanese Subsidiaries

Novoferm (Europe)

Sanwa Shutter

ODC (U.S.A.)

Novoferm (Europe)

Other Affiliates

Other Affiliates

Net Income attributable to owners of the parent

[assumed forex rate same as the previous year]

Japanese Subsidiaries

1Q

2Q

Half Year

(＄112.85 €120.17)

profit ratioY/Y

Y/Y

(＄112.14 €122.22)

profit ratioY/Y

(＄112.04 €127.22)

profit ratioY/Y

(＄107.47 €132.29)

2Q(F)

Half Year(F)

profit ratioY/Y

Y/Y

(＄105.00 €130.00)

profit ratioY/Y

(＄105.00 €130.00)

profit ratioY/Y

1) The relevant financial periods for each entity are as follows: 1Q First Half 2) Figures are round off. <+> is for increase, <-> is for decrease from the previous year. Sanwa Shutter & Japanese subsidiaries: Apr.1 to Jun.30 Apr.1 to Sep.30 Apr.1 to Mar.31 following year 3) Figures by entities are before consolidation adjustment and do not add up to total. ODC & Novoferm: Jan.1 to Mar.31 Jan.1 to Jun.30 Jan.1 to Dec.31 4) Forex rate is term average. 5）Figures in 1Q"Y/Y" indicates insrease rates for sales and increase/decrease amounts for incomes. Full Year

Ⅱ. Summary of Consolidated Q1 FY2018 Results

summary

■ Consolidated net sales increased in all areas (Japan, USA, and Europe). Overhead Door (USA) and Novoferm (Europe) net sales continued to grow steadily from FY2017. ■ Consolidated operating income increased slightly. The increase of USA & Europe businesses covered the decrease of Japanese business caused by increase in SG&A costs.

■ Consolidated net sales increased by 7.3% or 5.2 billion yen vs. Q1 FY2017 (if FY2017 currency rate applied, it would have increased by 6.8% or 4.9 billion yen).

JapanNet Sales

: Increased by 6.0% vs. Q1 FY2017. Sanwa Shutter increased by 6.6%. The products used for residences, factories, and hotels increased, but medical/welfare facilities decreased. By products, heavy-duty shutters increased by 16.9% driven by favorable factories and warehouses markets. Lightweight shutters increased by 4.7%, Buildings & condominium doors increased by 7.9%, and Partitions decreased by 4.3%. Maintenance & Repair business increased by 8.4%, which is the final year of transitional measures for legal inspection & report for fire -proof equipment in FY2018. Japanese subsidiaries total (except Sanwa Shutter) increased by 3.4%. Okinawa Sanwa and Sanwa Tajima increased significantly but Showa Front decreased.

USA(ODC) : Increased by 6.8% vs. Q1 FY2017 on local currency basis. Door sales (Access Systems Division) increased by 7.9%, Garage doors increased by 10.6%, and Commercial doors increased by 4.2%. Install & Service increased slightly by 0.4% because of unfavorable US sales center despite the significant increase of 14.0% in Canadian business (CDS). Operators increased significantly by 13.1% driven by sales increase at both professional-channel and retail stores. Automatic doors stayed flat.

Truck doors decreased by 5.2%.

Europe(NF) ：Increased significantly by 12.1% vs. Q1 FY2017 on local currency basis. Even excluding new consolidations (Bolton Gate Services),

it increased by 9.1%. By products, Hinge doors increased by 9.1%, Garage doors increased by 7.3%, and Industrial doors increased by 16.4% including the effect of Bolton Gate Services consolidation.

Operating Income

■ Consolidated operating income increased slightly by 4 million yen vs. Q1 2017 and remained in the black (if 2017 currency rate applied, it would have increased by 16 million yen).

Japan

: Sanwa Shutter decreased by 80 million yen. Although gross profit increase by 0.24 billion yen, SG&A costs (mainly personnel expenses) increased 0.32 billion yen. But the deficit was lower than planned. Japanese subsidiaries total (except Sanwa Shutter) decreased by 0.18 billion yen driven by the unfavorable of Sanwa System Wall despite the increase in Okinawa Sanwa.

USA(ODC) : Increased by $ 1.4 million vs. Q1 2017 on local currency basis due to volume increase and sales price increase overcoming the impact of steel price increase from FY2017.

Europe(NF) : Increased by € 0.7 million vs. Q1 2017 on local currency basis due mainly to volume increase covering the increase of SG&A costs in Bolton Gate Service.

Current Income

■ Consolidated current income improved by 0.14 billion yen. Non-operating profit/loss improved by 0.13 billion yen and equity method results improved slightly.

Net Income attributable to owners of the parent

■ Net income attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 0.18 billion yen. Extraordinary profit/loss decreased by 0.31 billion yen due to the reaction of gain of fixed assets sales in Europe in FY2017.

Forecast of FY2018 Consolidated Net Sales and Operating Income

summary

■ The company maintains its forecast announced on May 14, 2018.

Net Sales

■ All areas (Japan, USA, and Europe) achieved as expected, and forecast to grow.

Japan

: Expected to achieve its forecast driven by Sanwa Shutter's higher order backlog sales initiatives for orders within FY2018 and significant increase of Maintenance & Repair sales due to the final year of transitional measures for legal inspection & report for fire-proof equipment.

USA(ODC) : Expected to achieve its forecast since strong sales of Garage doors, Industrial doors, and Operators cover the unfavorable of

Truck doors.

Europe(NF) : Expected to achieve its forecast because Hinge doors and Garage doors sales are favorable across Europe and Industrial doors are steadily strong thanks to favorable performance of Alpha and Bolton Gate Service.

Operating Income

■ Japanese business is progressing as expected, overseas businesses expected to achieve the original forecast.

Japan : Maintains its forecast since increase of Sanwa Shutter's cost such as material costs, installation costs, and personnel expenses is within our expectation.

USA(ODC) : Maintains its forecast since sales volume projected to be as planned and sales price increase offset by the impact of material

price increase. In addition, forex rate tends to move towards the depreciation of the yen compared with forecast.

Europe(NF) : Maintains its forecasts since NF also focus on passing the increase of material price to sales price and increases sales volume in

all segments.

Ⅲ. Order Intake and Net Sales by products / Sanwa Shutter

JPYm・%

FY2017 FY2018 1Q Half Year Full Year 1Q Half Year(F) Full Year(F) Order Intake % of total Sales % of total Order Intake % of total Sales % of total Order Intake % of total Sales % of total Order Intake % of total Sales % of total Order Intake % of total Sales % of total Order Intake % of total Sales % of total Rolling Shutters Lightweight <-0.2> 7,021 14.3 <1.1> 6,195 22.3 <-0.2> 13,859 14.6 <1.9> 13,671 17.0 <3.5> 28,148 15.0 <5.0> 28,242 15.1 <3.7> 7,278 15.6 <4.7> 6,487 21.9 <3.2> 14,300 14.2 <3.9> 14,200 16.9 <6.2> 29,900 14.6 <5.9> 29,900 15.2 Heavy-duty <4.5> 9,312 19.0 <-6.8> 4,684 16.8 <-4.5> 17,631 18.5 <4.8> 14,974 18.6 <-0.1> 35,464 18.9 <6.8> 35,286 18.8 <3.2> 9,611 20.6 <16.9> 5,477 18.5 <4.9> 18,500 18.4 <5.5> 15,800 18.8 <10.5> 39,200 19.1 <7.1> 37,800 19.2 Sub Total <2.4> 16,333 33.3 <-2.5> 10,879 39.1 <-2.7> 31,491 33.1 <3.4> 28,645 35.6 <1.5> 63,612 33.9 <6.0> 63,529 33.9 <3.4> 16,890 36.2 <10.0> 11,965 40.4 <4.2> 32,800 32.6 <4.7> 30,000 35.8 <8.6> 69,100 33.7 <6.6> 67,700 34.4 Shutter-related Products Overhead Doors <-1.6> 1,690 3.4 <-8.0> 1,187 4.3 <-1.0> 3,376 3.6 <4.4> 3,143 3.9 <-1.0> 6,859 3.7 <1.6> 6,868 3.7 <-1.6> 1,663 3.6 <8.4> 1,286 4.3 <6.6> 3,600 3.6 <5.0> 3,300 3.9 <10.8> 7,600 3.7 <7.7> 7,400 3.8 Others 2,744 5.6 1,736 6.2 5,702 6.0 4,984 6.2 11,867 6.3 11,714 6.3 3,347 7.2 1,884 6.4 6,200 6.2 5,100 6.1 12,800 6.2 11,900 6.0 Sub Total <-3.3> 4,435 9.0 <-7.9> 2,923 10.5 <-0.4> 9,078 9.5 <1.4> 8,128 10.1 <0.8> 18,726 10.0 <3.8> 18,583 9.9 <13.0> 5,011 10.7 <8.5> 3,171 10.7 <7.9> 9,800 9.7 <3.3> 8,400 10.0 <8.9> 20,400 10.0 <3.9> 19,300 9.8 Doors Comm. Bldgs/ Condominiums <7.8> 15,983 32.6 <0.1> 5,100 18.3 <0.7> 29,344 30.9 <10.3> 21,471 26.7 <-10.5> 55,447 29.6 <6.4> 54,604 29.1 <-23.3> 12,253 26.3 <7.9> 5,502 18.6 <4.3> 30,600 30.4 <2.9> 22,100 26.3 <6.2> 58,900 28.7 <3.3> 56,400 28.6 Residential <9.5> 1,068 2.2 <9.3> 1,062 3.8 <2.6> 2,261 2.4 <2.6> 2,261 2.8 <4.5> 4,733 2.5 <4.5> 4,732 2.5 <-5.2> 1,013 2.2 <-4.6> 1,013 3.4 <1.7> 2,300 2.3 <-2.7> 2,200 2.6 <-11.3> 4,200 2.0 <-13.4> 4,100 2.1 Sub Total <7.9> 17,052 34.8 <1.6> 6,162 22.2 <0.8> 31,606 33.2 <9.6> 23,732 29.5 <-9.5> 60,181 32.1 <6.2> 59,336 31.7 <-22.2> 13,266 28.4 <5.7> 6,515 22.0 <4.1> 32,900 32.7 <2.4> 24,300 29.0 <4.8> 63,100 30.8 <2.0> 60,500 30.7 Window-related Products <7.6> 2,109 4.3 <7.9> 2,058 7.4 <5.1> 4,454 4.7 <5.0> 4,423 5.5 <3.4> 9,073 4.8 <3.5> 9,068 4.8 <-1.1> 2,087 4.5 <-0.5> 2,048 6.9 <1.0> 4,500 4.5 <1.7> 4,500 5.4 <5.8> 9,600 4.7 <5.9> 9,600 4.9 Exterior Fittings <2.5> 1,176 2.4 <1.8> 992 3.6 <3.4> 2,496 2.6 <8.3> 2,454 3.0 <-3.6> 4,875 2.6 <5.5> 5,098 2.7 <-9.8> 1,060 2.3 <1.5> 1,007 3.4 <8.2> 2,700 2.7 <7.2> 2,630 3.1 <10.8> 5,400 2.6 <7.3> 5,470 2.8 Others Partitions <4.4> 3,354 6.8 <0.3> 1,429 5.1 <4.8> 6,867 7.2 <2.7> 5,006 6.2 <-4.8> 12,501 6.7 <6.8> 13,150 7.0 <-12.3> 2,942 6.3 <-4.3> 1,368 4.6 <13.6> 7,800 7.7 <11.9> 5,600 6.7 <24.0> 15,500 7.6 <8.7> 14,300 7.3 Stainless-Steel Entrances <14.0> 1,859 3.8 <-7.4> 526 1.9 <13.5> 3,677 3.9 <-2.5> 2,504 3.1 <8.6> 7,734 4.1 <4.1> 7,068 3.8 <62.1> 3,014 6.5 <125.4> 1,186 4.0 <14.2> 4,200 4.2 <7.8> 2,700 3.2 <11.2> 8,600 4.2 <3.3> 7,300 3.7 Aluminum Fronts <15.7> 580 1.2 <34.5> 312 1.1 <27.6> 1,279 1.3 <43.4> 1,093 1.4 <8.9> 2,587 1.4 <26.7> 2,550 1.4 <9.4> 635 1.4 <24.6> 389 1.3 <9.4> 1,400 1.4 <9.7> 1,200 1.4 <19.8> 3,100 1.5 <9.8> 2,800 1.4 Automatic door oprator <8.6> 725 1.5 <-2.5> 515 1.9 <8.1> 1,586 1.7 <4.1> 1,360 1.7 <2.3> 3,234 1.7 <3.8> 3,182 1.7 <4.5> 757 1.6 <13.4> 584 2.0 <7.1> 1,700 1.7 <15.4> 1,570 1.9 <14.4> 3,700 1.8 <12.2> 3,570 1.8 Others 1,400 2.9 2,001 7.2 2,529 2.7 3,170 3.9 4,914 2.6 5,819 3.1 986 2.1 1,395 4.7 2,900 2.9 3,000 3.6 6,500 3.2 6,460 3.3 Sub Total <9.8> 7,919 16.2 <25.7> 4,784 17.2 <7.5> 15,940 16.8 <15.4> 13,135 16.3 <-0.9> 30,972 16.5 <9.7> 31,771 17.0 <5.3> 8,336 17.9 <2.9> 4,923 16.6 <12.9> 18,000 17.9 <7.1> 14,070 16.8 <20.8> 37,400 18.2 <8.4> 34,430 17.5 Total <5.1> 49,027 100.0 <2.7> 27,801 100.0 <0.8> 95,067 100.0 <7.0> 80,519 100.0 <-2.8> 187,443 100.0 <6.3> 187,388 100.0 <-4.8> 46,651 100.0 <6.6> 29,631 100.0 <5.9> 100,700 100.0 <4.2> 83,900 100.0 <9.4> 205,000 100.0 <5.1> 197,000 100.0

Commercial Building Materials <4.5> 31,400 64.0 <-6.7> 12,063 43.4 <-1.8> 58,907 62.0 <5.0> 45,369 56.3 <-7.2> 113,408 60.5 <4.7> 112,763 60.2 <-9.9> 28,290 60.6 <12.8> 13,610 45.9 <6.6> 62,800 62.4 <4.0> 47,200 56.3 <8.8> 123,400 60.2 <3.4> 116,600 59.2 Shop-related Materials <0.3> 5,967 12.2 <2.4> 4,972 17.9 <0.4> 11,769 12.4 <4.0> 11,426 14.2 <2.3> 23,713 12.7 <5.3> 23,756 12.7 <4.9> 6,261 13.4 <5.5> 5,244 17.7 <2.8> 12,100 12.0 <1.5> 11,600 13.8 <3.7> 24,600 12.0 <1.9> 24,200 12.3 Residential Housing Materials <6.5> 4,507 9.2 <6.8> 4,265 15.3 <3.2> 9,493 10.0 <4.5> 9,422 11.7 <0.8> 19,258 10.3 <3.5> 19,495 10.4 <-5.3> 4,269 9.2 <-2.7> 4,151 14.0 <3.2> 9,800 9.7 <1.9> 9,600 11.4 <2.3> 19,700 9.6 <0.5> 19,600 9.9 Maintenance & Repair <9.0> 6,256 12.8 <7.6> 5,098 18.3 <12.4> 13,219 13.9 <9.4> 12,179 15.1 <11.9> 27,769 14.8 <12.1> 27,307 14.6 <14.0> 7,134 15.3 <8.4> 5,529 18.7 <6.7> 14,100 14.0 <12.5> 13,700 16.3 <17.8> 32,700 16.0 <17.6> 32,100 16.3 Others <28.5> 895 1.8 <149.1> 1,401 5.0 <4.1> 1,677 1.8 <139.2> 2,121 2.6 <-6.3> 3,294 1.8 <47.4> 4,065 2.2 <-22.3> 695 1.5 <-21.8> 1,095 3.7 <13.3> 1,900 1.9 <-15.2> 1,800 2.1 <39.6> 4,600 2.2 <10.7> 4,500 2.3