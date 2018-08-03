FY2018 First Quarter consolidated financial result highlights [PDF:320.9 KB]
08/03/2018 | 08:11am CEST
FY2018 First Quarter consolidated financial result highlights
pages
Ⅰ.
Overview of Consolidated financial Results
…1
Ⅱ.
Summary of Consolidated Q1 FY2018 financial Results
…2
Forecast of FY2018 Consolidated Net Sales and Operating Income
Ⅲ.
Order Intake and Net Sales by products / Sanwa Shutter
…4
July 31, 2018
Sanwa Holdings Corporation
Ⅰ. Overview of Consolidated Results
JPYm・USDk・EURk
Net Sales
[assumed forex rate same as the previous year]
Sanwa Shutter
Japanese Subsidiaries
ODC (U.S.A.)
Novoferm (Europe)
Sanwa Shutter
ODC (U.S.A.)
Novoferm (Europe)
Sanwa Shutter
ODC (U.S.A.)
Operating Income
[assumed forex rate same as the previous year]
Japanese Subsidiaries
Current Income
[assumed forex rate same as the previous year]
Japanese Subsidiaries
Novoferm (Europe)
Sanwa Shutter
ODC (U.S.A.)
Novoferm (Europe)
Other Affiliates
Other Affiliates
Net Income attributable to owners of the parent
[assumed forex rate same as the previous year]
Japanese Subsidiaries
1Q
2Q
Half Year
(＄112.85€120.17)
profit ratioY/Y
Y/Y
(＄112.14€122.22)
profit ratioY/Y
(＄112.04€127.22)
profit ratioY/Y
(＄107.47€132.29)
2Q(F)
Half Year(F)
profit ratioY/Y
Y/Y
(＄105.00€130.00)
profit ratioY/Y
(＄105.00€130.00)
profit ratioY/Y
1) The relevant financial periods for each entity are as follows:
1Q
First Half
2) Figures are round off. <+> is for increase, <-> is for decrease from the previous year.
Sanwa Shutter & Japanese subsidiaries:
Apr.1 to Jun.30
Apr.1 to Sep.30
Apr.1 to Mar.31 following year
3) Figures by entities are before consolidation adjustment and do not add up to total.
ODC & Novoferm:
Jan.1 to Mar.31
Jan.1 to Jun.30
Jan.1 to Dec.31
4) Forex rate is term average.
5）Figures in 1Q"Y/Y" indicates insrease rates for sales and increase/decrease amounts for incomes.
Full Year
Ⅱ. Summary of Consolidated Q1 FY2018 Results
summary
■Consolidated net sales increased in all areas (Japan, USA, and Europe).
Overhead Door (USA) and Novoferm (Europe) net sales continued to grow steadily from FY2017.■Consolidated operating income increased slightly.
The increase of USA & Europe businesses covered the decrease of Japanese business caused by increase in SG&A costs.
■Consolidated net sales increased by 7.3% or 5.2 billion yen vs. Q1 FY2017 (if FY2017 currency rate applied, it would have increased by 6.8% or 4.9 billion yen).
JapanNet Sales
: Increased by 6.0% vs. Q1 FY2017. Sanwa Shutter increased by 6.6%. The products used for residences, factories, and hotels increased, but medical/welfare facilities decreased. By products, heavy-duty shutters increased by 16.9% driven by favorable factories and warehouses markets. Lightweight shutters increased by 4.7%, Buildings & condominium doors increased by 7.9%, and Partitions decreased by 4.3%. Maintenance & Repair business increased by 8.4%, which is the final year of transitional measures for legal inspection & report for fire -proof equipment in FY2018. Japanese subsidiaries total (exceptSanwa Shutter) increased by 3.4%. Okinawa Sanwa and Sanwa Tajima increased significantly but Showa Front decreased.
USA(ODC) : Increased by 6.8% vs. Q1 FY2017 on local currency basis. Door sales (Access Systems Division) increased by 7.9%, Garage doors increased by 10.6%, and Commercial doors increased by 4.2%. Install & Service increased slightly by 0.4% because of unfavorable US sales center despite the significant increase of 14.0% in Canadian business (CDS). Operators increased significantly by 13.1% driven by sales increase at both professional-channel and retail stores. Automatic doors stayed flat.
Truck doors decreased by 5.2%.
Europe(NF)：Increased significantly by 12.1% vs. Q1 FY2017 on local currency basis. Even excluding new consolidations (Bolton Gate Services),
it increased by 9.1%. By products, Hinge doors increased by 9.1%, Garage doors increased by 7.3%, and Industrial doors increased by 16.4% including the effect of Bolton Gate Services consolidation.
OperatingIncome
■Consolidated operating income increased slightly by 4 million yen vs. Q1 2017 and remained in the black (if 2017 currency rate applied, it would have increased by 16 million yen).
Japan
: Sanwa Shutter decreased by 80 million yen. Although gross profit increase by 0.24 billion yen, SG&A costs (mainly personnelexpenses) increased 0.32 billion yen. But the deficit was lower than planned. Japanese subsidiaries total (except Sanwa Shutter)decreased by 0.18 billion yen driven by the unfavorable of Sanwa System Wall despite the increase in Okinawa Sanwa.
USA(ODC) : Increased by $ 1.4 million vs. Q1 2017 on local currency basis due to volume increase and sales price increase overcoming the impact of steel price increase from FY2017.
Europe(NF) : Increased by€0.7 million vs. Q1 2017 on local currency basis due mainly to volume increase covering the increase of SG&A costs in Bolton Gate Service.
CurrentIncome
■Consolidated current income improved by 0.14 billion yen.
Non-operating profit/loss improved by 0.13 billion yen and equity method results improved slightly.
Net Income attributable to owners of the parent
■Net income attributable to owners of the parent decreased by 0.18 billion yen.
Extraordinary profit/loss decreased by 0.31 billion yen due to the reaction of gain of fixed assets sales in Europe in FY2017.
Forecast of FY2018 Consolidated Net Sales and Operating Income
summary
■The company maintains its forecast announced on May 14, 2018.
Net Sales
■All areas (Japan, USA, and Europe) achieved as expected, and forecast to grow.
Japan
:Expected to achieve its forecast driven by Sanwa Shutter's higher order backlog sales initiatives for orders within FY2018 and significant increase of Maintenance & Repair sales due to the final year of transitional measures for legal inspection &report for fire-proof equipment.
USA(ODC) : Expected to achieve its forecast since strong sales of Garage doors, Industrial doors, and Operators cover the unfavorable of
Truck doors.
Europe(NF) : Expected to achieve its forecast because Hinge doors and Garage doors sales are favorable across Europe and Industrial doors are steadily strong thanks to favorable performance of Alpha and Bolton Gate Service.
Operating Income
■Japanese business is progressing as expected, overseas businesses expected to achieve the original forecast.
Japan: Maintains its forecast since increase of Sanwa Shutter's cost such as material costs, installation costs, and personnel expenses iswithin our expectation.
USA(ODC) : Maintains its forecast since sales volume projected to be as planned and sales price increase offset by the impact of material
price increase. In addition, forex rate tends to move towards the depreciation of the yen compared with forecast.
Europe(NF) : Maintains its forecasts since NF also focus on passing the increase of material price to sales price and increases sales volume in
all segments.
Ⅲ. Order Intake and Net Sales by products / Sanwa Shutter
Sanwa Holdings Corporation published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 06:10:02 UTC