SAP : Access to SAP® Learning Hub Now Included in SAP Preferred Success Plan

WALLDORF, Germany, July 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that customers of the SAP® Preferred Success plan will receive access to SAP Learning Hub, solution editions, as part of their subscription.

The integration will start in the third quarter of 2018 and offers customers access to the learning platform from SAP, which helps drive onboarding, adoption and ongoing skill development among all roles involved in the implementation and operation of SAP solutions in the cloud.

The SAP Preferred Success plan helps customers derive maximum value from their investments in cloud solutions from SAP through a tailored approach to success. The addition of SAP Learning Hub, solution editions, to the SAP Preferred Success plan gives up to five customer administrators unlimited access to resources. Resources include structured learning journeys and content, SAP Learning Rooms for SAP expert–led social learning and live sessions and 10 hours of access to the SAP Live Access environment for hands-on practice and SAP certification. With access to SAP Learning Hub, customer team members can develop the skills needed for the initial adoption and maintain their skills for ongoing innovation adoption.

"Equipping cloud software project teams with the proper level of training can save customers as much as 10 percent in deployment time," said Bernd Welz, executive vice president and chief knowledge officer, SAP Products and Innovation, SAP SE. "What is even more valuable long-term is that the inclusion of SAP Learning Hub, solution editions, into the SAP Preferred Success plan enables customers to keep their SAP knowledge current and take full advantage for their businesses of the continuous innovation coming with their SAP solution."

SAP Learning Hub, solution editions, is focused on helping those involved in SAP solution adoption projects by providing them with online access to digital, collaborative SAP expert–led learning resources. Through the integration of SAP Learning Hub, solution editions, into the SAP Preferred Success plan, customers have added resources beyond the foundation in SAP Learning Hub, edition for SAP Enterprise Support. This additional support can bolster their knowledge for the ongoing operation and optimization of their cloud solutions.

"We've seen great results from SAP customers who take advantage of the training and enablement tools offered by SAP Learning Hub," said Cushing Anderson, program vice president, IT Education and Certification Research, International Data Corporation (IDC). "Providing clients of the SAP Preferred Success plan even greater access to additional learning and enablement resources, such as SAP Learning Hub, solution editions, empowers customers to get the most benefit from their SAP software investment."

According to a recent IDC training impact research study, organizations perform better with sufficient training. Customers across numerous SAP solutions saw 7 to 13 times more performance improvement with 27 to 40 hours of training, compared with organizations that provided only minimal training. The research also found that well-trained IT administrators led to a 27 percent reduction in escalated support tickets, and at least a 20 percent reduction in support calls. With the appropriate training, implementation teams were also able to save almost a month in implementation time leading to quicker time to value than ever before.

