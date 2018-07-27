Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de valores de Sao Paulo  >  Sao Martinho SA    SMTO3   BRSMTOACNOR3

SAO MARTINHO SA (SMTO3)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Sao Martinho : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/27/2018 | 11:57pm CEST

Notice to Shareholders

Dividends

São Paulo, July 27, 2018 - SÃO MARTINHO S.A. (B3: SMTO3), ('Company') announces the payment of one hundred and eighty million reais (R$ 180,000,000.00) to its shareholders, equivalent to R$ 0.513108985 per share, in the form of dividends, as approved in its Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on July 27, 2018.

The dividends will be distributed to shareholders of record as of July 27, 2018 and paid on August 15, 2018. The Company's stock will trade 'ex-dividends' as from July 30, 2018.

For shareholders with shares held in custody at Banco Bradesco S.A., the payments will be credited based on the bank account information registered with the financial institution, as from the commencement of the dividend payment period.

For shareholders with stock held in custody at the B3 S.A. - Brasil. Bolsa. Balcão, the dividends will be paid and transferred through the custody agents.

Felipe Vicchiato
CFO and IRO

Aline Reigada
Investor Relations Manager

To access the PDF version, pleaseclick here.

Disclaimer

São Martinho SA published this content on 27 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2018 21:56:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SAO MARTINHO SA
07/27SAO MARTINHO : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends
PU
07/06SAO MARTINHO : Material Fact - Partial acquisition of the biological assets of U..
PU
06/26SAO MARTINHO : Material Fact - Guidance of production to 2018/2018 harvest
PU
06/26SAO MARTINHO : São Martinho Announces 4Q18 Results
PU
06/20SAO MARTINHO SA : annual earnings release
03/01SAO MARTINHO : Reports Summarize Molecular Structures Findings from T.G. Costa a..
AQ
02/17SAO MARTINHO : Notice to the Market - PBIO Equity Divestment
PU
02/10SAO MARTINHO : Brazil switch to ethanol to drive sugar prices higher, say cane c..
AQ
02/08SAO MARTINHO : São Martinho Announces 3Q18 Results
PU
02/05SAO MARTINHO : 3Q18 Earnings Schedule
PU
More news
Financials (BRL)
Sales 2019 3 600 M
EBIT 2019 898 M
Net income 2019 549 M
Debt 2019 1 888 M
Yield 2019 3,63%
P/E ratio 2019 12,94
P/E ratio 2020 11,33
EV / Sales 2019 2,58x
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
Capitalization 7 390 M
Chart SAO MARTINHO SA
Duration : Period :
Sao Martinho SA Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SAO MARTINHO SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 22,4  BRL
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Fábio Venturelli Chief Executive Officer
João Guilherme Sabino Ometto Chairman
Felipe Vicchiato Chief Financial Officer & Director-IR
Nelson Marques Ferreira Ometto Director
Murilo César Lemos dos Santos Passos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SAO MARTINHO SA3.58%1 976
NESTLÉ-4.65%246 129
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-22.22%72 955
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL1.10%61 215
DANONE-6.16%52 097
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING & FOOD CO LTD32.57%27 980
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.