SARAS SPA
Saras : Invitation to Q2/18 and H1/18 results conference call

07/29/2018

SARAS GROUP

Invitation to Q2/18 and H1/18 results conference call

On July 30th, 2018 the Board of Directors of Saras SpA will meet in order to approve the Second Quarter and First Half 2018 Group's results. Subsequently a dedicated press release will be issued via SDIR and, at the same time, a slide presentation will become available on the company's website (www.saras.it).

On the same day at 15:30 CET, there will be a conference call for analysts and investors, during which the management will comment the results and answer to relevant questions.

Dial in numbers:

For Italy:

+39 02 805 88 11

For UK:

+ 44 121 281 8003

For USA:

+1 718 7058794

Link for the live webcast: http://services.choruscall.eu/links/saras180730.html

Playback and transcript of the webcast will also be available on the company's website.

For enquiries, please contact Saras' Investor Relations Department.

Best regards,

Investor Relations Email: [email protected] Phone: +39 02 7737642

THE SARAS GROUP

The Saras Group, founded by Angelo Moratti in 1962, has approximately 1,900 employees and total revenues of about 7.7 billion Euros as of 31st December 2017. Today, the Group is a leading European crude oil refiner and it is active also in the energy sector. It sells and distributes petroleum products in the domestic and international markets, directly and through its subsidiaries. The Group also operates in the production and sale of electricity, through its subsidiaries Sarlux Srl (IGCC plant) and Sardeolica Srl (Wind plant). Moreover, the Group provides industrial engineering and research services to the oil, energy and environment sectors through its subsidiary Sartec Srl.

Disclaimer

Saras S.p.A. published this content on 30 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2018 00:06:07 UTC
SUNCOR ENERGY INC.18.76%67 814
