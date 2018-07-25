SAP : Fieldglass Portfolio Named to 2018 Top 100 Supply Chain List by Supply & Demand Chain Executive

WALLDORF - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE), the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, named the SAP Fieldglass portfolio as a recipient of the SDCE 100 award for 2018.

The recognition was based on the benefits a leading North American electric power company achieved as a result of adopting SAP Fieldglass solutions.

The SDCE 100, an annual list of 100 great supply chain projects, serves as a map for supply chain executives who look for new opportunities to drive improvement in their own operations. Winners were selected based on how their projects helped their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

'The SDCE recognition of the SAP Fieldglass platform as a market leader in services procurement and external talent management speaks to the value we deliver,' said Rob Brimm, president, SAP Fieldglass. 'Organizations that adopt SAP Fieldglass solutions can gain visibility into their spend data to facilitate and accelerate business decisions and to achieve cost savings, producing a more agile environment in which to manage external workers and service providers.'

'First and foremost, we want to congratulate the winners of this year's Top 100 for their successful and innovative projects, which serve as models to companies of all sizes as to what is achievable in their supply chains,' says John Yuva, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive. 'Regardless of company size, these projects are best-in-class examples of the types of efficiencies and bottom-line results that supply chain executives should strive toward in their own operations. Our 2018 winners provide a road map for how to get there.'

SAP Fieldglass solutions, leaders in external talent management and services procurement, are used by organizations around the world to find, engage and manage all types of flexible resources. The SAP Fieldglass cloud-based, open platform has been deployed in more than 180 countries and helps companies increase operational agility and accelerate business outcomes in the digital economy. Backed by the resources of SAP, its customers benefit from a road map driven by a continuous investment in innovation.

Learn more about SDCE 100 and visit the SAP Fieldglass website for more information about external talent and service procurement solutions.

