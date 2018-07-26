SAP : Named a Leader in Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools”

WALLDORF - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that for the 11th consecutive year, Gartner has positioned SAP as a Leader in Gartner's 'Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools.'*

According to Gartner, 'The market for data integration tools includes vendors that offer software products to enable the construction and implementation of data access and data delivery infrastructure for a variety of data integration scenarios. For vendors, the demand for traditional data integration capabilities alongside the demand for innovative solutions requires robust, consistent delivery of highly developed solutions. Similarly, data integration tools interoperate and integrate with master data tools, data governance tools and data quality tools.'

SAP helps customers run successful digital businesses with complete, trusted and relevant data, delivering information excellence with a full portfolio of enterprise information management (EIM) solutions, including key data integration products such as SAP Data Services software, the SAP Data Hub solution, SAP HANA smart data integration and SAP Cloud Platform Integration. SAP solutions for EIM support capabilities to understand, integrate, cleanse, manage, associate and archive your data to optimize business processes and analytical insights.

More information on SAP solutions for EIM can be found on the Enterprise Information Management area of sap.com.

