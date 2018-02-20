Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited    SAR   AU000000SAR9

SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED (SAR)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Saracen Mineral : Record production underpins $46m interim net profit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2018 | 01:11pm CET

Corporate Details:

20th February 2018

ASX code: SAR

Corporate Structure:

Ordinary shares on issue: 812.9m

Unvested employee performance rights: 14.2m

Market Capitalisation: A$1.3b (share price A$1.56)

Cash, bullion and investments (31 December): A$82.9m

Debt (31 December): Nil

Directors:

Mr Geoff Clifford Non-Executive Chairman

Mr Raleigh Finlayson Managing Director

Mr Martin Reed Non-Executive

Dr Roric Smith Non-Executive

Ms Samantha Tough Non-Executive

Substantial Shareholders:

Van Eck 11.9%

Wroxby 6.0%

Paradice 5.2%

Registered Office:

Level 11

40 The Esplanade Perth WA 6000

Telephone: +61 8 6229 9100 Facsimile: +61 8 6229 9199

SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

Record production underpins

A$46m interim net profit

More growth to come from investment in exploration and development

Key Points

  • Net profit after tax for six months to December 31 rises 209% from previous corresponding period (PCP) to A$46.0m (PCP: A$14.9m)

  • Underlying NPAT¹ rises 149% to A$37.2m (PCP: A$15.0m)

  • EBITDA² rises 123% to a A$103.4m (PCP: A$46.3m)

  • Gold production rises 24% to a record 157,795 ounces (PCP: 127,692 ounces)

  • Cash and equivalents of A$82.9m at December 31, up from A$45.2m at June 30, after spending A$37.6m on growth project development and exploration; No debt

  • Strong balance sheet supports ongoing aggressive exploration to continue growing Reserves beyond 2.1Moz and production beyond 300,000ozpa

Saracen Mineral Holdings (ASX: SAR) is pleased to report on an outstanding first half in which record production underpinned substantial increases in cashflow and earnings.

The strong performance is a direct result of the investment Saracen has made in exploration and development, which has led to it building a 2.1 million-ounce Reserve base and growing production to 300,000ozpa. The Company also has significant potential to grow its inventory, mine life and production further from its existing assets.

Net profit after tax (NPAT) rose 209% in the six months to A$46 million. This came on the back of a 32% jump in sales revenue to A$245.6 million and increased gold sales of 154,119 ounces (PCP: 119,550 ounces).

NPAT included a A$10.6 million profit on the sale of the King of the Hills Project in October 2017. Underlying NPAT¹ increased 149% to A$37.2 million.

Depreciation and amortisation increased to A$46.3 million (PCP: A$30.5 million). This was driven by the increase in overall production and the amortisation of the Thunderbox Zone A deferred mining expenditure (triggered by the actual strip ratio falling below the average life-of-mine strip ratio).

Troy Irvin Telephone +61 8 6229 9100[email protected]

For further details contact:

EBITDA² rose by 123% to A$103.4 million reflecting the increased production and an improving cost profile supported by a healthy Australian-dollar gold price.

Cash and equivalents rose to of A$82.9 million at December 31, up from A$45.2 million six months earlier, with no debt. This was after spending A$37.6m during the period on growth capital and exploration.

Saracen Mineral Holdings (ASX: SAR) is pleased to report strong operational and financial results for the half-year ended 31 December 2017, headlines include:

  • 149% increase in underlying NPAT¹ to A$37.2 million; and

  • 123% increase in EBITDA² to A$103.4 million.

Key financial and operating results are presented below.

Table 1 - Key financial and operating results for the half-year ended 31 December 2017

31-Dec-17

31-Dec-16

% Variance

Key financials ($m)

Gold sales revenue EBITDA²

245.6

186.6 32%

103.4

46.3 123%

Profit before income tax NPAT

65.6

15.4 326%

46.0

14.9 209%

Underlying NPAT¹ Operating cash flow Net cash at end

37.2

15.0 149%

95.1

52.0 83%

65.3

33.7 94%

Production

Gold produced (koz) AISC ($/oz)

Average gold price realised

157.8 1091 1591

127.7 24%

1409 -23%

1675 -5%

Reconciliation of the underlying NPAT is presented below.

Table 2 - Reconciliation of underlying NPAT to statutory NPAT

31-Dec-17

31-Dec-16

Reconciliation

Underlying NPAT Adjust for: + Profit on sale of King of the Hills

37.2 15.0

10.6 0.0

- Impairment of available-for-sale assets - Expensing of deferred exploration costs

0.9 0.0

0.9 0.1

Statutory NPAT

46.0

14.9

The much improved financial results were achieved despite a lower average received gold price of A$1,591/oz (PCP: A$1,675/oz). During the half Saracen delivered into some lower priced hedges, helping boost the average delivery price of the book going forward (currently A$1654/oz - refer to page 3).

Depreciation and amortisation increased to A$46.3 million (PCP: A$30.5 million). This was driven by the increase in overall production and the amortisation of the Thunderbox Zone A deferred mining expenditure (triggered by the actual strip ratio falling below the average life of mine strip ratio). Despite the increase from PCP, depreciation and amortisation was in-line with the immediately preceeding six month period (June half 2017: $44.2 million).

As at 31 December 2017, Saracen's total cash, bullion and investments were A$82.9 million. This was after investing A$37.6 million in growth capital and exploration.

Table 3 - Growth capital and exploration expenditure for the half-year ended 31 December 2017

A$m

Project development and exploration

Kailis development 14.5

Whirling Dervish development 3.8

Borefields and pipeline capital works 1.7

Miscellaneous growth items 8.3

Exploration 9.3

TOTAL

37.6

There was no corporate debt drawn at the end of the half-year. At 31 December 2017 Saracen had A$233m of available liquidity.

Undrawn debt facility A$150m

Cash and bullion A$75m

Investments

A$8.0m

In early February, the Company added 30,000 ounces of hedging at A$1,751/oz for the period from September 2018 to December 2019. At 16th February 2018 the hedge book comprised 265,343 ounces at an average delivery price of A$1,654/oz.

Saracen Managing Director Raleigh Finlayson said it had been an outstanding six months on several fronts.

"These results show that we are reaping the rewards of our substantial investment in growth, which is now delivering record Reserves, production and financial performance," Mr Finlayson said.

"We are continuing to invest in exploration and development, which we are confident will deliver further growth in our inventory and production.

"Recent drilling results across the portfolio show Saracen is well positioned to continue mining at Carosue Dam and Thunderbox for at least the next ten years."

For further information please contact:

Investors:

Media Enquiries:

Troy Irvin

Read Corporate

Corporate Development Officer

Paul Armstrong/Nicholas Read

Email:[email protected]

Contact: (08) 9388 1474

www.saracen.com.au

Email:[email protected]

Notes:

1 Underlying NPAT stands for Underlying Net Profit After Tax. Underlying NPAT is a financial measure which is not prescribed by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and represents the net profit after tax under IFRS, adjusted for specific items. The Directors believe that Underlying NPAT is an appropriate measure to assist investors with their understanding of the Company's operational performance in the half-year ended 31 December 2017. Underlying NPAT has not been subject to any specific review procedures by the auditor but has been extracted from the half year financial statements by the Company as set out in Table 2 above.

2 EBITDA stands for Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation and is a financial measure which is not prescribed by the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). EBITDA has not been subject to any specific review procedures by the auditor but has been extracted from the half year financial statements by the Company.

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited published this content on 20 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2018 12:10:11 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS L
01:11pSARACEN MINERAL : Record production underpins $46m interim net profit
PU
2017SARACEN MINERAL : CDO to lift production to 350koz OUTPERFORM PT increased to $1..
PU
2017SARACEN MINERAL : Presentation - People Assets Balance Sheet 171127
PU
2017SARACEN MINERAL : 171127 Drilling Update
PU
2017Intermin resources limited - quarterly activities report for the period ended..
AQ
2017SARACEN MINERAL : Starts the year off strong OUTPERFORM PT1.90 BMO
PU
2017SARACEN MINERAL : September 2017 Quarterly Report
PU
2017Matsa Resources Limited - Acquisition of Red October Gold Project
AQ
2017SARACEN MINERAL : SAR Corporate Presentation - September 2017
PU
2017SARACEN MINERAL : Leading North American broker BMO initiates coverage with a $1..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
2017Saracen Mineral Holdings (SCEXF) Presents At 2017 Denver Gold Forum - Slidesh.. 
2015Keep An Eye On Saracen Mineral Holdings, An Up-And-Coming Gold Producer 
2015INSIDER BUYS AND SELLS : OPKO Health, Burlington Stores 
Financials ( AUD)
Sales 2018 519 M
EBIT 2018 123 M
Net income 2018 85,8 M
Finance 2018 103 M
Yield 2018 0,22%
P/E ratio 2018 15,68
P/E ratio 2019 12,24
EV / Sales 2018 2,24x
EV / Sales 2019 1,84x
Capitalization 1 268 M
Chart SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS L
Duration : Period :
Saracen Mineral Holdings L Technical Analysis Chart | SAR | AU000000SAR9 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 1,63  AUD
Spread / Average Target 4,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Raleigh John Finlayson Managing Director & Director
Geoffrey Thomas Clifford Non-Executive Chairman
Simon A. Jessop Chief Operating Officer
Morgan Scott Ball Chief Financial Officer
Martin Reed Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.28%1 004
NEWMONT MINING CORPORATION3.94%20 800
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)--.--%16 265
BARRICK GOLD CORP-9.83%16 011
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED1.01%14 073
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD-6.90%10 653
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.