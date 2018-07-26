SAP : Named a Leader in Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools”

Log in
07/26/2018 | 03:51pm CEST

WALLDORF - SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that for the 11th consecutive year, Gartner has positioned SAP as a Leader in Gartner's 'Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools.'*

According to Gartner, 'The market for data integration tools includes vendors that offer software products to enable the construction and implementation of data access and data delivery infrastructure for a variety of data integration scenarios. For vendors, the demand for traditional data integration capabilities alongside the demand for innovative solutions requires robust, consistent delivery of highly developed solutions. Similarly, data integration tools interoperate and integrate with master data tools, data governance tools and data quality tools.'

SAP helps customers run successful digital businesses with complete, trusted and relevant data, delivering information excellence with a full portfolio of enterprise information management (EIM) solutions, including key data integration products such as SAP Data Services software, the SAP Data Hub solution, SAP HANA smart data integration and SAP Cloud Platform Integration. SAP solutions for EIM support capabilities to understand, integrate, cleanse, manage, associate and archive your data to optimize business processes and analytical insights.

More information on SAP solutions for EIM can be found on the Enterprise Information Management area of sap.com.

Visit the SAP News Center. Follow SAP on Twitter at @sapnews.

Media Contact:
Dana Dye, +1 (415) 928-1310, [email protected], PT

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

*Gartner, 'Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools,' Mark Byer, Eric Thoo, Etisham Zaidi, August 19, 2018.
Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'expect,' 'forecast,' 'intend,' 'may,' 'plan,' 'project,' 'predict,' 'should' and 'will' and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.
© 2018 SAP SE. All rights reserved.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Disclaimer

SAP SE published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 13:50:04 UTC
