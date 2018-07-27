Sao Martinho : Notice to Shareholders - Dividends

Notice to Shareholders

Dividends

São Paulo, July 27, 2018 - SÃO MARTINHO S.A. (B3: SMTO3), ('Company') announces the payment of one hundred and eighty million reais (R$ 180,000,000.00) to its shareholders, equivalent to R$ 0.513108985 per share, in the form of dividends, as approved in its Annual and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting held on July 27, 2018.

The dividends will be distributed to shareholders of record as of July 27, 2018 and paid on August 15, 2018. The Company's stock will trade 'ex-dividends' as from July 30, 2018.

For shareholders with shares held in custody at Banco Bradesco S.A., the payments will be credited based on the bank account information registered with the financial institution, as from the commencement of the dividend payment period.

For shareholders with stock held in custody at the B3 S.A. - Brasil. Bolsa. Balcão, the dividends will be paid and transferred through the custody agents.

Felipe Vicchiato

CFO and IRO

Aline Reigada

Investor Relations Manager

