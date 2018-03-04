SAP : Utopia Global Receives SAP® APJ Partner Excellence Award 2018 for SAP Solution Extensions

SINGAPORE, March 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Utopia Global has announced it is the recipient of an SAP® APJ Partner Excellence Award 2018 for SAP Solution Extensions. Awards were presented by SAP (NYSE: SAP) to the top-performing SAP partners in the APJ region that have made outstanding contributions to driving SAP customers' digital transformation. Recipients of this year's awards have been – in partnership with SAP – helping customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run more simply with SAP solutions.

Selected from SAP's wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards were based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards were presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services and solution-specific areas.

"The SAP Partner Excellence Awards exemplify the shared purpose, commitment and success that allow our partners, together with SAP, to deliver value to our customers on an ongoing basis," said Rodolpho Cardenuto, President, Global Channels & General Business, SAP. "To that end, I am pleased and honored to recognize and congratulate Utopia Global as the recipient of the SAP APJ Partner Excellence Award 2018 for SAP Solution Extensions. We look forward to continuing to work closely together with Utopia to realize even greater success in 2018."

Utopia became an SAP partner in 2009 focused on Enterprise Asset Management. Throughout the 9-year history of partnership, Utopia has launched three Solution Extensions under the SAP product portfolio for SAP Master Data Governance and serves customers in over 40 countries.

Utopia Global received the partner excellence award at the SAP Field Kick-Off Meeting Singapore, an annual gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees and partners. It is SAP's largest yearly sales meeting, intended to gain and exchange information on SAP's strategy, sales methodology, business growth opportunities and product innovations as well as drive success during the upcoming year.

"We are delighted at this recognition," said Arvind Singh, Utopia CEO. "Being honored as an SAP APJ Partner Excellence Award 2018 recipient is a reflection of our commitment to helping SAP's customers in Asia Pacific Japan achieve their digital transformation goals and the importance of data quality and data governance in delivering trusted, high integrity analytics for decision making."

About Utopia Global

Utopia Global, Inc is a software and services company and leader in Enterprise Information Management. Utopia's suite of solutions and "build, fix and sustain" approach to accurate master data, helps ensure that critical business decisions are based on reliable, trustworthy information. Our software portfolio includes extensions for SAP Master Data Governance (MDG) including: Enterprise Asset management (EAM) and Retail & Fashion Management (RFM). In 2017, we introduced a new solution: SAP Asset Information Workbench by Utopia, to help manage structured data and unstructured content across multiple systems of record. Utopia's solutions provide a critical bridge for enterprises who understand that data is a valuable currency and the key to a successful journey to digital transformation.

